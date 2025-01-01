Best budgeting methods to try for 2025
Many are looking to reset their finances in the new year. ABC15's Katie Raml sat down with Athena Valentine, the author of Budgeting for Dummies to walk through the four best budgeting methods.
The new year will bring new financial changes in the form of taxes, payments, deductions, and more. The laundry list of changes includes an increase in tax brackets and a decrease in employment insurance on pay stubs.
US stocks just achieved a feat so rare that it’s only ever happened a handful of times.
Victims of one of the biggest frauds in US history set to recover more than 90% of proven losses.
Financial challenges persist, including delayed reporting and auditor turnover, with Nasdaq granting an extension until February 2025.
"If we're too conservative, perhaps we don't live the life that we want to live."
Here's what you need to know about U.S. stock markets on New Year's Eve this year.
Stock gains in 2024 hit records, but Monday's dip hints at cautious sentiment heading into the new year.
