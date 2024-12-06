The best cafetières for delivering a great cup of coffee, tried and tested

This article contains affiliate links. The products or services listed have been selected independently by journalists after hands-on testing or sourcing expert opinions. We may earn a commission when you click a link, buy a product or subscribe to a service.

A cafetière, also known as a French press, is a coffee pot with a plunger. You fill the coffee pot with enough scoops of ground coffee for the number of cups you want to make. Add hot water and stir with a spoon, then, having given the coffee a few minutes to brew, push the plunger down to the bottom of the pot to ensure no coffee grounds end up in your cup and pour. The best cafetières are simply the most effective and cost effective way to produce a deliciously rich cup of coffee.

“The golden ratio for brewing coffee in a cafetière is 60g of coffee per litre of water. If you don’t use enough coffee, you end up over-brewing the grounds, leading to a weak, bitter, ashy brew,” explains Alex Wallace, head of quality control at Caravan Coffee Roasters. “If you use too much coffee and not enough water, you tend to under brew the coffee, which brings out acidity and sourness. It can be thick and sludgy and not so pleasant in the mouth.

Prices for cafetières range from just under £10 to just under £100. Bodum, Le Creuset, and Espro are among the most well-known brands, but other well-established names make some good looking, easy to use cafetières too. We made coffee in the bestselling cafetières from some great manufacturers. You can read our scores and reviews below, but if you want the low down straight away, here’s a quick look at the top five best cafetières.

Which are the best cafetières of 2024? At a glance:

What to look for in a cafetière

The first thing to consider when shopping for a cafetière is how many cups of coffee you want to get out of it. If it’s just you drinking from it, opt for a small vessel. If you regularly brew for a crowd, you want to get six to eight cups out of it.

Next, consider durability. There is a reason that many of the well-known manufacturers sell replacement glass for their cafetières. Glass does shatter if it gets knocked too hard. It is also advisable to leave a glass cafetière to cool before cleaning, as a sudden change in temperature can cause the glass to crack. If you want something more durable, opt for a cafetière made from a more resilient material, such as stoneware or stainless steel.

Look at how easy they are to clean too, whichever you opt for, you will need to rinse out the grounds, but many are dishwasher-proof.

How we tested the best cafetières

To taste test each cafetière fairly, we used the same variety of NEWGROUND Big House ground coffee for each pot of coffee we made. We made enough coffee for two cups in each pot and left them each to stand for four minutes before slowly pushing the plunger down. We then poured out one cup of coffee and tasted it neat, without milk or sugar. As well as taste, we also assessed the French press coffee makers on the aroma of coffee they delivered, how easy they were to use, their look and feel and how simple they were to clean and maintain.

Best cafetières

1. Espro P3 Coffee Press

Best overall cafetière, 9/10

We like: Durable, stylish

We don’t like: Fiddly to clean

Espro: silicone lip seal keeps all coffee grounds out of your cup

Capacity 950ml

H24.15cm x W10.92cm x D15.49.4cm

Dishwasher proof, but handwashing is recommended

Materials: borosilicate glass, metal, plastic

This is a well-thought-out machine. Espro has taken the traditional coffee press and thought about its strengths and weaknesses and then looked to design and engineer those defects out.

When you first remove it from the box, you may think that the coffee grounds go within the double filter, but they don’t. You make the coffee as you would with any other cafetière. Spoon in the grounds, add the hot water, stir, then add the dual micro-filter plunger, wait for the coffee to steep and then gently plunge and pour out a deliciously smooth cup of coffee.

Thanks to the double micro-mesh filters, which strain coffee grounds through filters that claim to be nine times and 12 times finer than typical French presses – and the double silicone lip seal at the top of the plunger, not a single grain of coffee ground should penetrate your mug. The silicone lip also creates a seal when you press the plunger down, so extraction stops immediately, meaning the second and third cups are no stronger than the first.

You can put the component parts in the top rack of the dishwasher, but to maximise the life of the machine, hand-washing is recommended and because of the double filter this is a little more fiddly compared to other cafetières. But we’re talking an additional couple of seconds, it’s no great feat. And, the extra thick Schott-Duran borosilicate glass is not only highly durable, it is locked in place so it won’t slide out and crack, although it can be unlocked and removed for a deep clean.

With supreme attention to detail in its design, this cafetière comes out as our overall favourite.

2. Habitat Double Walled Cafetière

Best value cafetière, 7/10

We like: On trend gold

We don’t like: Not dishwasher proof, shows up fingerprints

Habitat: keeps coffee hotter for longer

Capacity 1L

H21.5cm x W10.4cm x D10.4cm

Not dishwasher proof

Materials: stainless steel

This stainless steel cafetière is encased in on-trend brushed gold, so if your kitchen always needs to be wearing the latest colours, this cafetière is a must-buy. And it doesn’t just look good, it works very well too.

Scoop in the grounds, fill with water, stir, brew and then satisfactorily glide the plunger down to the base. The sturdy handle makes it easy to pour out the coffee, which is rich and clear, just the way it should be. It holds up to eight cups of coffee and it really does keep the coffee hotter for longer, so even if you’re entertaining you can do refills without having to make a fresh brew.

Available in metallic silver, as well as gold, the metallic finish does attract fingerprints, but they wipe away easily with a soft cloth. This cafetière is not dishwasher proof, so it requires handwashing, but this isn’t a huge hassle. It’s only used for coffee, so a quick rinse through and a wipe down with a cloth has it looking as good as new in no time.

This is a fashionable cafetière that you won’t want to hide away, it makes great coffee and keeps it hot.

3. Robert Dyas 3-Cup Plastic Cafetière

Best budget cafetière, 7/10

We like: Lightweight, stylish

We don’t like: The glass is not replaceable, it’s not dishwasher proof

Robert Dyas: the perfect size for one

Capacity 350ml

H17.6cm x W11.4cm x D7.8cm

Not dishwasher proof

Materials: plastic, borosilicate glass, metal

Coming in at just over £6, you will be hard pushed to find a more affordable cafetière than this one, though it certainly doesn’t look cheap. With its sleek, sculptural black casing and eye-catching orb at the top of its plunger, it is difficult to tell this cafetière apart from some that are three times its price and you’d happily keep it out on display on a kitchen shelf when not in use.

It’s simple to use too, spoon in the coffee grounds, pour over the water, push the plunger, which glides down slowly and smoothly, then pour into your coffee cup. The result is a steaming hot velvety coffee with a good aroma. It claims to make three cups, but if you like a mug-sized cup of coffee, it’s more like one and a half.

The glass isn’t removable, so if you break it you will have to buy a whole new cafetière. But it is encased in a super tough plastic frame, which should withstand a light tumble in the sink. It’s easy to clean, but not dishwasher-proof.

This dinky cafetière is a great, good-looking budget buy, perfect for households with just one regular coffee drinker.

4. Timemore French Press

Best portable cafetière, 7/10

We like: Smart design, durable

We don’t like: Not dishwasher proof

Timemore: with heat-resistant borosilicate glass

Capacity 450ml

H: 18cm x W: 8.5cm x D: 8.5cm

Not dishwasher proof

Pot materials: borosilicate glass, plastic, metal

If your WFH time is reducing and you’re finding yourself back at the office most days and resent spending three or four pounds to enjoy an Americano at work, this smart little portable French press could be just what you need. Keep it in your desk drawer with a bag of ground coffee and pull it out whenever you’re thirsty.

It’s a doddle to use. Pop in your ground coffee, add water and when you’re ready slide the snugly fitted filter down to the base. It delivers a delicious smooth rich coffee.

It is super sturdy, the heat-resistant borosilicate glass fits neatly into a sleek black protective plastic sleeve, which also adds an insulating layer to keep that second cup warmer for longer. The sleeve does make it harder to see when the pot is clean after a rinse, but you can slide the glass pot out of the sleeve by pushing it up gently from the bottom.

Although it bills itself as a travel cafetière, this is a little misleading, as you can’t make a coffee in it and pop it in your bag to enjoy later as the lid isn’t sealable. If you want to be able to enjoy your favourite coffee blend wherever you are in the world, however, it will fit safely in your suitcase.

This is a smart, take-me-anywhere French press.

5. Procook Satin Stainless Steel Double Walled Cafetière

Best stainless steel cafetière, 8/10

We like: Timeless design, hardwearing

We don’t like: Shows up fingerprints

Procook: stylish yet durable

Capacity 350ml or 1L

H:16cm W: 14cm x D: 7.5cm

Dishwasher safe

Pot materials: stainless steel

This is a stylish, durable cafetière. Drop this on the floor and you might end up with a burn and a dent in the floor, but the coffee pot should remain all in one piece. It’s available in this small 3-cup model, which we tested and a larger 8-cup model, so you could invest in a matching set and keep one for solo drinking and one for entertaining a crowd.

It’s very easy to use, throw in the grounds and add water. When you’re ready to filter out the grounds, the plunger eases down with just the right amount of pressure to produce a lovely aromatic cup of coffee. Its insulated double-wall stainless steel case keeps the coffee hotter for longer than glass too, so no need to rush for your top-up.

Its opaque pot does make it slightly harder to gauge how much water you need than the glass alternatives, but you soon work out the best levels and it’s ever so slightly harder to clean than glass, but it’s no real biggie to have to look inside to see that you’ve washed out every grain. Like anything stainless steel, it does pick up fingerprints, but a quick polish will remove these.

This is a cafetière that makes a great coffee, keeps it hot and looks fab when left out on show.

6. Scion Mr Fox 10th Anniversary 8 Cup Cafetière

Best playful cafetière, 7/10

We like: Colourful contemporary design, good capacity

We don’t like: The glass isn’t replaceable should it break, not dishwasher safe

Scion: smart cork base protects your kitchen table

Capacity 1L

H: 21cm x W17.3cm: x D: 9.3cm

Not dishwasher safe

Materials: borosilicate glass, wood, metal, cork

With its bold colour scheme and fun foxy design, this cafetière makes me smile every time I look at it. And, those little foxes also make it easier to judge how much water you need per cup. I found filling to the second line of foxes made a substantial mug of coffee. Once you’ve left the coffee and water to brew for the magic four minutes, sliding down the plunger you feel just the right amount of pressure.

Its borosilicate glass body is resistant to high temperatures and pretty durable, while the glass handle doesn’t get hot. It comes with a smart cork base to protect your kitchen table from heat marks and its lid is made from sustainable bamboo, so it’s pretty environmentally friendly too.

It’s not dishwasher proof, but it only takes a couple of minutes to rinse out after each use and then it needs a rub dry to avoid water marks. It comes in a 3-cup model too and you can also get a variety of matching canisters for your coffee and sugar, to make a nice display set.

This is a fun cafetière for those that want to inject some colour into their kitchen.

7. Zwilling Sorrento Plus French Press

Best double-walled cafetière, 7/10

We like: Stylish look and feel, dishwasher safe

We don’t like: Doesn’t hold quite as much as other similar size cafetières, expensive

Zwilling: see-through design makes it easy to clean

Capacity 750ml

H24cm x W13cm x D14.6cm

Dishwasher safe

Materials: borosilicate glass, metal

It’s a little-known fact, but products that you can see through will make your room feel larger and, as the majority of this French press, designed by Studio Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, is glass, it will make a compact kitchen feel a little more spacious. Plus, with its double-walled borosilicate glass sides, when it’s filled with coffee, the coffee almost appears to float magically above the tabletop, which is very cool.

Those double walls also help the coffee stay hotter for longer, ideal for when one cup is not enough. Although those deep walls do take up some of the volume of the pot, so it doesn’t hold as much water as some similar-sized products.

It’s very easy to use. Scoop in the coffee grounds, fill with water, stir, leave to brew and then send that plunger down to the bottom of the pot. The result is a beautiful silky coffee. As you can see through every part of the coffee pot it’s very easy to clean and once you’ve given it a quick rinse you can pop the whole lot in the dishwasher to ensure it comes back sparkling.

A hip French Press for those that want to add some European glamour to their kitchen armoury.

8. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

Best iconic design cafetière, 8/10

We like: It’s a design classic, component parts are replaceable

We don’t like: Hand wash only

Bodum: made with glass that doesn’t stain

Capacity 1L

H23cm x W14.1cm x D10.7cm

Not dishwasher proof

Materials: borosilicate glass, stainless steel, polypropylene

Bodum is arguably the company to put the contemporary style cafetière on the map with its Chambord French press. It is now available in many different colourways, as well as its classic stainless steel, but this particularly colourful model injects a lovely dose of fun into any coffee table scene.

There is a reason that this design classic has stood the test of time. It follows the design adage of form follows function and it’s super simple to use. Spoon in the coffee, add hot water, stir, brew and then place that lovely round orb at the top of the plunger under your palm and feel it glide down to the bottom of the pot with just the right amount of pressure. The resulting coffee is smooth and delicious.

Manufactured from non-stain, heat-resistant borosilicate glass, it should stay looking as good as new for a good few years too. Although the frame is made from durable stainless steel, the glass will smash if dropped or knocked heavily, so you need to be careful with it and this probably partly explains the handwash instructions.

A quick rinse under the tap is all it takes though, so it’s pretty easy to maintain and should you break the glass you can replace it separately. In fact all of the component parts of the filter can be replaced too, which makes this machine very environmentally friendly.

This is a fun spin on a design classic that is likely to become a future collector’s item.

9. John Lewis Anyday Cafetière

Best green cafetière 7/10

We like: It’s inexpensive and the glass is replaceable

We don’t like: It’s breakable

John Lewis: easy to clean and eco friendly

Capacity 350ml

H17.5cm x W11.8cm x D8cm

Dishwasher proof

Materials: polypropylene, stainless steel, borosilicate glass

This little pot costs just £7.50, now there are even cheaper competing little cafetières available, but should the glass beaker get smashed, John Lewis sells replacement glass so you can extend the product’s lifecycle and do your bit for the environment at the same time. It also doesn’t look like a budget buy, it’s a good-looking coffee pot and it’s nice and easy to use.

Pop the coffee grounds in, pour in the hot water, give a quick stir, place the lid plunger on top and wait the recommended minutes. The plunger fits snugly into the glass beaker and glides through the coffee like a knife through butter, delivering a rich, aromatic drink. As with most of these dinky 350ml models, they claim to produce three cups of coffee, but those are pretty small cups. Expect to get one and a half decent-sized mugs of coffee from this. If you want to feed a crowd an eight-cup model is also available.

Being glass, it’s nice and easy to clean as you can see inside it as you wash. It just needs a rinse out and although hand-washing is recommended, it is dishwasher-proof. This is a great everyday eco-buy.

10. Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetière

Best large cafetière for families, 8/10

We like: Unique French style, retains the heat

We don’t like: Pricey

Le Creuset: produces consistent smooth clear coffee

Capacity 1L

H21.8cm x W11.4cm x D17.2cm

Dishwasher proof

Materials: stoneware, stainless steel

To bring a timeless, classic, Provençal feel to your coffee table, you can’t beat this iconic Le Creuset stoneware cafetière. Available in a rainbow of colours, shown here in the Chambray, it instantly brightens up any scene.

Making coffee in it is simple. Scoop in the coffee grounds, add the hot water that is just off boiling, stir and leave to brew. Once ready, the plunger sweeps down through the liquid and delivers a smooth, clear coffee. The stoneware casing also keeps the coffee hot for longer, so the second cup tastes just as good as the first.

As you can’t see into the pot, it’s slightly harder to know how much water you need than it is with a glass model, but once you’ve made a few coffees in it you will be able to accurately judge the correct levels. Its opaque sides, make it a little harder to clean too, but that’s just being extra picky. All it takes is a quick rinse. It can go in the dishwasher and, although I don’t think this is how you typically make iced coffee, it can also go in the freezer.

This is a lovely luxurious stand out cafetière, it is expensive but it’s hardwearing and will feed a whole family.

Cafetière FAQs

Should you use boiling water in a cafetière?

“No, the water should be about a minute off-boil from a kettle,” says Alex Wallace of Caravan Coffee Roasters. “Coffee tastes best when it’s just above body temperature. We perceive sweetness and acidity differently at different temperatures; for example, if you eat ice cream, it tastes great out of the freezer – but when it melts, it becomes far too sweet and sickly.

“Coffee brewed in a cafetière should have a thick body to it. It should be sweet and not overly bitter or sour, with a silky mouthfeel and as little grittiness as possible. I brew French press coffee for four minutes and drink it as soon as possible after brewing.”

What is the best cafetière for keeping coffee hot?

A stainless steel cafetière will keep your coffee hotter for longer, look for a double-walled model to really minimise heat loss.

Are stainless steel cafetières better than glass?

This is really a matter of personal preference, taste aroma and texture wise, they are both pretty much on par. The stainless steel cafetières are more durable and will keep your coffee hotter for slightly longer than glass, but as you can’t see inside them they are a little harder to judge liquid levels and to clean.

How do I make the best coffee in a cafetière?

Niall Munro, founder of coffee roastery and cafe Birch on the Isle of Skye, says: “Pour a small amount of water onto the grounds first to bloom, which will enhance the flavour. Blooming is a process that allows CO2 to escape so water can properly absorb the flavour in the coffee. After 30 seconds, pour over the rest of the water and allow to sit for 3-4 minutes before pushing the grounds to the bottom. Allow another 1-2 minutes to drink if you’re having it black.”

How much coffee should I use in a cafetière?

It really depends on how many cups you plan to make. Munro says: “The way to get the best coffee out of your cafetière is to weigh out your coffee and your water. For a single serving, take approximately 15g of coarsely ground coffee and 250ml of hot water – not boiling. Between 86-92 degrees is a good temp.”

Can cafetières go in the dishwasher?

Some cafetières are dishwasher proof, some aren’t, check the product info before you buy.

How do I maintain and clean a cafetière?

As the only substance going into the cafetière is ground coffee, they are all pretty easy to keep clean. Empty the grounds, they make a great compost ingredient, so pop them onto your flower beds if you have them, then rinse the plunger and the coffee pot under the tap or pop it into the dishwasher.