The best casino bonus offers in the UK for 2024

We rank the best casino bonus offers on the market

When it comes to online casino sites, the best approach is to ensure you get the most value for your money and casino bonus deals are the easiest way to do that.

We’ve compiled a carefully curated list of sites whose casino bonuses stand out from the crowd.

When ranking the best casino sign up offers we took into account not only the details of their casino bonus but also the overall gaming experience.

We made sure every site is certified by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and offered secure payment options, plus a variety of high-quality games too.

The best casino offers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and we’ve found several worth considering.

Whether it’s the standard casino sign up bonus, free spins, loyalty points or cashback deals there is something to suit every type of casino player.

Read on to find the perfect casino bonus for you with our comprehensive guide to the best casino offers available to UK players this month.

Best casino sign up offers

In such a competitive market, a good welcome promotion is a must for a brand to rank among the best casino sign up offers. We have scrutinised hundreds of casino offers in order to determine the top three casino bonuses for new customers, and here’s what we’ve found.

1. Coral

Coral are known as one of the best betting sites in the UK but they’re also pretty adept when it comes to their online casino.

To begin with, they undoubtedly have one of the best casino sign up offers with new customers receiving a £50 casino bonus in return for their first £10 stake.

There are a number of things we like about the Coral casino sign up bonus, least of all the transparency in their terms and conditions.

Unlike many other casino offers, Coral’s terms explicitly state just how much you’ll need to wager before your casino bonus becomes withdrawable. The £50 bonus comes with 40x wagering requirements, meaning you’ll only be able to withdraw winnings if you still have credit remaining after staking £2,000 worth of bonus funds.

This may seem unachievable, but Coral provide a 30-day period in which to meet the wagering requirements, so if you get on a roll with your casino bonus funds you never know.

Another aspect of the Coral casino sign up bonus that influenced our decision to give it our number one spot is the number of games eligible for both the qualifying stake and the bonus funds.

The qualifying stake – a minimum of £10 – can be placed on selected slot games, table games or live casino games, and there’s over 50 different games to choose from. This is not typical for most casino offers as it’s commonplace for other brands to limit new customers to only one or two different games.

Better yet, the bonus funds are also eligible to use on over 50 games, including popular slot games like Rainbow Riches and Book of Dead. The variety on offer here is what sets Coral’s casino bonuses apart from others.

The only real negative about this casino bonus is the lack of variety on the qualifying payment methods. Apple Pay, Neteller, PayPal and Skrill are all excluded as qualifying deposit methods on Coral’s casino sign up bonus, even though they accept these banking options in general.

That is slightly disappointing, but it’s a small snag in an otherwise unbeatable casino bonus.

2. PlayZee

Getting value for money is one of the most important factors to look for when signing up for new casino sites.

It sets the tone for the start of a customer’s gambling experience, so ensuring that users receive the best casino sign up offers from the outset is vital for brand loyalty and that’s why there are so many compelling casino offers to consider.

PlayZee stand out for the quality of their casino sign up bonus, providing new customers with a 100 per cent deposit match up to £300, 100 Zee Spins (free spins), and 500 Zee Points (loyalty points).

It’s pretty good going for signing up, although new customers do have to place a minimum deposit of £20 to unlock the casino sign up bonus, whereas Coral’s casino bonus can be unlocked for as little as £10.

Your PlayZee bonus spins are only available until midnight on the day you receive them, while there is also a 35x wagering requirement before you can withdraw any winnings.

Other than the short expiry date on the free spins, there’s a lot to like about PlayZee’s casino sign up bonus, which is pretty sizeable with a huge deposit match and a good number of bonus spins, or ‘Zee spins’ as they refer to them. The free spins are for the much-loved slot title Starburst.

They don’t arrive in one lump and are instead credited to your account each day after signing up in tranches of 10, but the short expiry date applies in each case.

New users are also given a nice start to PlayZee’s loyalty scheme with 500 Zee points. These can be turned into bonus funds, cash prizes and free spins with regular use of the casino.

We feel not only do PlayZee have one of the best casino sign up bonus deals on the market, but they also run a mobile-friendly site with daily promotional offers.

The only drawback we could find while conducting our review were the lengthy withdrawal times and limited deposit options.

PlayZee may not be a fast withdrawal casino, but overall the quality of their casino sign up bonus makes it an appealing site to consider.

3. MagicRed

Choosing between PlayZee and MagicRed for second and third spot wasn’t easy as there wasn’t a lot between them when we compared their casino sign up bonus offers.

The MagicRed website is not as aesthetically pleasing as the others on this list, while you’ll have to be quick to complete their welcome offer as the free spins expire in 24 hours.

However, if you can put up with those two drawbacks, their casino sign up bonus is potentially great value for money.

Although there’s only 20 free spins, they have no wagering requirements attached to them, which is a big plus, and the specified slot they need to be played on, Fire Joker, has a solid RTP (Return to Player) of 96.15%.

The 40x wagering requirements on the deposit bonus is about average and both they and PlayZee are rarities in being willing to fully match your initial deposit up to a reasonable amount (£100 in Magic Red’s case).

Best free spins bonuses: Betfred

If you’re a fan of slot sites then the casino bonus you’ll want to keep an eye out for is free spins, which is where the casino rewards you with bonus spins on one of their slots.

Betfred is one of the best online casinos, and they have great free spin bonuses. When you bet £10 on slots as a new customer, Betfred will provide you up to 200 free spins.

To receive this deal you must place the bet within 30 days of signing up to the site.

Bear in mind, your free spins expire seven days after being credited. While most sites offer free spins, with Betfred there are no wagering requirements on any cash you win that is generated by the free spins.

This is not common across casino sites which is why we believe Betfred stands out for their free spins casino bonus.

Furthermore, Betfred take the user experience to another level by allowing new players to pick which freebies they want with customised offers.

Promotions continue for existing customers with ongoing regular casino offers across a range of games and titles.

The range of offers for new and regular customers is why we feel that Betfred are one of the best sites for casino bonuses, particularly free spins.

However, although Betfred facilitate PayPal casino deposits, lodgements made via this payment method will not qualify for the welcome bonus.

Best live casino bonus promos: Parimatch

If you want to recreate that action-packed feeling of playing in a real-life casino, but from the comfort of your own home, then live casinos are where you’re going to want to spend your time.

This is where live table games are streamed on your chosen casino site for you to bet on, with real dealers and casino equipment used to immitate the brick-and-mortar casino experience.

If you enjoy roulette sites or blackjack sites there are plenty of live casino options available.

Parimatch offer one of the best live casino experiences around. Its live casino offers are particularly unique, giving both new and existing customers value for money as well as top class environment for playing live casino games.

By simply making a £15 deposit via debit card or Apple Pay, users can enjoy a £40 casino bonus and 20 golden chips to play with.

Unfortunately, any winnings garnered using these bonuses will be subjected to a 40x wagering requirement and bonuses will expire - so use them wisely and quickly before time runs out.

We like the £15 deposit, making it an accessible offer for customers of more modest budgets. However, although Parimatch facilitate Google Pay deposits, lodgements made via this payment method will not qualify for the welcome bonus.

It’s a perfect casino bonus for players that love live casinos. The golden chips can only be spent on Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live , while £10 and £20 bonuses are also restricted to live casino games too, including Mega Fire Blaze Blackjack.

Best loyalty casino bonuses: Winomania

Like many businesses, online casinos offer loyalty schemes to their existing customers.

The more you play and the longer you stay, the more points you can earn. Accrued points allow customers to qualify for a wide range of bonuses from free spins to fast cashout, cashback and many other online casino offers.

Our top UK online casino for loyalty bonuses is Winomania. VIP club members here will enjoy frequent and exclusive casino bonus offers on unique games while also turning points into prizes.

There are six levels to Winomania’s VIP programme, the higher you climb the greater the rewards. For every £10 wagered on slots, you’ll earn one VIP point.

If you’re a roulette, poker baccarat or blackjack player, you’ll need to stake £50 to get one VIP point. Our only issue with this programme is there is a 40x wagering requirement on casino bonuses earned through points, but then again this is standard practice among online casinos.

Each level of the members club is made to suit a range of players with special UK casino offers, surprise gifts and a weekly cashback of up to 20 per cent for your loyalty to Winomania.

Previous examples of prizes include 200 daily free spins and opportunities to win cash prizes of between £5,000 and £50,000 by staking as little as 20p as part of their Lucky 6 Roulette Madness promotion.

Best cashback casino bonus: Spinzwin

A cashback casino bonus is where players can mitigate their losses and earn back a percentage of the cash they lost. Custsomers can use this bonus to continue playing or withdraw funds.

When reviewing the best sites for cashback casino offers, we noted ProgressPlay’s impressive portfolio of sites all offering cashback twice a week including an impressive top rate of 15 per cent. But the site that stole the show had to be Spinzwin.

Spinzwin stands out among the rest not only because of its sheer size, (capping at £500) but also because it can be received as cash rather than just credits. Accessing the deal can cause issues for some players.

Casino promo codes must be used at specified times of the week with specific deposit amounts to unlock, but on the whole the casino bonus was fairly straightforward.

For example, midweek, you must deposit £20 or more using the casino promo code CBGAMES for 10 per cent cashback. But once you’ve managed the logistics and timings you can play any casino game and earn cashback.

We loved the variety on offer at Spinzwin, with different casino bonuses on offer every single day, including free spins and bonus funds.

Best no bonus casino: No Bonus Casino

As always we made sure to cover every option out there within this list, including the best no bonus casino.

Casinos that do not offer bonuses may seem like a strange choice, but it makes for a simple, straightforward and fuss-free gaming experience.

And the aptly named No Bonus Casino is the perfect site for those players who value simplicity, doing exactly what its name suggests.

While it is true the site does not offer any traditional casino sign up bonus, players do still have the chance to earn 10 per cent cashback.

This is only available for the first 10 days of the account and only kicks in 24 hours after the initial deposit.

It is activated once players deposit a mere £10, but any cashback must be withdrawn in these first 10 days.

This applies to all the casino games, which offer a varied gaming experience across new slots and table games. There are also an impressive range of tournaments and live casino options available on No Bonus Casino.

Although casino no deposit bonus sites are not common in the industry, No Bonus Casino stands out for its streamlined product and will suit those who simply wish to deposit and play without worrying about wagering requirements and other terms and conditions generally associated with casino bonuses.

Casino Promo of the Week

Party Casino: 100 per cent deposit bonus

Party Casino need no introduction. This is one of the more established operators who are UK-licensed and they offer new customers a 100 per cent bonus up to £100.

You simply have to register and deposit £10 or more to take advantage, with lots of other promotions also available to existing customers.

For example, there are Halloween Party Prizes that are currently available, with customers able to visit The Mega Wheel on a daily basis and take their free spin in the quest to land a prize.

They’re also part of the Drops & Wins party that is taking place at Pragmatic Play.

Exclusive Casino Bonus Codes

Readers of The Independent can get exclusive casino bonus codes for some of the most recognised brands in the gambling industry.

Below, we’ve selected five bespoke casino offers that can be taken up using exclusive bonus codes. Terms and conditions apply for each offer.

Brand Casino Bonus Code Casino Sign Up Bonus MrQ INDY2024 Spend £20 and Get 75 No Wagering Bonus Spins Bet365 Casino INDY2024 Deposit And Play £10, Get 50 Extra Spins Play Frank INDY2024 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 50 Bonus Spins Slots n’ Play INDY2024 100% up to £100 + 25 No Wager Extra Spins Crystal Slots INDY2023E Win Up To £6,000 Welcome Bonus

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements placed on certain casino bonuses should be considered before signing up or opting in.

These requirements can be the difference between a compelling casino bonus and one that fails to provide value. So always read the terms and conditions when committing to a casino sign up bonus and other casino offers found under the promotions section.

So, how do wagering requirements work? Well, for example, if you signed up for Pub Casino and took full advantage of their 100 per cent casino bonus up to £100, you’d have to wager those bonus funds 40x. That’s £100 x 40, so £4,000 in bonus funds before you can make a withdrawal, which is by no means a small amount of credit to turn over in a specified period of time and sometimes only on games chosen by the casino.

It’s important to note as well that if you try to make a withdrawal before completing these wagering requirements you can put yourself at risk of losing the bonus funds altogether. We suggest prioritising casino offers with no wagering requirements where possible.

For example, the standard wagering requirement of 40x on Parimatch makes it a less valuable casino bonus compared to Betfred who have no wagering requirements at all. You’ll typically find favourable wagering requirements, or none at all, at the best payout casinos.

Different types of casino offers explained

Before committing yourself, and your money, to a casino bonus you’d better be fully aware of what exactly is involved. Here are some of the most common and most popular casino bonuses available at the best casino sites.

Welcome bonus

If you’re registering as a new customer, a casino sign up bonus is generally expected and readily available. Casino welcome bonuses come in many different guises, but the best casino sign up offers will include matched deposit bonuses and free spins, more on which below.

Some casino offers will go even further with live casino funds thrown into the mix. For example, the BetVictor sign up offer for casino gives new customers a £30 casino bonus after they deposit and wager £10. The £30 bonus funds are divided up between live casino, game shows and bingo, as well as free spins on their slot games.

Casino bonus funds

It’s very common for a casino sign up bonus to reward your first deposit with a matched amount up to a certain value. For example, Party Casino have a 100% casino bonus for new customers up to £100. This means if you deposit £10 as a new customer you’ll get an extra £10 credit to play with.

If you can afford to deposit as much as £100 on your first deposit, you’ll get an extra £100 to play with. Since you can only have your first deposit matched up to £100, a £200 first deposit would not yield a £200 bonus - it’s capped at £100 so you’d only receive the maximum amount.

However, some casino offers go beyond 100% matched desposits, but make sure to read the terms and conditions as wagering requirements may be very high on offers that seem particularly generous.

Free spins

Free spins come in different forms but in general they’re self-explanatory; it’s where casinos provide you with bonus spins to use on their best online slots. The different forms include no deposit free spins, whereby casinos hand out bonus spins without the need to deposit, and no wagering free spins, which are bonus spins that come with no wagering requirements, meaning any winnings you generate from the spins can be withdrawn immediately.

However, the most common free spin offers are only unlocked after a deposit or certain amount of spend, and in a lot of cases you have to opt in to the casino bonus via the promotions page in order to claim the bonus spins. Wagering requirements are very common on these types of offers, so make sure you check the terms to ensure they’re favourable before opting in to any free spin casino offers.

Reload bonus

Sometimes referred to as a deposit match, reload bonuses are where existing customers can enjoy the value of their money being boosted by the casino matching deposits to a certain number. They are often accessed via promo codes and can involve wagering requirements, so make sure the terms are reasonable from your perspective before opting in.

Cashback

You can receive some of your money back from your losses or deposit amounts. Casinos usually cap these between 10 and 20 per cent but they do tend to run on a weekly basis. Cashback casino offers are becoming more and more common. Some of our recommended casino sites for cashback offers include Spinzwin, All British Casino and SpinYoo.

Refer-a-friend

By recommending a brand to another friend you can both earn additional casino bonus funds or even real cash. These bonuses often come with detailed T&Cs, usually requiring the friend to spend a certain amount before the casino bonuses can be accessed.

Unibet casino are a prime example of a casino with a refer-a-friend promotion, with up to £150 in casino bonus funds available if you refer three new customers. However, minimum spend and wagering requirement stipulations must be met before the casino bonuses will be handed out.

How we rank and review casino bonus offers

We have a long list of criteria for evaluating the best sites for casino bonuses. Here are the factors we consider when ranking and reviewing a casino bonus.

Wagering requirements

We look for the sites that offer the lowest terms for wagering requirements, ensuring that users are not forced to play through their casino bonus a significant number of times before funds can be withdrawn. Wagering requirements are typical when you claim free spins, so be sure to read the terms when opting in.

Bonus value

We search for the best casino sign up offers that boost the value of players’ money the most, looking at restrictions in the terms and conditions so we could sniff out any catches.

Game restrictions

We give preference to brands with few restrictions on where casino bonus funds can be used, allowing customers to utilise the entire casino product - such as live casino and blackjack games for example - rather than being limited to just slots.

Payment methods

We look for casino sites that offer a wide range of payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds, ensuring that these methods comply with bonus terms and conditions. We mark up casinos who offer the most diversity, from pay by mobile casino sites to Apple Pay casinos - the more banking options the better.

Mobile

We ensured that users could enjoy casinos bonuses on a range of platforms, especially mobile apps. The recommended sites all have native casino and betting apps that offer a seamless gambling experience for customers across both Apple and Android devices.

Game variety

The best casino sites offer a varied gambling experience for users across automated and live options for games including slots, roulette, blackjack and more. We take this into account when ranking and reviewing their casino bonuses.

Limitations

Time might not be the only limiting factor on a casino bonus. We check to see if there is a cap on how much you can win from a casino bonus or how many times you can claim the offer.

Licensing

We only consider casino sites that possessed a license from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, offering safety and security for customers’ personal and financial details as well as the guarantee for a fair gambling experience.

Responsible gambling

Gambling responsibly is essential whenever you engage with online casino bonuses. The same applies whether you’re playing on slot sites, betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Under UKGC licensing requirements all online casinos must create an entertaining and trustworthy environment. Gambling sites must ensure there are responsible gambling tools in place to support users, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

All customers should set well-measured boundaries before entering into the world of casino offers. Set an appropriate predetermined budget before you begin playing.

If you feel as though you are not or have not been able to put these boundaries in place, please seek help from one of the below charities and healthcare providers.

Summary: The best casino bonus offers

Casino bonuses are a great way to get more out of your online casino experience and by reading our breakdown, you now know what to look for to get the best value for money.

Ensure you read all the terms and conditions before taking up a casino sign up bonus. Remember to pick the casino site that appeals to your wagering needs and budget.

However you like to play, just remember to do your due diligence, read all terms and play responsibly.

Casino bonus FAQs

What are the best casino bonus sign up offers?

It is difficult to determine which casino sign up bonus is the best as everyone’s preferred style of gaming is different. That’s why we have rated the top casino bonuses by category, such as the best casino bonus for free spins, best casino bonus for cashback, best casino welcome offer and so on.

Do online casinos offer no deposit bonuses?

Some online casinos offer no deposit bonuses, but they are quite rare and often come with unfavourable wagering requirements. Nonetheless, a no deposit casino bonus will allow you to play without making a deposit. These casino bonuses usually come in the form of free spins or casino credit.

What are wagering requirements on a casino bonus?

A wagering requirement is the number of times you must play through bonus funds before you are entitled to withdraw any winnings. For example, if a £20 casino bonus has a 30x wagering requirement, you would need to gamble £600 in bonus funds before any remaining winnings can be withdrawn. Most casino offers come with wagering requirements – read the T&Cs to find out for sure.

Which payment methods are accepted for casino offers?

It’s important to check the T&Cs of all casino bonus promos as even the best casino sign up offers can be restricted to just one payment type. However, some casino bonus deals will allow you to use any payment options the casino site accept. Most casino offers allow a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, bank transfers and mobile payment options like Apple Pay.

Can I swap free spins for free bets?

No. Free spin offers will generally be restricted to online casino use and are often tied to specific slot games. Likewise, free bet offers are reserved for sportsbook activity and come with similar restrictions such as maximum wins. However, it’s possible to claim both free spins and free bets at the same time if the online casino doubles up as an online betting app.

Do online casinos cheat?

Licensed UK online casinos do not cheat. They are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), ensuring fair play via the use of Random Number Generators (RNGs) to guarantee unpredictable game outcomes. Always choose casinos with UKGC licensing to ensure safe, legitimate gaming experiences. We only recommend regulated casinos so you can be sure all sites mentioned on this page are fully licensed.

