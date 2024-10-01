Best Celebrity Red Carpet Style Photos: Updated Daily!

All the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars at this week's most major events, from vintage finds to on-trend runway pieces

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maria" in New York City

This week's red carpet events are bringing unreal fashion.

Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña all lit up New York City with their unmatchable flair at the premieres of their films, Maria and Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga brought all the style drama in a Celine look at the Joker: Folie a Deux premiere.

Check out the photo gallery ahead for a look at every can't-miss outfit from the week. And for even more star style, see every major outfit of late here.



Angelina Jolie

Joy Malone/WireImage Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's look for the Maria premiere in N.Y.C. was a sartorial gem, as it was a rare 1956 Madame Grès bridal-inspired gown sourced from Mon Vintage. She also wore Cartier jewelry and Aquazzura heels.

Selena Gomez

Dominik Bindl/WireImage Selena Gomez

Diamonds — and bows — are a girl's best friend. Selena Gomez stepped out in a custom bow-adorned Vera Wang halter dress, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry, for the Emilia Pérez premiere in N.Y.C.

Lady Gaga

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga continued to put a chic villainous touch on her Joker: Folie a Deux press wardrobe at the film's premiere in L.A., where she turned heads in a Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with voluminous sleeves.

Saoirse Ronan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan wore a reimagined Hodakova tartan dress, featuring a jacket turned into a skirt, to The Outrun screening in N.Y.C.

Zoe Saldaña

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña took the plunge in a vermillion sequin dress with a low-cut neckline at the Emilia Pérez premiere in N.Y.C.

Zoey Deutch

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch, who attended Variety's Business of Broadway event in N.Y.C., punched up her monochromatic cardigan and flared pants with a bright red lipstick.

Laura Dern

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Laura Dern

Laura Dern jumped into fall fashion with her patterned coat dress and knee-high boots at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Joe Maher/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas suited up in a gray blazer, vest and trousers at the Prime Video Trailblazers showcase in London.

Pamela Anderson

Carlos Alvarez/WireImage Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson put on a fashion show in her baby pink cape gown and vermillion lipstick at the Last Showgirl premiere during the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Goldie Hawn

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn glitzed up in a rhinestone black and white suit and kitten heels for the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala in L.A.

Kate Hudson

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson shimmered in a champagne halter dress and coordinating bling at the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala in L.A.

Kelly Rowland

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland chose a daring gown with cape sleeves and embellished center cutouts for the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala in L.A.

Mindy Kaling

Derek White/Getty Images Mindy Kaling

In Atlanta, Mindy Kaling got in the festive mood at SEPHORiA in a red Marc Jacobs minidress with rosette cups and towering Kiki ankle boots.

Jessica Alba

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba put a chic spin on suiting for the Democracy Heroes event in N.Y.C. Her look featured a cropped blazer, white button-up shirt, flared eyelet skirt and pointed-toe stilettos.

Kelsea Ballerini

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini wore a colorful fall look consisting of a cropped cable knit sweater, tie-dye skirt and brown boots to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville.



Ariana DeBose

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose struck a pose in a classic black bodycon dress and high platforms at the Democracy Heroes event in N.Y.C.

Demi Moore

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Demi Moore

In L.A., Demi Moore stepped out for the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala in a velvet Giorgio Armani hourglass dress and black Christian Louboutin heels. Shay jewelry and a Schiaparelli clutch completed the look.

Cate Blanchett

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett rocked a hairy shirt by Fiorucci and artist Taiba Akhuetie with leather-like pants, pointed-toe heels and Louis Vuitton jewelry at the Rumours premiere in N.Y.C.

Viola Davis

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Viola Davis

Viola Davis wore a black halter jumpsuit with white trimming to the HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala in L.A.

Sarah Paulson

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson chose a Victorian-style velvet black dress with lace and a red lip to the Beyond Fest screening of Hold Your Breath in Santa Monica, Calif.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.