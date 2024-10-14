Best Celebrity Red Carpet Style Photos: Updated Daily!

All the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars — from Rihanna's lingerie to Selena Gomez's voluminous gown — at this week's major events

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rihanna attends the Savage x Fenty Lavish Lace debut in Los Angeles

Stars are serving up standout fashion around the world.

In Los Angeles, Rihanna made a sexy statement in lace while celebrating the launch of Savage x Fenty's new lingerie line. Meanwhile, London was filled with stylish stars such as Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta, Danielle Deadwyler in Chanel for the BFI London Film Festival.

Check out the photo gallery ahead for a look at every can't-miss outfit from the week. And for even more star style, see every major outfit of late here.

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rihanna

Rihanna rocked a lace bodysuit and tights, plus a statement coat, at the preview of the Savage x Fenty Lavish Lace Collection in L.A.

Selena Gomez

Karwai Tang/WireImage Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez beamed in a vermillion Oscar de la Renta bow-accented gown, Christian Louboutin heels and Chaumet jewelry at the Emilia Perez BFI London Film Festival premiere.

Lupita Nyong'o

Samir Hussein/WireImage Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o wore a white suit, a silver sequin overlay and a robot-inspired purse to at The Wild Robot BFI London Film Festival premiere.

Lily Collins

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lily Collins

Lily Collins went for a tailored all-black outfit forThe Summer Book premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Zoe Saldaña

Samir Hussein/WireImage Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña attended the Emilia Perez BFI London Film Festival premiere in a teal Prada gown with a sculpted skirt that was totally hip.

Amy Adams

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Amy Adams

Amy Adams posed in a velvety ensemble and eye-catching jewelry at the closing night screening of Nightbitch at the Mill Valley Film Festival in Calif.

Danielle Deadwyler

Dave Benett/WireImage Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler wore a white pleated Chanel Haute Couture button-front dress, Chanel high jewelry and silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels to The Piano Lesson London Film Festival premiere.

Demi Moore

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Demi Moore

Demi Moore chose a black blazer, flared gray denim skirt and pointed-toe heels for her appearance at the Hamptons Film Festival in New York.

Ashley Park

Joe Maher/Getty Ashley Park

Ashley Park wore a gray and tan color-blocked suit and bold Fendi bag to The Summer Book BFI London Film Festival premiere.

Cate Blanchett

David Fisher/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett made a case for stripes with this patterned look at the Rumours BFI London Film Festival premiere.

Monica Bellucci

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci wore a chocolate brown Saint Laurent strapless gown and Cartier jewelry to the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.