Best Christmas family activities for a fun festive day out

Winter is coming, and we're not talking about Game of Thrones.

As the festive season fast approaches, we've taken a look at some of the best deals out there: from Santa Sleepovers at Alton Towers to Christmas light trails, we've got a bunch of festive events on the list for you to mull over with your wine during the most wonderful time of the year.

But if you're a little Scrooged and looking for a great day out that isn't full of festive cheer, the Digital Spy team has plenty of other enjoyable recommendations – from exciting new rides like Thorpe Park's Hyperia to the best film and TV tours and even where to find cheap cinema tickets.

Tickets are available to some of these festive events and more via See Tickets.

Glide at Battersea Power Station, London

Dates: November 8, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Get your skates on and prepare to take to the ice as London's only riverside ice rink returns to Battersea Power Station.

If skating just isn't your strong point, visitors can relax with hot churros or take a ride on the vintage-style carousel and take in the breathtaking views of Battersea Power Station from the top of the helter-skelter.

PR/Joshua Atkins

Individual tickets start from £16 (including skate hire) for ages 13+ and tickets for children aged 12 and under cost £10.50. Student tickets are priced at £14.50 and include skate hire and a free drink.

For those in groups, the per-ticket price is reduced to £15 per person when purchased together, and a family of four can save up to £24 when purchasing a family ticket for £48. There's also an adult and toddler ticket for £13, which includes skate hire and a free drink.

Buy Tickets to Glide at Battersea Power Station

Good Housekeeping Live with Country Living Christmas Market, London

Dates: November 13-16, 2024

Good Housekeeping and Country Living magazines have joined forces to kick off the festive season with this four-day extravaganza of great conversations and shopping events.

Visitors will get to hang out with their favourite TV stars, authors and experts, get involved with festive crafts, cooking demonstrations and taste tests, or just kick back, relax and be pampered.

Hearst Owned

At the heart of the show is the Country Living Christmas Market, where you'll also find unique stocking fillers, gorgeous gifts and irresistible treats for you and your home from hundreds of Country Living's favourite artisans.

Tickets are priced at £25 for the Silver package, which includes entry to the event, access to the Good Eating and Good Looks stages, personal pampering and more. The Gold package costs £35, and includes everything in the Silver Package plus entry to the Good Conversations stage.

The VIP Package costs just £45 and includes everything in the Gold and Silver packages, plus access to the exclusive VIP lounge and more. Children aged 0-16 go free and carers can attend free upon application.

Buy Tickets to Good Housekeeping Live with Country Living Christmas Market

Windsor Great Park Illuminated, Windsor

Dates: November 15, 2024 – January 4, 2025

Windsor Great Park Illuminated returns for its fourth year bringing woodland and water to life with a festive celebration of light. The dog-friendly event brings music and lights together in a magical woodland setting.

Be sure to take regular breaks along the way and sip on a glass of mulled wine, cup of hot chocolate or toast a marshmallow around the fire pit.

Adult tickets start at £19.80 (including booking fees) for super-off-peak slots, while tickets for children aged 3-15 start at £12.10 for super-off-peak slots. Infants aged 0-2 and essential companion/carer tickets are free, but must be added to your order.

Buy Tickets to Windsor Great Park Illuminated

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London

Dates: November 21, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland returns for another six weeks of festive fun in London's Hyde Park. Winter Wonderland will showcase spectacular family performances such as Zippos Christmas Circus, adrenaline-fuelled rides and rollercoasters, delicious street food, Christmas Market shopping, the iconic Giant Wheel, and the UK's largest open-air ice rink.

The enchanting Magical Ice Kingdom takes on a new theme for 2024: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

This immersive experience invites visitors on a journey through Alice's imagination entering through the Queen of Hearts' castle, discovering the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, and falling through the iconic rabbit hole – all meticulously crafted from over 500 tonnes of snow and ice.

PR/Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is open from Thursday, November 21, 2024 every day (except Christmas Day) from 10am-10pm. Free tickets are available during off-peak days and times, and standard tickets are available for £5, and peak tickets are available for £7.50.

Visitors can get 20% off Magical Ice Kingdom and Ice Skating tickets when purchasing an off-peak entry ticket. Visitors will also receive free entry when pre-booking £25 worth of rides, attractions, or food and beverage with their entry ticket online.

Buy Tickets for Winter Wonderland

Christmas at Bute Park, Cardiff

Dates: November 22 – December 31, 2024

Bute Park's accessible, illuminated light trail is back for 2024.

Visitors to the park can immersive themselves in a multi-sensory experience along the festive trail that includes a brand new show, Mycelium Network: a huge, fibre-optic network of festive fungi which leads visitors through a colour-changing carpet of glowing mushrooms.



As part of Bute Park's annual Improvements Pledge, and responding to audience demand, popular Christmas hits will now feature in the Christmas Village and the event's food and refreshments area, alongside a greater selection of seasonal surprises along the route of the trail itself.

They'll also be running two neurodiverse evenings on December 4 and 11 from 4.15pm–5pm.

PR/Bute Park

Adult tickets are priced at £23.50, while tickets for children aged 3-16 years cost £16.50. Infants aged 0-2 years are free, but you'll need to select a ticket for them.

Buy Tickets for Christmas at Bute Park

Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers Resort, Stoke-on-Trent

Dates: November 29 – December 31, 2024

Alton Towers' Santa Sleepover is back for 2024 – this time with some new additions. Guests can enjoy an overnight stay in one of four resort hotels, which includes a festive evening meal, buffet breakfast and festive entertainment.

This is in addition to one-day entry to the theme park with a selection of family rides and attractions, a unique visit to Santa's Grotto, plus entry to the Waterpark and nine holes of golf. Overnight guests can also visit the newly opened Jack and the Beanstalk Panto.

Families wishing to get even more into the holly-day spirit will be treated to live entertainment, including an all-new Reindeer Games scavenger trail – an exciting adventure in search of a missing reindeer (we're looking at you, Rudolph!) – as well as a new live show, The Sprout That Saved Christmas, featuring Santa himself.

Merlin/Alton Towers

Overnight packages start from £90 per person and includes entry to Santa's Grotto in Mistletoe Lane, The Reindeer Games and the Jack and the Beanstalk Panto.

Day tickets are also available. They start at £18 per person and include entry to selected rides and attractions including The Sprout That Saved Christmas, the Reindeer Games scavenger trail, as well as access to CBeebies Land.

Buy Tickets for Alton Towers' Santa Sleepover

Pantomime's in London, Southend and beyond

Panto season is officially upon us and if you're ready to step into something merry we've got some great Pantomimes to share.

Crossroad Pantomimes

Rylan Clark will make his debut as The Spirit of the Beans in Jack and the Beanstalk at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend from Saturday, December 14 2024 – Sunday, January 5 2025.

Alison Hammond returns to the Panto stage as the Magical Mermaid in Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome running between Saturday, December 21 – Sunday, February 2 2025.

Jane McDonald and Julian Clary will star as Maid Marion and Robin Hood in Robin Hood at the London Palladium between Saturday, December 7 2024 – Sunday, January 12 2025.

For soap fans, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley will star in Sheffield's Lyceum theatre's rendition of Snow White as the Wicked Queen. Snow White will run between Friday, December 5 2024 – Sunday, January 5 2025.

Buy Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, Cliffs Pavilion

Buy Tickets for Peter Pan, Birmingham Hippodrome

Buy Tickets for Robin Hood, The London Palladium

Buy Tickets for Snow White, Sheffield Lyceum

Of course we can't forget about the local Pantos (oh no we can't!) showing at theatres all over such as Broadway Theatre's Sleeping Beauty in Catford, South London, co-produced by Shifters producer Chuchu Nwagu and Julie Clare.

Sleeping Beauty will run on selected dates between Wednesday, December 4 – Tuesday, December 31 2024. Hackney Empire's Dick Whittington and his Cat makes its return to the stage from Saturday, November 23 2024 – Sunday, January 5 2025.

Buy Tickets to Sleeping Beauty, Broadway Theatre

Buy Tickets to Dick Whittington and his Cat, Hackney Empire

And if that wasn't enough cheering, booing and hissing, we've also got Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden as Jack in Sunderland Empire's Jack and the Beanstalk between Friday, December 13 2024 – Sunday, January 5 2025,

Buy Tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk, Sunderland Empire

Other Pantomime tickets can also be purchased at local theatres.

