Best Christmas movies: The 13 best holiday films of all time and where to stream them in 2024

The prime minister (Hugh Grant) and his staffer, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), are just one of the couples in the rom-com who prove "love actually is all around."

You've got your presents. You've got the best Christmas music ready to play (and the worst songs to avoid). You've got White Elephant gifts. You've got pretty much everything you need.

Now? You need to watch some holiday movies. And we're here to help you with that in 2024.

Now, some of these are arguably NOT Christmas movies according to some people, but whatever. We're trying to be inclusive and give you the 15 best holiday flicks, along with how to watch or stream them during the 2024 holiday season.

Let's dive in, with the movies in no particular order:

1. Love Actually (Hulu, Amazon Prime Video)

2. Home Alone (Disney+)

3. It's a Wonderful Life (Amazon Prime Video)

4. Miracle on 34th Street (Peacock, Disney+)

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Hulu)

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)

7. A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV+)

8. Elf (Hulu, Max)

9. A Christmas Story (Max)

10. The Muppet Christmas Carol (Disney+)

11. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Max)

12. Die Hard (Disney+)

13. The Polar Express (Hulu, Max)

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Best Christmas movies: The 13 best holiday films of all time and where to stream them in 2024