The best Christmas shows and pantomimes in London 2024

Tis the season to be jolly – and to head to the theatre! It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a West End show, whether it’s a raucous pantomime, a magical dance production, a children’s theatre trip, or some of the most hilarious comedy musicals London has to offer. It’s storytelling that brings us all together, and there’s nothing more pleasurable on a cold winter’s night than catching one of the best London Christmas shows.

Happily, you’ll find plenty of festive goodies in this Christmas theatre London season. We’ve got all the latest openings in our round-up of the best London shows, and productions for young audiences in our best family shows article, plus reviews from our expert theatre critics. But if you’re just looking for Christmas fare, this is your handy seasonal guide to the London Christmas theatre shows.

Read on for some of the jolliest Christmas crackers in the West End and beyond, including Christmas pantomime London spectaculars and heart-warming tales. It’s never too early to start planning a yuletide theatre outing that will bring cheer to the whole family, so get booking now and celebrate Christmas in style.

Best Christmas theatre shows in London

Nutcracker, London Coliseum

In a nutshell: The enchanting Nutcracker ballet has been thrilling audiences for more than 100 years with its charming tale of a young girl, Clara, whose nutcracker doll comes to life one Christmas and takes her on a whirlwind adventure to the Land of Sweets. Featuring that recognisable Tchaikovsky score, with favourites like the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, it’s a dream of a dance show.

The English National Ballet’s production is one of the best in the world, and it’s a treat just to enter the huge, majestic London Coliseum. Originally created by Wayne Eagling, this particular version takes place in a gorgeous Edwardian London and features exciting set-pieces like ice skating and a hot-air balloon ride. It’s top-quality entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Booking: Dec 12-Jan 12 2025

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake: The Next Generation, Sadler’s Wells

In a nutshell: Choreographer Matthew Bourne has completely revolutionised the dance world with his electrifying productions, in particular his bold reworking of Swan Lake with a gaggle of all-male swans. This exciting revival celebrates the impact that his witty, audacious and heartfelt show had on a new generation of dancers, and also introduces it to a new generation of audiences. It’s easy to connect with his portrait of a young prince who is trapped by royal protocol. Enter a mesmerising male Swan, who represents glorious freedom – but can their love survive?

“Matthew Bourne’s striking reimagining still has the power and passion to move. I’m sure I won’t be the only one flocking back to the theatre for another viewing.” Read the full review of Swan Lake

Booking: Dec 3-Jan 26 2025

A Christmas Carol, Old Vic

In a nutshell: This hugely popular Charles Dickens adaptation has become as joyful a Christmas tradition as turkey, presents and pudding. Speaking of which, part of the fun of Matthew Warchus’s warm-hearted, immersive production is that the performers involve the audience, such as feeding us mince pies, plus there’s live carol singing and bell-ringing. It’s charming support for Jack Thorne’s tender version of the classic seasonal tale about a Victorian miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, who is transformed by ghostly visitations on Christmas Eve. God bless us, every one!

“Warchus’s mix of Dickensian moralising and theatrical enchantment soothes the most crochety of souls. Throughout, blended Christmas carols beautifully keep alive the possibility of redemption.” Read the full review of A Christmas Carol

Booking: Nov 9-Jan 4 2025

A Sherlock Carol, Marylebone Theatre

In a nutshell: What the Dickens? This inspired genre mash-up of two literary titans, Charles Dickens and Conan Doyle, by Mark Shanahan posits an intriguing premise that would surely have tickled both of them. Tiny Tim has jumped out of A Christmas Carol and dashed to 221B Baker Street to ask Sherlock Holmes if he will investigate the mysterious death of a certain Scrooge.

Add in a threatening letter, a missing diamond and some ghostly goings-on, and it could be the great detective’s toughest case yet. Can he use his powers of deduction to crack it? A Sherlock Carol is back in the West End following two sold-out runs, and promises to challenge the most ingenious of amateur sleuths this festive season – as well as providing adventure galore in this winning theatrical crossover.

Booking: Dec 12-Jan 12 2025

Slava’s SnowShow, Harold Pinter Theatre

In a nutshell: If you’re looking for something a bit different this Christmas, Slava’s SnowShow is just the ticket. This extraordinary creation by the Russian performance artist Slava Polunin puts a fresh spin on the venerable traditional of clowning, and takes audiences on a mind-blowing journey. Expect a veritable blizzard of snow, and plenty more besides: it’s whimsical, wacky, and full of wonders.

It’s the closest you’ll come this Christmas to entering an old-school circus tent and discovering a committed clown who makes an art out of slapstick, combined with modern visual marvels and giddy audience participation such as an invitation to pass around giant inflatable balls. Slava’s SnowShow unites us all by reminding us that it’s fun to be silly sometimes.

Booking: Dec 12-Jan 12 2025

Best Christmas shows for families in London

Father Christmas Needs a Wee!, Arts Theatre

In a nutshell: Is there a better show title in the West End? Surely not! It also handily doubles as a reminder to visit the loo before taking your seats in the Arts Theatre for this extremely jolly musical adaptation of Nicholas Allan’s popular children’s book. It’s Christmas Eve and head elf Elfie has her work cut out getting an easily distracted Father Christmas around all the houses since he can’t resist stopping to eat and drink – and, eventually, he needs a wee.

This hilarious and very relatable tale is bonkers fun from start to finish, and the combination of a clear storytelling narrative and catchy songs makes it easy to follow. Little ones will love the singalongs and audience interaction, plus there’s a clever song helping them learn to count. With a crisp running time, it’s a great way of introducing young audiences to theatre.

Booking: Dec 7-23

Hansel and Gretel, Shakespeare’s Globe

In a nutshell: Shakespeare’s Globe becomes the Snow Globe as it returns with another enchanting adaptation of a classic folk tale for its Christmas show. This year it’s the Brothers Grimm favourite Hansel and Gretel, with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage giving us a fresh version of the story of two children who set out into the woods and are lured to a mysterious house by a trail of treats.

Expect plenty of festive treats at this Globe production, including music and magic, offering fun a-plenty for audiences aged 5 and up. There’s nothing more enthralling than following vivid characters into another world via a well-told story, and this Christmas you can experience just that as a family at this very special theatre.

Booking: Nov 29-Jan 5 2025

The Snowman, Peacock Theatre

In a nutshell: This beloved staging of a story that melts the heart is back in the West End for an astonishing 27th year, back by popular demand. Multiple generations have been transported by Bill Alexander’s lovely adaptation of Raymond Briggs’s picture book about a young boy whose snowman comes to life and takes him on an unforgettable journey to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas.

This wordless production is totally accessible, with the story told purely through movement, and is a fantastic first experience of both theatre and dance. There’s plenty of giddy slapstick to tickle youngsters, but audiences of all ages will most remember the heart-stopping sequence where the boy and the snowman take flight, accompanied by “Walking in the Air”. That’s pure Christmas magic.

Booking: Nov 23-Jan 4 2025

Best Christmas pantomimes in London

Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith

In a nutshell: Another favourite traditional Christmas theatre show is the pantomime. (Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is!) London has plenty of side-splitting comic pantos on offer, and one of the most reliably brilliant is at the Lyric Hammersmith. This family-friendly theatre puts a modern spin on a classic tale, adding in fresh jokes, pop music, and relatable characters who you might meet on the streets of west London.

Following their 2022 hit with Jack and the Beanstalk, award-winning writer Sonia Jalaly and director Nicholai La Barrie are back together again to create a spell-binding Aladdin. Can the poor kid woo Princess Jasmine with the help of a genie and three wishes? Expect a clever twist on that formula, keeping all our favourite elements but giving us an Aladdin for the modern age.

Booking: Nov 16-Jan 5 2025

Robin Hood, London Palladium

In a nutshell: The London Palladium’s pantomime is the starriest in town, bringing together tons of incredible big names, magnificent scenery and jaw-dropping special effects to create a spectacle like no other. This is properly lavish Christmas theatre, and totally hilarious too thanks to panto royalty Julian Clary, who this year brings his deliciously risqué wit to the title role.

He’s joined by a merry cast of fabulous entertainers who together honour our variety show tradition, including singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald as Maid Marion, plus veteran actor Nigel Havers, ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, and West End stars Charlie Stemp, Rob Madge, Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. This is one festive arrow that will definitely hit the target.

Booking: Dec 7-Jan 12 2025