How to get the best deal on Orlando theme park tickets this summer

Central Florida can swelter in the summer, with high temperatures and what feels like even higher humidity. But it’s still a popular time to visit the region’s theme parks.

This year, those who brave the heat can be rewarded with ticket deals at destinations like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and LEGOLAND Florida, all starting at under $100 a day. SeaWorld Orlando tickets drop as low as $60 on select dates.

Here’s what travelers planning summer theme park vacations should know.

How much is a ticket to Disney World?

Cinderella Castle is the heart of Magic Kingdom and a symbol of Disney World.

Disney World tickets vary by date and park. For one-day, one-park admission for guests age 10 and up, starting prices currently range from $109 at Disney's Animal Kingdom to $124 at Magic Kingdom.

However, the resort is offering two ticket deals for spring and summer.

The 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket costs $396, which works out to $99 per day. It includes one day at each of Disney World’s four theme parks, without park hopping or repeating parks. Visits must start between April 2 and Sept. 22 and end within seven days of the start date.

The 3-Day, 3-Park Magic Ticket costs $267, which works out to $89 per day. It includes one day each at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, without park hopping or repeating parks. Admission to Magic Kingdom is not included. Visits must start between April 2 and Sept. 24 and end within five days of the start date.

Your next Disney trip could cost more, depending on when and where you visit

How much does it cost to get into Orlando’s Universal Studios?

Hogwarts Castle is seen through Flight of the Hippogriff tracks at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure.

One-day, one-park admission to either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure starts at $119 for guests age 10 and up.

However, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a 2-Park Play 4 Days Promotional Ticket starting at $306.99, which works out to just under $77 per day. Guests can visit both parks each day. Visits don’t have to be consecutive, but they must all fall within seven days of the start date. The deal is available through the mid-December on the resort’s website.

How can I save money at SeaWorld Orlando?

Mako, at SeaWorld Orlando, is the tallest roller coaster in Orlando. It hits speeds of 73 miles per hour.

Non-discounted SeaWorld Orlando tickets cost $139.99, according to the park’s website, which offers various deals throughout the year.

The biggest deal of the year is available through March 24. It's a $60 throwback ticket in honor of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary, which is March 21.

SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego are all offering the specially priced tickets for select dates throughout the year for guests over age 2. Quantities are limited.

Who gets in free at LEGOLAND Florida?

Guests can build the LEGO race car of their dreams, then take it for a virtual spin at the new LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction, which opened in early March.

Admission is free for guests under the age of 2 at LEGOLAND Florida.

After that, one-day theme park tickets start at $74 online or $119 at the front gate, according to the resort’s website. Admission to neighboring LEGOLAND Water Park or Peppa Pig Theme Park costs extra. There’s also a convenience fee for online purchases.

Travelers with the flexibility to visit by June 14 can get specially priced $29 kids tickets with the purchase of a full-priced multi-park ticket starting at $94. Up to four kids’ tickets, for children ages 2 to 12, can be purchased in one transaction.

Travelers should note LEGOLAND Florida is located in Winter Haven, more than 50 miles from Orlando.

Is Busch Gardens the most expensive?

Visitors can see a wide range of animals, like this sloth, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility.

No, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is not the most expensive theme park in Central Florida. Its website lists non-discounted tickets at $139.99, tying in price with sister park SeaWorld Orlando. Also, like SeaWorld, Busch Gardens’ website regularly offers discounts.

Its current Spring Break Sale slashes the starting price to $99.99 for guests age 3 and up. The sale runs through March 24. Invariably, another deal will become available after this one expires.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is located more than 80 miles from Orlando, but the park operates a free shuttle to and from Orlando, for ticketed guests.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld offer summer ticket deals