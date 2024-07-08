The best deals on school uniform ahead of new academic year

School uniform costs can hit families' pockets hard, especially if you're sending more than one child off to the school gates every morning.

To get the most out of your money, it pays to buy early.

That's why we've run through all the best deals and discounts you can get on school uniform before the new academic year starts in September.

Starting with Aldi, this is the third year in a row the supermarket has frozen the price of its back-to-school bundle at just £5 for ages 4-12.

Customers are able to pick up two polo shirts, one sweatshirt or cardigan and a choice of trousers, skirt or cargo shorts for a fiver.

Several styles of leather school shoes are also available for just £6.99, while cardigans are priced at £1.50.

Aldi also run their Specialbuys deal, with unique products launched in stores every Thursday and Sunday.

As part of the Aldi Specialbuys deal, you will be able to buy a sweatshirt for £1.50, two polo shirts for £1.75, a girl's pleated skirt for £1.75, boys' trousers for £1.75 and boys' cargo shorts for £1.75.

Lidl is price-matching Aldi, offering a full set for those aged 4-12 for £5 in stores only, while stocks last.

Lidl is not only selling school uniforms, but also a range of stationery items, including a two pack of notebooks for £2.99 and a marker set for £1.99.

Marks & Spencer is offering 20% off its new school uniforms to help parents get ready for the school year.

M&S's discount excludes footwear, hosiery, underwear, outerwear, accessories, school bags and lunch boxes.

John Lewis is keeping its school uniform prices frozen for the fourth year running.

The department store also offers parents an online school uniform checklist to help prepare for the start of the new year.

It offers a free shoe-fitting service, while some of its newer school uniform products released in the last three years have not seen a price rise.

John Lewis school uniform buyer Cydney Ball said: "Our customers trust us as the one-stop-shop for all things back to school."

Clarks is keeping its school shoes at 2023 prices and is reducing the price of a third of its new back-to-school collection.

Parents can also get £10 off a pair of children's trainers when they buy kids school shoes in black.

Alongside this, Clarks is offering a "fit guarantee" where if kids outgrow their school shoes within three months of their in-store fitting, they can come and exchange them for a new pair, free of charge.

Customers at Asda can get £5 off when you spend £25 or more and scan a coupon in its app.

However, this offer expires at 11.59pm on 14 July, so you must be quick to take advantage.