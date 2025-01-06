Best dressed at the 2025 Golden Globes: Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman

There might be winners and losers during awards season – sorry, A-listers! – but there were numerous reasons to celebrate Sunday’s Golden Globes red carpet, which kicked off the most fashionable time of year.

Before heading into Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton to learn which of the biggest names in television and movies would be waltzing away with the best accessory of the evening (their very own statuette, of course), the stars made their marks on the carpet. As consolation if you don't get to make an acceptance speech, at least your ensemble can do the talking for you.

Some actresses turned the clock back to the era of Old Hollywood, like Selena Gomez ("Emilia Pérez") and Zendaya ("Challengers"). Similarly, Cristin Milioti ("The Penguin"), Kerry Washington ("The Six Triple Eight"), Ali Wong ("Ali Wong: Single Lady") and Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") accessorized their looks with long black gloves. Peplum waistlines were back in a big way and numerous attendees relied on those tried-and-true metallics.

Here are our picks for best-dressed at the Golden Globes, in no particular order.

Nicole Kidman

Babbyyyyygurrrrlllll!

On screen she might be a "Babygirl," but on the carpet Nicole Kidman is a fashion icon.

For the evening, the actress selected a backless, one-shoulder Balenciaga that flowed down her statuesque frame. While her custom-made gown was more simple, her hair made a statement with its vampy volume.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo has us bewitched.

"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo has cast a spell on us with her deep V-neck halter gown by Louis Vuitton.

Here's the sitch: we are here for the sculpted, peplum waist and metallic florals that stand out against a black backdrop. We bet this design will be quite "Popular."

Zoë Kravitz

The Princess of Genovia, err, we mean Zoë Kravitz!

We aren't going to "Blink Twice" — or even once, for that matter — when Zoë Kravitz is in view.

She continued her tendency to look timelessly chic in a black, floor-length Saint Laurent frock with contrasting white sash.

Viola Davis

Just a moment for the joy on Viola Davis' face.

Viola Davis had us gasping for "Air."

The Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient looked absolutely radiant in Gucci, which would've also been perfectly suited for a fun night boogying at Studio 54. The black gown was accented with an array of multicolored sequins along its skirt and transparent cape.

Selena Gomez

Next, the podcasters at the Arconia can investigate the murders of everyone Selena Gomez left in her wake on the red carpet.

The actress looked positively glamorous in an icy, off-the-shoulder Prada ballgown. And, her perfectly coiffed bob is making a strong case for bringing back the side part.

Demi Moore

We want Moore of this!

Demi Moore made a substantive statement on Sunday's carpet in a champagne, mermaid design with an asymmetrical neckline, courtesy of Giorgio Armani Privé.

Moore made further waves on the carpet by adding loose curls to her signature long tresses.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña taking "Center Stage."

The star of Netflix's "Emilia Pérez" musical, Zoe Saldana, looked every bit of a sophisticated dream in a figure-hugging gown envisioned by YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

She highlighted the chocolate sequined gown's plunging, sweetheart neckline with a long necklace imitating snakeskin and wore her hair in a tightly pulled-back updo that showcased her décolletage.

Anna Sawai

Let's hear it for Anna Sawai and the chic girlies.

"Shōgun" star Anna Sawai was a sho-stopper in a custom Dior column dress.

The actress proved that simple can look chic when the tailoring is executed seamlessly. Her look also featured one of the big trends of the night: peplum.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell gives us the opposite of the ick.

She might star in Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," but we have a strong feeling everybody is here for Kristen Bell's Golden Globes look.

The actress stunned in a sparkling rose gold gown featuring a corset bodice. The Ashi Studio ensemble is nothing short of stunning and lands her in "The Good Place," right here on our list.

Mindy Kaling

Similar to Bell, Mindy Kaling is clearly going for gold! So we are delighted to give her a spot on our best-dressed list.

No notes for Mindy Kaling.

The co-creator of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" certainly passes any fashion exam in a strapless column gown by Ashi Studio.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrives, and suddenly we're feeling speechless.

And suddenly our spidey senses are tingling.

Andrew Garfield has us feeling trapped in his web after showing up in this Hunter green Gucci, accented with black lapels. Topping his look off with shades featuring coordinating olive lenses was definitely the move.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell serving big main character energy.

Sound the alarms!

Not for a weather warning – thankfully in Los Angeles, they're not dodging any "Twisters." But for the amount of effortless cool Glen Powell brought to Sunday's red carpet. Powell accessorized his monochromatic Armani look – sans tie, of course – with smoky, opaque shades that maintain his leading man mystery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2025 best dressed: 'Emilia Perez' cast, Selena Gomez