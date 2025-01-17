'The Best to Ever Do It': NYC's IFC Center Mourns Filmmaker David Lynch

New York City’s IFC Center movie theater mourned the late filmmaker David Lynch after his family announced his death on January 16 at the age of 78.

According to a November 2024 interview with People magazine, the Twin Peaks director was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020. He had smoked since the age of 8, and quit two years after his diagnosis.

He told the magazine he relied on supplemental oxygen for anything more strenuous than a walk across a room. The report stated Lynch was essentially homebound because of the disease.

In a statement to Facebook on Thursday, January 16, Lynch’s family wrote, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist David Lynch …. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Content creator @bkrewind captured this video showing an employee of the IFC Center theater in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village installing a tribute to the visionary director on their marquee. The marquee reads, in part, “THE BEST TO EVER DO IT.” In a post to Instagram, the art-house movie theater said they kept the marquee dark on Thursday night. Credit: @bkrewind via Storyful