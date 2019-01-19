The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B in a Canadian Tuxedo, Caroline de Maigret Rocks a Classic

Yes, Cardi B gave the Canadian tuxedo a red hot spin at the beginning of the week, but it is also worth noting that the boys are back in town (as in men’s fashion month has been in full swing). Take dancer-model Alton Mason, who had a stellar time in Milan where he walked Dsquared2, Philipp Plein, Versace, and Fendi. Though it wasn’t all work: Mason took a moment to snap a stylish street style photo for the ’gram with his friends Malick Bodian and Ottawa Kwami. A trifecta of chic! A few days later for the shows in Paris, stylist Louis Rubi gave the feed some very warm vibes in a sandy-hued, long puffer coat by Anderson Bell.

Speaking of Paris, while attending shows in the City of Light, Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova put some fire into her look. En route to Louis Vuitton, she wore a white utility dress by the brand and a pair of paint-splattered Christian Louboutin knee-high boots. Another Parisian fixture giving us a to-die-for look: Caroline de Maigret. She looked ever so cool in a leather jacket, hoodie, skinny jeans, and a classic triple stripe Adidas Superstar shoe posing next to a Mustang from 1965. Bien sur!

Here, see these and more of the week’s best fashion Instagrams.