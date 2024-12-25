In many ways, an ending can make or break a movie. Think about a film like 2000’s “Pay it Forward,” a schmaltzy, sentimental drama about a child who inspires others to put good deeds out into the world with no expectation of anything coming back their way. In the hands of director Mimi Leder and led by strong performances from Haley Joel Osmont and Helen Hunt, the film manages to serve its purpose and tell a compelling story about being of service to others, all of which is undercut in its conclusion when Osmont’s 12 year-old character is stabbed to death at school. It’s a horrible, traumatic wrap-up for a film that otherwise preaches goodness, like having George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” fall into a manhole as he was running through Bedford Falls to reunite with his family.

For some films, their entire structure is built around the ending, as with this year’s “Challengers,” which begins with a match played between Mike Faist’s Art Donaldson and Josh O’Connor’s Patrick Zweig, watched intensely by Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan. Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama repeatedly circles the game as the story flashes back and forth, adding context to the duel at play until finally the audience is able to see what’s really happened between these three figures and how they see what’s at stake. Other narratives, however, prefer the ending to come out of nowhere, as is the case with M. Night Shyamalan films like “The Sixth Sense” and “Old” — although his outing with this year’s “Trap” was decidedly less twisty than his normal fare. It still managed to make IndieWire’s list of the Best Film Endings of 2024, however, as it perfectly delivers on the freedom-at-all-costs nature of main character Cooper (Josh Hartnett) and closes a loop that ties back to the title of the film.

Other movies featured on our list include “Conclave,” for a reveal that had all movie-goers — particularly the Catholic ones — clutching their pearls (or rosaries);“Dune: Part Two,” which not only closes the chapter on one period in the life and conquests of Lisan-al Gaib Paul Atreides, but also opens the door for the next era; Robert Zemeckis’ “Here,” which breaks its formal conceit in its final minutes to show viewers the weight of existence found on every doorstep; and many more.

Keep reading below to find out this year’s picks.

Wilson Chapman, Alison Foreman, Jim Hemphill, Ryan Lattanzio, Sarah Shachat, and Christian Zilko also contributed to this article.

