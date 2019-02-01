1 / 13

There's only so much information the Apple Health app can give you. For a top-down account of your daily activity, you need a dedicated tracker strapped to your wrist. There are more than enough options out there, with add-ons like cellular data and stylish watch straps. So we'll help you pick. Whether you're looking to drop some coin on a state-of-the-art watch to optimize your mental and physical wellbeing, or you just need an inexpensive, no-frills option to get you through workouts, these are the best fitness trackers from brands like Apple, Fitbit, Withings, and more.

These Are the Best Fitness Trackers for Every Budget and Style

Whether you're a marathon runner or just getting your steps in, there's something here for you.

From Esquire