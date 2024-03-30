The best five convertible cars for less than £5k

Lexus SC430: the odd styling hides a folding hard-top roof, which makes this car a year-round pleasure

They are scarce at this time of year, but if you keep a watchful eye they are there. Tempted out by blue skies, sunshine and the first mild temperatures, roof-down convertibles have once again been spotted on our roads.

“Poseurs,” you might think. But let’s be honest: that’s simply envy. After all, who doesn’t fancy a bit of al fresco motoring on a glorious spring day in the British countryside?

Of course, with cash in short supply such a hedonistic car is surely an indulgence. But not all. Because even with used car prices as high as they currently are, it’s still possible to buy a cheap convertible that will scratch your open-top itch.

We’re not talking about bargain basement bangers, either. For £5,000, it’s eminently possible to get hold of a usable, reliable – and, most importantly, fun – convertible that will help you feel good in any weather.

Mazda MX-5 Mk2 (1998-2005)

Mazda MX5: find a good one and you'll reap the rewards - Dave Clarke Photography / Alamy

Let’s start with the obvious solution. If it’s simply open-top fun you’re after – with no other requirements besides – then a second-generation Mazda MX-5 is pretty hard to beat for the price.

This budget buys you one of the best available, although you’ll still need to check carefully for rust, to which these nimble cars are notoriously prone.

Yet find a good one and you’ll reap the rewards. The MX-5 is small, underpowered and plasticky but it’s also light, deft and beautifully balanced, making it a car you can have immense fun in without threat to your licence.

Price to pay: from £1,500

We found: 2005 MX-5 1.8 Euphonic, 44,000 miles, full service history, £4,790

Watch out for: rust everywhere but particularly around the sills and wheel arches, rear wheel kerb contact and camber, moist/mouldy interiors, tatty roofs

Lexus SC430 (2001-2009)

Lexus SC430: merely bland, rather than offensive - Drive Images / Alamy

If someone told you you could buy a large, four-seater convertible with a leather-swathed interior, a premium sound system and a V8 engine for less than £5,000 – and that it would be reliable – you’d think they’d lost it.

But that’s exactly what the Lexus SC430 is and these days £5,000 can – just about – buy you a tidy example with reasonable mileage and a full history.

True, the SC430 isn’t the prettiest car of its type, but time has rendered its odd, tapered lines merely bland, rather than offensive. What’s more, the odd styling hides a folding hard-top roof, which makes the SC430 a year-round pleasure, keeping the worst of the winter weather out. All of which makes the SC430 something of a hidden gem.

Price to pay: from £4,500

We found: 2001 SC430, 88,000 miles, full service history, £4,950

Watch out for: leaking lower radiators, rough-riding early cars, corrosion around the rear subframe and axle, leaking hard-top seals, damp carpets

Volkswagen Golf Convertible Mk6 (2011-2016)

Volkswagen Golf Convertible: looks somehow more upmarket, roof up or down - Wing Lun Leung / Alamy

These days, Volkswagen would rather sell you a drop-top T-Roc pseudo-SUV but a Golf Cabriolet, with its vague whiff of late 1980s Sloane Ranger, looks somehow more upmarket, roof up or down.

This sixth-generation version (we’re now on the Mk8) was the last Golf to be offered in cabriolet form. It’s no great shakes on the handling front, but it does give its four occupants a decent amount of space in classy environs – and, of course, access to the sunshine – for a very reasonable cost.

Diesel versions help keep costs even lower, though they do expose you to the clattery engine note, meaning the best iterations of the Golf Cabriolet are those with the punchy 1.4-litre petrol engine.

Price to pay: from £4,000

We found: 2012 1.4 TSI GT, 97,000 miles, full service history, £4,995

Watch out for: faulty DSG automatic gearboxes, rattly timing chains on petrol engines

MG TF (2002-2011)

MG TF: prices are distinctly reasonable - Motoring Picture Library / Alamy

No, we haven’t taken leave of our senses. The MG TF (and especially its predecessor, the MG F) may once have been much maligned for its propensity for head gasket failure, but by now most examples have had remedial work in the form of a stronger gasket (and if they haven’t, a pre-emptive change is not too costly).

That leaves you free to enjoy the TF’s neat mid-engined handling and sharp styling free of fear. Indeed, many journalists suggest the TF was the car the previous F, with which it shares much in common, always should have been – especially in top-spec 160 form, which offers a properly exciting driving experience and pace the owner of a Mazda MX-5 can only dream of.

Yes, the interior is a bit naff, and yes, you’ll look a bit silly if you buy a yellow one – but there are plenty of other colours available. Also, given the TF’s reputation, prices are distinctly reasonable.

Price to pay: from £1,500

We found: 2003 1.8 Sprint 160, 48,000 miles, full service history, £3,995

Watch out for: head gasket failure (try to buy with Klinger-type head gasket fitted), rusty subframes and front arches, leaky door mirror seals, tatty roofs, split plastic rear windows

BMW 3-Series Convertible E93 (2007-2012)

BMW 3-Series: stick with the six-cylinder models - Matthew Richardson / Alamy

A list of fun convertibles on a budget wouldn’t be complete without some sort of 3-Series; in this price bracket, it’s the fifth-generation E93 version that rules the roost.

There’s a caveat, though: it’s best to avoid the four-cylinder engines of the 318i and 320i versions; not only are they a little underpowered (this is quite a heavy car, partly due to its folding hard-top roof), they also have a parlous reputation for reliability.

Instead, stick with the six-cylinder models if you can – there are plenty of examples attainable within this budget. They’ll provide the lovely gravelly engine note that’s a characteristic of a BMW straight-six, as well as neatly balanced handling, a smart interior and very respectable performance. But be careful not to buy an example that’s been thrashed and trashed – such a car can be more trouble than it’s worth.

Price to pay: from £3,500

We found: 2007 325i SE, 96,000 miles, full service history, £4,990

Watch out for: diesel particulate filter (DPF) failure, cracking alloy wheels, rattly interior trim, poor roof alignment, timing chain issues on four-cylinder models

