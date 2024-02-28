'Best of Friends': Cat and Dog Cuddle Up in Unlikely Pairing

A dog cuddled up to her family’s cat at a home in California in adorable video published on February 24.

Footage filmed by Susan Hicks shows pup Ginger cuddling up to Harry the cat at Hicks’ Poway home.

In the caption of the video uploaded to Instagram Hicks said, “their naps together are precious”.

Another video uploaded to Instagram shows the pair cuddled up again, with Hicks labelling the duo “the best of friends”. Credit: Susan Hicks via Storyful