Since 1944, Hollywood's A-list have walked the Golden Globes slinky gowns, sequined dresses and statement-making tuxedos so glamorous you can't look away. Here, in anticipation of this week's awards, we've rounded up our favorite looks from 1979 through 2018. In 2018, Hollywood united to support #MeToo, and its newly launched TimesUp initiative, by wearing all black.