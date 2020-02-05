The Best Workout Shoes for Every Kind of Workout

The best workout shoes might not be your old running sneakers.

It seems like most guys work out in running shoes, and this is fine. You certainly can rock the kicks from your last half marathon for plyometrics and in the squat rack. But if you really want to take this gym thing more seriously, it’s important that you match your shoe choice to your chosen activity.

“Wearing the right shoe for your workout is a game-changer, not just because you’ll be able to perform better, but you’ll also reduce your risk of injury,” says Dan Giordano, DPT, CSCS, co-founder of Bespoke Treatments. Giordano offers up the example of a running sneaker with a lot of cushion—that wouldn’t be the right pick for lifting weights. “The cushion that helps protect your feet from the repetition of your stride on the run could throw you off balance in the weight room,” he says. This could also decrease force production, or the amount of force you can put into the ground during your lifts—that foam is standing between you and your next PR, in other words.

But what if I want to do both? Plenty of workouts these days involve some combination of running with weights. In that case, Giordano says the best workout shoes are something in between. “Look for an option that’s not too high off the ground in the heel,” he says. “This will reduce the potential for you to rock backward or forward in your lifting movements, and give you a sturdy platform of support.”

With so many options out there, how are you to choose the right one for you? We tapped top trainers with different sweat styles for their go-to picks.

The Best Running Shoes for the Treadmill

1. On Running Cloudswift

Recommended by: Dan Castillo, trainer at GRIT BXNG

"This sneaker is extremely lightweight, which is what I look for in a traditional running pick. They have a very flexible sole and bottom, which feels like it caters to my foot type. I would not use them for heavy lifting, but they're amazing for everything from sprints to longer runs, as well as moving around the city."

2. Hoka One One Clifton 6

Recommended by: Matthew Luke Meyer, coach at Mile High Run Club

"This has been my go-to daily trainer for the last two years, I’m on my twelfth pair, and I don’t plan on switching any time soon. They’re great because they’re the trifecta of light, supportive, and comfortable.