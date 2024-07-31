The 20 Best Halloween Movies on Netflix

A whole lot of Halloween movies feature scorned trick-or-treaters and ruthless killers who decide to wreak havoc on the 31st of October. Don’t get me wrong—those movies are fun, but let’s spice things up this year.

Michael Myers and his relentless thirst for blood is scary, but do you know what is downright terrifying? A work trip gone wrong. Oh, and how about a kid whose nightmares become reality? Or a romantic getaway that leads to a someone's partner permanently handcuffing them in bed? Open your eyes, people! There’s so much to be scared of—and if you’re down for an unexpected thrill, Netflix has you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best horror movies to watch before Halloween. There are ghost stories, slashers, psychological thrillers, foreign language films, and even a movie about the art world (which is far scarier than it should be). No matter what you choose, prepare to be shocked and scared shitless—isn’t that the reason for the season?

Gerald’s Game

Mike Flanagan's horror movies never disappoint. Gerald’s Game follows a married couple who travels to a remote cabin for a hot weekend trip. When their foreplay takes a deadly turn, the wife finds herself shackled to the bed with no way to escape.

The Nun

If you’re a fan of The Conjuring, then its prequel, The Nun, should be on your watchlist this year. When a young nun dies in Romania, a priest is sent in to investigate. When he arrives, the priest notices a connection to his tortured past. Is it all a coincidence, or is his intuition correct?

Velvet Buzzsaw

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Morf Vandewalt, a ruthless art critic. When Morf learns about a dead artist named Vetril Dease, he becomes obsessed with his paintings—but after a series of inexplicable events, Morf’s admiration turns to fear.

The Conference

What’s scarier than forced fun? The Conference follows a group of employees on a work trip. When a masked killer joins the festivities, their team-building skills are put to the test.

Malevolent

Malevolent stars Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Angela and Jackson, brother-sister scam artists. They make a living by faking paranormal encounters and “saving” people from ghosts. Usually, it works. But when they accept a job at an estate haunted by demons, Angela and Jackson find themselves in way over their heads.

No One Gets Out Alive

No One Gets Out Alive follows Ambar (Cristina Rodolo), an immigrant woman who moves from Mexico to Cleveland, Ohio. She finds shelter in a boarding house but quickly realizes something’s…off. The home is run by a strange innkeeper, and despite their protests, Ambar can’t shake the feeling that she’s not safe.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Talk about five words you never want to hear! There’s Someone Inside Your House follows Sydney Park, a teenage girl who moves from Hawaii to her grandmother's home in Nebraska. When her new friends wind up dead, she finds herself in the middle of a perplexing murder investigation.

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Vampires vs. the Bronx follows a group of kids who discover their neighborhood is being attacked. When they realize vampires are to blame, they band together to save The Bronx from the underworld. Gentrification has never been so scary.

Before I Wake

In Before I Wake, foster parents Mark and Jessie adopt a young boy named Cody. Like most children, Cody comes with his quirks, so they’re unphased by his fear of sleeping. To their surprise, the kid has a killer imagination—when he loses consciousness, his dreams and nightmares become real.

Coming Home in the Dark

Coming Home in the Dark is a psychological thriller, but don’t let that fool you. This movie will make your blood run cold. The film follows a teacher named Alan, who goes on a road trip with his wife and kids. While on the road, the family is attacked by two men from Alan’s past.

Sister Death

Sister Death follows Narcisa, a young girl with supernatural visions. When she becomes an adult, Narcisa gets a job teaching at a former convent that’s been turned into a school. Soon after she arrives, strange events begin to plague the students and faculty. When Narcisa investigates, she learns the school is linked to a dark secret.

The Conjuring

The first film in The Conjuring universe is on Netflix, and there's nothing quite like a horror film based on real people and (allegedly) real events to get your scary juices flowing. In this movie, paranormal investigators and real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren come to help the Perron family, who's are experiencing terrifying events in their Rhode Island farmhouse.

Things Heard and Seen

Amanda Seyfried, what are you doing in his haunted house? The story here follows a young woman who left Manhattan for a more pastoral life, but quickly comes to realize that the house she inhabits (and the husband she moved into it with) aren't exactly what they originally seemed.

His House

The horror genre has a bad habit of repeating what it's already done well, but His House defies that urge entirely. A remarkable entry into the genre, the film follows a South Sudanese couple who escaped the throes of living in a war-torn state, only to land in an English town with its own damning qualities...of the supernatural kind.

The Fear Street Trilogy

Teen slasher films will always be en vogue, and Fear Street is proof of that. The trilogy, set across four centuries and three films, follows a group of teens trying to unravel the mystery of a killer whose reign has endured for far too many years, with far too many victims.

Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder really said, "I'm going to put something on every streaming service this year." The film follows the survivors of a zombie apocalypse traveling to a Vegas quarantine zone or supplies. Come for Dave Bautista. Stay for Tig Notaro. Oh, and please don't pet the zombies.

The Babysitter

Nothing is scarier than a pubescent boy coming of age and realizing he's got a crush on his babysitter. Unless, said babysitter is in a demonic cult that sacrifices random dudes in your parents kitchen.

In the Tall Grass

In The Tall Grass, the latest in the mill of Stephen King’s story-to-screen adaptations, is basically everyone’s pumpkin patch nightmare come to life—two siblings dive into the titular grass to find a lost boy, where shady business ensues.

Bird Box

Something like A Quiet Place with a twist, Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock as a mother who must rescue herself and her children from an ominous force that kills all victims who see it. Their path to safety hangs by one fragile protection against peril: blindfolds.

Sabrina

There’s something about stories that feature dolls coming to life—the Halloween industry and scary-movie lovers are all about them. People who have an irrational fear of dolls coming to life (*raises hand*) probably are not. But if you can stomach it, this 2018 film is about a toy manufacturer and his wife, who are terrorized by their niece who tries to summon her late mother’s spirit. Soon, a cursed doll named Sabrina begins to haunt the family. Not to be confused with Sabrina the Teenage Witch (the funny or the scary one).

