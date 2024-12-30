The best holidays to book for February 2025, from Italian ski slopes to Sri Lankan beach breaks

Break up the winter months with a February holiday, although you’ll need to plan carefully to avoid the price hikes that usually come during the school half-term break.

Skiers can usually expect abundant snow at this time of year, and some of the quieter resorts in Italy might be a better bet than the Alpine hotspots. Winter in Vienna is magical, with plenty of culture to go with cakes and coffeehouses.

Sunseekers can explore the tropical islands of the Cape Verde archipelago, or go long haul with a beach holiday in Sri Lanka. If you’re into bracing seaside rambles, explore the Sussex coast on a walking holiday. If you’re looking for a fun and reasonably affordable February half-term holiday, book a huge house in the Welsh countryside with other friends or family.

Wherever you decide to holiday in February, here are some suggestions for the best breaks to book.

Cape Verde

Flop on the sandy beaches of Sal in Cape Verde (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Enjoy pleasant February temperatures in the mid to high 20s in Cape Verde, especially on this island-hopping Barlavento Trio holiday with Cape Verde Experience. Here in the northern part of this Atlantic archipelago, you’ll be flopping on the sandy beaches of Sal, hiking the volcanic landscapes of Santo Antao and discovering the vibrant culture of Sao Vicente. Prices start at £1,799pp, saving £100pp, and include flights, transfers, B&B accommodation and all internal travel. Departing 24 February.

Italy

Book a ski trip in La Thuile in Italy’s Aosta Valley (Getty Images)

Take advantage of cross-border skiing by booking a ski trip in La Thuile in Italy’s Aosta Valley. It’s part of the Espace San Bernardo ski domain and is directly linked to La Rosière across the border with France. SNO has a week’s self-catering in an apartment in Residence Planibel, where you can use the indoor pool and other spa facilities at the main Hotel Planibel just up the road. Prices for a 2 February departure start at £784pp, down from £1,040pp, and include flights, transfers and accommodation.

Sussex

Walk the coastal Seven Sisters and along the South Downs Way (Getty Images)

Explore the dramatic chalk cliffs, lush valleys and ancient woodlands of the South Downs on a guided walking holiday with HF Holidays. On this seven-night break, you’ll have a choice of guided walks including the coastal Seven Sisters and along the South Downs Way from Devil’s Dyke to Ditchling Beacon. You’ll stay in Abingworth Hall, a cosy farmhouse hotel near the village of Thakeham. Prices for seven nights start at £849pp and include breakfast, packed lunches and three-course dinners. Departing 21 February.

Sri Lanka

Relax on the soft sands of Bentota Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Escape the winter by basing yourself along one of Sri Lanka’s longest sandy beaches. At EKHO Surf Bentota on the southwestern coast, you’ll have the soft sands of Bentota Beach to explore and relax on, as well as an outdoor pool and some excellent diving. Mercury Holidays has a six-night break at EKHO Surf Bentota departing 6 February, with prices starting at £1,243pp. This includes flights and B&B accommodation.

Austria

Vienna celebrates the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss in 2025 (Getty Images)

Vienna will be waltzing its way through 2025 with a year-long celebration of the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss. Visit in winter when Austria’s capital is at its most romantic and take in a few of the concerts, balls and other events held in honour of the Viennese composer. Kirker Holidays has four nights for the price of three at the handsome and historic Hotel König von Ungarn in the medieval centre. Prices start at £836pp and include flights, private transfers, breakfast, Kirker concierge services and a combined museum ticket.

Wales

Hole up in the Welsh countryside near Oswestry (Getty Images)

If you’re stuck for ideas for a half-term holiday – or want to get a group of friends together – hole up in Bryn Powys in the Welsh countryside near Oswestry. This four-bedroom house is excellent for large gatherings, with four en-suite bathrooms, a separate games room, outdoor hot tub, firepit and nine acres of landscaped gardens and woodland to wallow in. Booked through Big Domain, it’s available from 14-21 February for £1,808. Up to two dogs are welcome with an extra charge.

