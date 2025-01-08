Be the Best Home | Morning Blend
Discover the hottest smart home and lifestyle tech innovations at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show with Kathryn Emery, a 20+ Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Maven, and Chip Wade Celebrity Craftsman.
A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its
Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac
Lisa Kudrow revealed during an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” (via People) that she recently discovered a note the late Matthew Perry left for her inside the “Friends” cookie jar, which he gifted her after they wrapped filming the series finale in January 2004. Kudrow wouldn’t reveal what the letter said but mused: “Timing …
Former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, famously known for laughing along with Donald Trump in the infamous 2005 tape on which he bragged about how he sexually assaults women, is revealing new details about how that tape—which was later publicized by the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 presidential election—originally got buried in the first place. “Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash
Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures
CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a
The Sussex kids featured in an Instagram tribute to Meghan's beloved beagle, Guy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be delighted with this good news about their massive family mansion in Montecito with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
After Boss' death in 2022, Holker — whose new memoir details her own difficult childhood and healing journey — learned her husband was struggling with painful demons
Mike Tindall's wife Zara Tindall was pictured in unexpected beachwear in the Australian sunshine for Magic Millions.
A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed
Ancient evidence suggests a new twist in how we all got here.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly settled their divorce just five months after Lopez first filed for divorce in August, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the split is surprisingly amicable, with both walking away with what they each separately earned during their two-year marriage. This means that whatever money they made from their respective projects during those two years will be theirs. They also will reportedly not be paying spousal support to each other. At the time of
President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma
Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “
Jackie Tohn shared a relatable video of her ‘Nobody Wants This’ costar trying to sit in her glittering Ashi Studio look
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”