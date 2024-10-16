The 12 best hotels in Cornwall, for sea views and walking retreats

The beautiful beach at Mawgan Porth is one of the many beautiful holiday hot spots Cornwall has to offer (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ever since the Victorians extended the railways down from Paddington to Penzance, visitors have flocked to Cornwall in their droves, attracted by an alluring mix of balmy climate and ruggedly beautiful Celtic landscape. The county’s popularity as a tourist destination has only risen since then, and nowadays this narrow strip of land at the south-western tip of England manages to pack in as many as 5 million visitors each year (roughly 10 times its year-round population).

All around the county’s 422-mile coastline, there are genuinely world-class hotels catering to guests who want a classic British seaside holiday with all the bells and whistles. Some have been around for a century or more; others are newcomers looking to push the boundaries of design, cuisine, service and more besides. Even in the hinterland, well away from the tourist-trap harbour towns and beaches, top-notch getaways are starting to lure more visitors out into Cornwall’s hidden corners.

It means that there is no shortage of options when it comes to picking a place to stay, whether you’re after a coastal escape, walking holiday, spa break or a foodie weekend. To help you choose the right place, here’s our round-up of the best hotels Cornwall has to offer.

Best hotels in Cornwall

1. The Nare

Expect modernity rooted in Twenties comfort (The Nare)

This century-old country house hotel, perched prettily on the stunning Roseland coast, packs in all the luxuries of a modern five-star while remaining firmly rooted in 1920s comfort, with chintzy sofas and armchairs, plump beds, floral wallpaper and views of the enveloping subtropical gardens that slope gently down towards Carne Beach. The rooms are comfy and charmingly old-fashioned in look; most have full-on sea views, and a few benefit from private balconies.

There are plenty of glamorous touches, too, including a sea-facing pool terrace fringed by sun loungers, a tennis court, croquet lawn, a little spa, and the hotel’s two boats: a stylish mid-century motor launch and a charming Cornish Crabber sailing yacht, both of which can be chartered by guests for seafaring excursions along the coast, or up the nearby Fal and Helford rivers.

Address: Carne Beach, Veryan-in-Roseland, TR2 5PF

2. The Scarlet

Wellness is a priority at The Scarlet (The Scarlet)

For an all-bells-and-whistles wellness break, there’s really nowhere in Cornwall that can beat The Scarlet. Sprawling along a hillside above the chic north-coast village of Mawgan Porth, this adults-only retreat attracts plenty of big names, mainly thanks to its extensive spa facilities: a cedar wood sauna set amidst gardens, an open-air natural reed pool for refreshing swims, big clifftop hot tubs overlooking the bay, and plenty more besides.

The hotel itself is light and contemporary in appearance, with 37 rooms designed to feel open and minimalist (so as not to distract from the stupendous ocean views). Meals in the Sea View Restaurant focus on seasonal ingredients, with a good mix of seafood, red meat and vegetarian dishes, and are best enjoyed al fresco (when weather permits) on the sun-trap dining terrace.

Address: Tredragon Road, Mawgan Porth, TR8 4DQ

3. The Pig at Harlyn Bay

The Cornish one of the Pig litter is a winner (Jake Eastham)

Find a crumbling country house with a good backstory, decorate the interiors in earthy country style and fill them with fascinating flea market finds, plant a kitchen garden and use its produce to create a tasty homegrown menu for the locavore restaurant – it’s a tried-and-tested formula that’s worked for the Pig Hotels group time and time again, and certainly so at this 15th-century manor near Padstow, which was opened in the summer of 2020 amidst the turmoil of Covid-19. Since then, it has established itself among the most prestigious hotels in Cornwall, with spellbinding interiors that preserve the building’s Jacobean legacy while infusing it with a cool, contemporary feel.

The location just below Trevose Head is superb too: there are scenic walks aplenty nearby, Harlyn Bay beach is an ideal spot for swimmers and surfers, and the pretty town of Padstow, renowned for its gastronomic scene, is just a few minutes’ drive down the road.

Address: Harlyn, Padstow PL28 8SQ

4. Carbis Bay Hotel

Escape to the hotel’s Blue Flag beach (Carbis Bay Estate)

This sprawling five-star resort, situated a little way along the coast from St Ives, famously hosted the G7 summit back in 2021, so it’s safe to say the staff are used to meeting the most exacting standards. At its core sits an attractive 19th-century manor house, although this has been fairly dwarfed by a profusion of more modern extensions that cascade down towards the shore.

These exude a more beachy feel with their wood cladding and big ocean-view windows, and comprise a mix of suites and self-contained lodges, an assortment of cocktail bars and restaurants (including Adam Handling’s acclaimed Ugly Butterfly), and the enormous C Bay Spa. But arguably the hotel’s biggest boon is its very own Blue Flag beach: a perfect sandy swathe lapped by crystal-clear waters.

Address: Carbis Bay, Saint Ives, TR26 2NP

5. Hotel Meudon

You’re close to the town at Hotel Meudon but also able to escape to the coast without hassle (Lee Searle)

A tranquil family-run retreat nestled midway between Falmouth and the Lizard Peninsula, the Hotel Meudon has the best of both worlds: the bustling university town and its cluster of chi-chi shops, art galleries, lively pubs and restaurants is just a 15-minute drive to the north, while glorious coastline and secluded beaches lie just a short hop to the south.

The hotel itself is a warm and welcoming haven of 29 bedrooms, designed in colourful mid-century style and supplemented by a relaxed restaurant, bar and lounge set-up on the ground floor, as well as a small wellness suite. It sits at the top of a subtropical garden valley, bursting with palm trees and ferns, that tumbles down towards a small but extremely secluded private beach.

Address: Maenporth Rd, Mawnan Smith, TR11 5HT

6. Watergate Bay Hotel

Expect a maritime feel to rooms at Watergate Bay Hotel (Rhona McDade)

It’s really all about the beach at this laid-back bolthole on the North Cornwall coast, set overlooking the broad bay from which the hotel takes its name. It’s a quiet spot, just up the coast from Newquay, but is well known for its tremendous surf breaks, which are some of the cleanest and most consistent in the country. It’s therefore ideal for holidaymakers looking to catch some waves, and they are well catered for by the hotel’s Wavehunter surf school, who provide both tuition and equipment hire.

The hotel itself is relatively large for this part of the world, with 80 bedrooms ranging from modest doubles to open-plan apartments. All are jauntily coastal in look and feel, with pale wood floors, wicket lampshades, stripy blue and white bedspreads. There are two restaurants, a lounge for cocktails and light bites, and a spa boasting an incredible 25-metre pool.

Address: Trevarrian Hill, Newquay TR8 4AA

7. Fowey Hall

“The finest house on the whole river,” as Kenneth Grahame would no doubt say. The Wind in the Willows author was a frequent guest at this handsome Victorian villa, perched high on a hill above the charming port town of Fowey, in the days when it was a private retreat of local-born stockbroker Charles Hanson, and the house is said to have inspired Grahame’s vision of Toad Hall.

It is indeed a very fine building, combining cosy English mid-century interiors with a lovely Italianate facade. A delightful outdoor pool terrace with views over the rooftops of the languid Fowey river is arguably the crowning glory, although there are also tennis courts, a library, cinema and a small spa to take advantage of. There are 60 bedrooms in all, and a good number are able to accommodate one or two children alongside their parents.

Address: Hanson Drive, Fowey, PL23

8. Hotel Tresanton

All rooms here have a sea view (Paul Massey)

Sitting directly on the waterfront in the achingly pretty village of St Mawes, Hotel Tresanton brings a touch of Riviera glamour to Cornwall’s south coast, courtesy of famed designer and hotelier Olga Polizzi. Formerly a yacht club, the hotel has been imbued with a nautical breeziness that perfectly complements the glittering views of the Carrick Roads visible through its mullion windows, while a fantastic and diverse collection of artworks scattered liberally throughout completes the sense of casual cultivation.

There are 30 bedrooms in all, each individually styled, although almost all share the same sun-drenched sea view. At the heart of the hotel is the restaurant, serving delicious food that matches Cornish produce with Italian flair, and with a delightful dining terrace where guests can take their meals al fresco. Across the road, a Mediterranean-style beach club

Address: 27 Lower Castle Rd, St Mawes, TR2 5DR

9. Artist Residence Penzance

A boutique hotel with a rustic look and a cultivated vibe, this south-western outpost of the Artist Residence suits arty Penzance right down to the ground. It occupies a rambling Georgian townhouse on Chapel Street, the town’s historic commercial core, with 22 rooms scattered throughout. The style is charmingly eccentric, with lots of mismatched furniture, exposed wooden beams, big roll-top baths and sliding barn doors working together to create a trendy but ultimately cosy atmosphere.

The ground floor has been given over to the laid-back Cornish Barn restaurant to one side, and a small-but-snug bar to the other, although in warmer weather guests spill out into the light-festooned courtyard garden for cocktails, table tennis and live music.

Address: 20 Chapel Street, Penzance, TR18 4AW

10. Idle Rocks

There’s more than a century of history at Idle Rocks – but that doesn’t mean it’s not thoroughly modern (Idle Rocks)

An elegant waterfront retreat that has been welcoming visitors to St Mawes for well over 100 years now, the Idle Rocks pairs vintage charm with a contemporary edge that marks it out as of Cornwall’s most stylish stays. From the cosy lounge to the 19 delightful bedrooms, the interiors are festooned with fascinating artworks, antiques and other curios, sourced from all over the world and carefully curated by owner Karen Richards, while the overall atmosphere invites

One of the hotel’s chief draws is its celebrated restaurant, which has won plentiful accolades for its inventive menus showcasing the best Cornish produce – not least the seafood plates made with freshly landed catches from St Mawes’ fishermen. If weather permits, be sure to grab a table on the harbourside dining terrace.

Address: Tredenham Rd, St Mawes, TR2 5AN

11. Coombeshead Farm

Hide away in the farmhouse or converted outbuildings (Frankie Thomas)

On the fringes of Bodmin Moor, in one of Cornwall’s most remote corners, Coombeshead Farm is well and truly off the beaten tourist track. With no beach nearby to lure in the bucket-and-spade holidaymakers, this far-flung farm stay has instead garnered a reputation as one of the finest food destinations in the county. It was opened in 2016 by chef-restaurateurs Tom Adams and April Bloomfield off the back of successful culinary ventures in London and New York, and has gone from strength to strength since

This is still very much a working farm, and so the small restaurant (housed in an attractive old barn), uses as much home-grown produce as possible, with the menu constantly evolving to reflect what’s in season. For overnight guests, there are nine bedrooms spread between the main farmhouse and converted outbuildings, all furnished in cosy country style.

Address: Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick, PL15 7QQ

12. St Enodoc Hotel

The tiered garden has an outdoor pool – perfect when the weather is fine (St Enodoc)

This breezy boutique hotel is set in the exclusive enclave of Rock, overlooking the broad Camel Estuary towards Padstow. It’s a terrific location, perfect for one of the North Coast’s best beaches at nearby Polzeath, day trips to Port Isaac and Padstow, and stunning walks along the South West Coast Path and Camel Trail, which wends its way inland towards Wadebridge.

The hotel itself is a classic 1920s retreat, set in cascading gardens with an open-air pool for the warmer months. Inside there’s a small spa, a games room, and 21 rooms and suites in summer hues of white, blue and yellow. The best, naturally, are those that look out across the river mouth towards Padstow’s bustling harbour. There are two restaurants: the Brasserie for more casual dining, and the more formal Karrek (currently closed).

Address: Rock Rd, Rock, PL27 6LA

