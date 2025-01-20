Best inauguration day pictures as Donald Trump becomes 47th US president

Elliot Wagland
·1 min read
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania are greeted as they arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church (AP)
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania are greeted as they arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church (AP)

Donald Trump is making a sensational return to the White House today as he’s sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. This series of incredible images captures the drama of inauguration day.

Donald Trump departs after attending a service at St. John's Church (REUTERS)
First lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House (Getty Images)
Baron Trump, Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for services at St. John's Church (Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump attends a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term. (REUTERS)
