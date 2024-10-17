The Best iPhone 16 Case Has Already Become A Cult Hit Weeks Into The Phone's Release

RYAN London

It’s a truth universally acknowledged among fellow clumsy people: a new phone in half-decent nick must be in want of a case.

Somehow, though, finding a protective layer that’s both good-looking and resilient proves a challenge. Beautiful cases run a little flimsy; extra-strong, reinforced options all too often look like they belong on RoboWars.

That’s a problem if you’ve dropped a decent stack of cash on a phone as stylish as the newly launched iPhone 16.

So it’s no wonder RYAN London’s leather case, with its metal camera frame, closed-bottom design, and black metal buttons has become a hit so quickly, earning the title of a “classic” weeks after the phone’s 20 September launch.

RYAN London

You can get your initials embossed in its vegetable-tanned Italian leather if you like, and its seamless lip covers both the phone’s screen and its camera.

The case, which is 2mm thick, is just deep enough to protect your device without disrupting wireless charging ― though regular USB use should be easy thanks to its built-in magnet ring that perfectly aligns with the phone, ensuring optimal charging.

Ryan London

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a company with “leather” in its name, though, the case’s most impressive feature is its material.

RYAN Leather’s signature full-grain hide doesn’t just show the brand’s expertise out of the box, but also in how it ages.

It’ll develop the kind of patina any decent vintage shopper instinctively knows to look for, giving that “well-worn, well-loved” look a good wallet and watch strap forms over the years.

RYAN London

Customers love how snugly the case fits to their phone, as well as how gorgeous its leather design and seamless look are.

Even the inside of the case is considered, with its corkboard-look design and embossed branding.

RYAN London

Standard UK shipping will get the case to your door in one to two days, while upgraded options might see it through your letterbox in a single day (that makes sense, seeing as the company is based in Greenwich).

Who said convenience, looks, and protection can’t all come together to form one seamless case?

No wonder it’s become a cult hit already...

RYAN London

