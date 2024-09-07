The Best Looks From the 2024 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
Alex Rees
·4 min read
Over the past ten days, directors, starlets, influencers and the usual assortment of ostentatiously wealthy attention-seekers have descended on Venice—it’s a beautiful summer season in southern Europe, after all, so why not spend it inside watching a bunch of new films?
The 2024 Venice International Film Festival, now in its 77th year, opened with the debuts of Tim Burton’s sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on August 28 and will close with period horror piece The American Backyard. Along the way, there have been buzzy screenings of Joker: Folie à Deux, Kevin Costner’s Horizon saga, Maria and Queer, to name just a few.
With all of these premieres there comes a red carpet. And with fashion icons like Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) and Taylor Russell (who didn’t have a film showing at Venice, but served on a festival jury—and served looks, ofc) in the mix, that’s serious business. There’s been glamorous gowns and louche suits, oversize fascinators (Lady Gaga, but of course) and itty-bitty puppies. Some celebs posed demurely—very mindful—and other hammed it up with the crowds and paparazzi.
Scroll through the gallery below to see a selection of the sartorial highlights.
