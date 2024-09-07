The Best Looks From the 2024 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Over the past ten days, directors, starlets, influencers and the usual assortment of ostentatiously wealthy attention-seekers have descended on Venice—it’s a beautiful summer season in southern Europe, after all, so why not spend it inside watching a bunch of new films?

The 2024 Venice International Film Festival, now in its 77th year, opened with the debuts of Tim Burton’s sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on August 28 and will close with period horror piece The American Backyard. Along the way, there have been buzzy screenings of Joker: Folie à Deux, Kevin Costner’s Horizon saga, Maria and Queer, to name just a few.

With all of these premieres there comes a red carpet. And with fashion icons like Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) and Taylor Russell (who didn’t have a film showing at Venice, but served on a festival jury—and served looks, ofc) in the mix, that’s serious business. There’s been glamorous gowns and louche suits, oversize fascinators (Lady Gaga, but of course) and itty-bitty puppies. Some celebs posed demurely—very mindful—and other hammed it up with the crowds and paparazzi.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a selection of the sartorial highlights.

George Clooney

George Clooney poses with photographers on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell poses on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Ursula Corbero

Ursula Corbero poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2024. MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz pose on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Taylor Russell and Barbara Paz

Taylor Russell and director Barbara Paz pose on red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2024. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega and Winow Ryder

2169055970 Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder pose on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival at on August 28, 2024. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends a photocall during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Zhang Ziyi

Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Gessica Notaro

Gessica Notaro poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2024. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar and Julianne Moore

Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar and Julianne Moore on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2024. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney pose on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Jude Law

Jude Law poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Hoyeon Jung

Hoyeon Jung poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2024. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas reacts on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2024. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2024. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Ronn Mann

Ronn Moss poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman poses on the red carpet during Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2024. Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara reacts on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Kasia Smutniak

Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2024. STEPHANE CARDINALE/Corbis/Getty Images

Sophie Wilde

Sophie Wilde poses on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2024. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Miriam Leone

Miriam Leone walks the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2024. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

