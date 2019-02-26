The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

With heavy hitters like Versace, Prada, Fendi and Gucci, Milan doesn't play when it comes to fashion. Unless they’re playing The Price Is Right, which is what happened at Moschino’s game-show-slash-runway extravaganza. During Milan Fashion Week supermodels are groomed and future it-bags make their debut.

The week is run by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana-a non-profit founded in 1958 that organizes the calendar and seeks to promote and train up-and-coming designers. Sponsoring two runway shows featuring emerging fashion designers from Budapest, Hungary and Xi’an, China, Camera Moda is ushering in a new wave of talent. With this well-balanced plate of indie darlings and high-fashion headliners alike, we narrowed the week down to our favorite looks from Milan Fashion Week, here.