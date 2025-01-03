The Best Makeup Looks in Golden Globes History
On Sunday, entertainment industry denizens will once again gather in Los Angeles to kick off awards season with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Hosted by actress and comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony honors the year’s best in television and film, with movie nominees including “Wicked,” “The Substance” and musical thriller “Emilia Pérez,” while TV’s splashiest successes include “Baby Reindeer,” “The Bear” “Shogun” and more.
More from WWD
With Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon's Modern Elegance Reigns on the Red Carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross Honored as Hollywood Trailblazer at WWD Style Awards: A Lifelong Fashion Journey From Vintage Finds to Designer Dreams
WWD 2025 Style Awards Best Stylist Kate Young on Crafting Powerful Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Moments
Among the actors in contention for awards are those who have served the ceremony’s most notable beauty looks to date, from Sofía Vergara — who portrays Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s series adaptation of the female drug lord’s life — to Keira Knightley, who stars in “Black Doves” as an undercover spy named Helen Webb.
Young Hollywood stars like Julia Garner and Jenna Ortega, too, have already made waves for their bold beauty choices on the red carpet, with the latter donning a Sophia Loren-inspired cat-eye look to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series.
Other best Golden Globes makeup looks include Janet Jackson’s brown-toned glam at the 1994 ceremony; Courteney Cox’s 1996 bold red lip, Lucy Boynton’s 2019 cut-crease and wispy-lash combo and more.
Here, a look back at the best Golden Globe makeup looks of all time.
A Look Back at Golden Globes Best Makeup on the Red Carpet, From Megan Fox to Sophia Loren [PHOTOS]
Launch Gallery: A Look Back at Golden Globes Best Makeup on the Red Carpet, From Megan Fox to Sophia Loren [PHOTOS]
Best of WWD
A Look Back at Golden Globes Best Makeup on the Red Carpet, From Megan Fox to Sophia Loren [PHOTOS]
A Look Back at Golden Globes Best Hair Styles on the Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and More [PHOTOS]
Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.