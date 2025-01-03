The Best Makeup Looks in Golden Globes History

On Sunday, entertainment industry denizens will once again gather in Los Angeles to kick off awards season with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

Hosted by actress and comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony honors the year’s best in television and film, with movie nominees including “Wicked,” “The Substance” and musical thriller “Emilia Pérez,” while TV’s splashiest successes include “Baby Reindeer,” “The Bear” “Shogun” and more.

Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills.

Among the actors in contention for awards are those who have served the ceremony’s most notable beauty looks to date, from Sofía Vergara — who portrays Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s series adaptation of the female drug lord’s life — to Keira Knightley, who stars in “Black Doves” as an undercover spy named Helen Webb.

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Young Hollywood stars like Julia Garner and Jenna Ortega, too, have already made waves for their bold beauty choices on the red carpet, with the latter donning a Sophia Loren-inspired cat-eye look to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series.

Singer Janet Jackson attends the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 22, 1994 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Other best Golden Globes makeup looks include Janet Jackson’s brown-toned glam at the 1994 ceremony; Courteney Cox’s 1996 bold red lip, Lucy Boynton’s 2019 cut-crease and wispy-lash combo and more.

Here, a look back at the best Golden Globe makeup looks of all time.

