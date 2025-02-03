Best moments of 2025 Grammy Awards, from political statements to Beyoncé's album of the year win

After numerous wildfires ravaged Los Angeles for nearly a week, there were moments when it seemed as if going on with the annual glitz and glam of the Grammys show might not be the most appropriate move.

But by incorporating a fundraising effort with onstage salutes to firefighting heroes, the annual celebration of music's biggest artists managed to deftly walk that sensitivity line Sunday while adding several memorable moments to 67 years of Grammy Award spectacles.

After some scandalous buzz from the red carpet (where Ye showed up with his essentially nude wife Bianca Censori to reporters brushing off Babyface for a Chapell Roan interview), the show itself stuck to its bread and butter of outstanding performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Doechii.

We take a look at some of the top moments from the night, including Beyoncé finally taking home the gold for album of the year and Roan calling out music labels for not supporting up-and-coming artists.

Beyoncé wins album of the year and best country artist

Beyoncé accepts the award for best country album for "Cowboy Carter" from Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé took the night's highly coveted prize, album of the year, for her country effort "Cowboy Carter," which drew on her roots as a bona fide Houston, Texas native. The recognition from The Recording Academy comes after she was snubbed by the Country Music Association, which last year declined to nominate her album for any awards.

Earlier in the evening, a visibly stunned Beyoncé walked up the stage to accept the Grammy award for best country artist, which she received from the only and only, Taylor Swift.

"Genre is a word to keep us in our place as artists, (so) I want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and stay persistent, and, wow ... I'm still in shock," Beyoncé said as her husband, Jay-Z, and their eldest child, Blue Ivy, looked on proudly.

Just the day before, the singer announced an upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

Grammys honor fire-stricken Los Angeles with Randy Newman opening number

From left, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley, and John Legend perform onstage during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Grammy organizers promised the awards show would "carry a renewed sense of purpose" following the multiple fires Angelenos experienced last month. They vowed to shine a light on not just the victims, heroes and first responders but on the resilient nature of the nation's entertainment capital.

What better way to showcase that in song than by having an all-star band − led by local musicians Dawes, comprised of Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, who are helping locals despite losing their own homes − sing Randy Newman's infectious 1983 ode to the Southland, "I Love L.A."

The backing band included other big names in the industry, including Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Brad Paisley and John Legend.

Shakira, Lady Gaga and Chapell Roan speak up for trans community, immigrants

Sunday night's Grammys proved that music and art is political.

Shakira accepts the Best Latin Pop Album award for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

After accepting their Grammy wins, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars spoke out for the trans community, immigrants and up-and-coming artists in the industry.

During her speech after winning the Grammy for best Latin pop album, Shakira reached out to her "immigrant brothers and sisters." The Colombian singer continued, "You're loved and worth it, and I'll fight with you." Later in the telecast, Gaga accepted her award with Mars for best pop duo performance saying simply, "Trans people are not invisible, they deserve to be lifted up. Music is love."

And Alicia Keys, in accepting her Dr. Dre Global Icon award, bluntly said: "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift."

But Roan's performance was the ultimate, dazzling salute to the LGBTQ+ community.

The newly minted Grammy winner, for best new artist, rocked the Crypto.com Arena with her ode to queer sexuality, "Pink Pony Club." The number featured a posse of rodeo clowns and, of course, a giant pink pony as Roan celebrated her appreciation for Los Angeles as a place where the Missouri native felt she could be herself.

Chappell Roan accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The song was a deliberate statement by Roan in the face of recent moves by the Trump administration to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. Only a few hours after being sworn in as president, he signed an order to declare that there are "only two sexes."

Speaking to GLAAD earlier in the night, Roan said: "It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything."

The Weeknd ends Grammys boycott with dramatic return to the stage

The Weeknd (C) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The four-time Grammy winner made headlines in 2020 after he blasted the awards show for its lack of diversity and vowed never to attend music's biggest night again.

On Sunday, though, fresh off the heels of his new album and tour announcement, The Weeknd turned a new leaf. Before the "Hurry Up Tomorrow" singer hit the stage in a surprise turn of events, Grammy president Harvey Mason, Jr., gave a speech reminding viewers of the musician's boycott and the ensuing Grammy backlash early in his tenure. He proceeded to reel off a number of ways in which the Grammys have expanded their membership to include more women and people of color.

"There's still work to be done, but I firmly believe we're on the right path," he said before then introducing The Weeknd, who performed "Cry For Me" and "Timeless."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 5 biggest Grammys 2025 moments and highlights