The 41 Best Movies on Max Right Now

The Wizard of Oz

“The Wizard of Oz” (CREDIT: Everett Collection)

After you’ve seen “Wicked” for the fourth or fifth time, why not head back to Oz with the original “Wizard of Oz?” one of the best films ever made, the 1939 film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy and was a famously fraught production, with director cast swaps galore. But the finished film is pure movie magic, a transportive fantasy packed with stunning visuals, gorgeous songs and endearing performances.

Caddo Lake

Dylan O’Brien in “Caddo Lake” (Max)

I cannot tell you about “Caddo Lake.” You don’t want me to tell you anything about “Caddo Lake.” This is a film best experienced as cold as possible. There are neat twists. It stars Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen, it takes place along the Louisiana/Texas border, and it is both thrilling and moving. That’s all you need to know. Don’t watch the trailer, don’t read the synopsis, just watch it. Trust me!

The Martian

Matt Damon in “The Martian” (20th Century)

“The Martian” is one of the most enjoyable movies Ridley Scott has ever made, and he’s made some crowdpleasers. Based on the book by Andy Weird and written by Drew Goddard, the film stars Matt Damon as an astronaut who gets stranded on Mars and must fend for himself while awaiting potential rescue from his crew. It’s a funny, thrilling and at times moving sci-fi blockbuster with an arresting lead performance from Damon, who acts opposite no one at all for the bulk of the movie. It’s got a killer supporting cast too — Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kristen Wiig, Sebastian Stan, Michael Peña and Sean Bean all co-star. If you’re looking for a feel-good sci-fi film, this’ll do the trick.

21 Jump Street

Sony Pictures

The “21 Jump Street” movie is so good. That’s a rather unexpected thing to say, but that’s kind of what filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller do best – turn bad ideas into great movies. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play two young police officers who are sent undercover at a high school to try and trace the origins of a new drug on the market, but whereas their own high school experience saw Hill being bullied and Tatum as top dog, the duo find the social dynamics have changed since they were teenagers. The story puts a smart spin on your typical high school movie while delivering some truly inspired (and insane) comedy in the process.

Beetlejuice

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s comedy classic is a great watch pretty much anytime, but now especially as Burton’s long-awaited sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” arrives in theaters in September. “Beetlejuice” revolves around a couple who die in a car accident (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) and become ghosts trapped inside their home where they’re forced to witness its sale and renovation by a gauche family from the city. They enlist the help of a “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton), and all hell breaks loose. The film is a colorful and inventive twist on the afterlife, offering up a darkly comic spin on the living dead.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deets and Michael Keaton a “mossier, skinkier” demon in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.)

The sequel is streaming on Max too, and it’s pretty good! Tim Burton returns to direct with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara all returning as well. The story concerns Lydia’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, who gets wrapped up in a supernatural knot that necessitates bringing Beetlejuice back. While not as tight as the original, it keeps the practical effects and ultimately gets the job done.

How to Train Your Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

One of the sweetest and most compassionate animated movies of the century, 2010’s “How to Train Your Dragon” is a sweet delight. Set in a Viking village, the film follows a boy named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), the son of the gruff village chieftain (voiced by Gerard Butler), who befriends an injured dragon against everyone’s wishes. In this world, dragons are seen as the enemy, but Hiccup’s relationship with his new pal – who he names Toothless – provides a path to greater empathy.

Lady Bird

A24

Coming-of-age movies are a dime a dozen, but “Lady Bird” stands among the best of the best. Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film is a triumph of storytelling as it chronicles the journey of a smart high school senior (played by Saoirse Ronan) who struggles through various strained relationships as she prepares to go to college. Set in Sacramento, the film draws from Gerwig’s youth as it captures a wickedly relatable teen story that traverses the love, heartbreak, and loss that come with growing up. The movie scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Ronan.

The Devil Wears Prada

20th Century Studios

A feel-good movie if there ever was one, “The Devil Wears Prada” also boasts one of Meryl Streep’s most delicious performances. Set in the world of high fashion, Anne Hathaway stars as a young woman who lands a coveted job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), a powerful fashion magazine editor with a knack for tearing people down. Emily Blunt co-stars as Hathaway’s jealous co-worker in what would be a breakout role for the actress, and like so many feel-good movies it’s hard to quantify exactly why this film is so rewatchable, but it is.

Dune: Part Two

Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the best sci-fi sequels ever made, “Dune: Part Two” adapts the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel with the same creative team (and cast) back from the first “Dune.” That includes visionary director Denis Villeneuve who steers the story of an anti-hero’s rise as Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is painted as a complex figure whose quest for revenge and power takes him down a dangerous path. Austin Butler and Florence Bugh are brilliant additions to the ensemble, Zendaya gets a chance to really shine and Rebecca Ferguson is perfectly witchy as Chalamet’s mother who aims to spread the gospel that her son is a true messiah. It’s also thrilling as heck, with truly stunning sci-fi action throughout.

The Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

All eight films in the “Harry Potter” franchise are currently streaming on HBO Max, making for a fulfilling binge-viewing if you so desire. The eight-part series still stands as one of the best and most complete film franchises of all time, as it charts the adventures of a boy wizard from his very beginnings to his final showdown with the evil Lord Voldemort. What makes “Harry Potter” so brilliant is the films evolve and mature along with the characters, so while the first few films are bright and cheery – just like their young protagonists – the latter films are dark and complex, reflecting the characters being forced into adulthood.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Universal Pictures

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy with a bit of an R-rated edge, check out “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” Jason Segel wrote and stars in the film as a man who’s just been dumped by his TV star girlfriend (played by Kristen Bell) and decides to go to Hawaii to get away… only to run into her and her new rock star boyfriend (played by Russell Brand) staying at the same hotel. Produced by Judd Apatow, the film is a swell mix of raunchy humor and genuine heart, and also stars Mila Kunis and Jonah Hill.

Parasite

Neon

Winner of four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, 2019’s “Parasite” is a masterful portrait of class in the packaging of a white-knuckle thriller. Written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film follows a poor family in Seoul who do what they need to get by. When their eldest son gets a job tutoring the daughter of a wealthy family, they begin to infiltrate the rich folks – inside their opulent estate – one by one under the guise of a chauffer, housekeeper and “art therapist.” It’s a rich, darkly funny and tragic chronicle of the myth of class mobility.

A Ghost Story

A24

If existential dread is your bag, “A Ghost Story” is one of the more unique entries in the “ghost movie” genre in the last decade. This original indie from writer/director David Lowery stars Casey Affleck as a man who dies and becomes a ghost, destined to haunt the small Texas home he shared with his wife for all time. It’s a decidedly lo-fi affair — Affleck and other ghost characters appear wearing sheets with their eye holes cut out, and Lowery presents the film in 1:3 aspect ratio. But it’s also a tremendously moving piece of work that builds to a climax that packs an emotional wallop.

Barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures

The biggest film of the year is now streaming on Max. “Barbie” is an impossibly good blockbuster. It has the care, wit and charm you’d expect from a Greta Gerwig joint, but the scale only possible with the kind of budget provided to certain IP. Margot Robbie is impeccable as she traces a journey of awareness for the titular doll, especially as it relates to Barbie’s place in the world as a woman. And Ryan Gosling once again proves he’s quietly the best comedic actor working today with his turn as himbo Ken. This movie is a dream.

Midsommar

A24

Ring in the impending spring with “Midsommar,” one of the brightest and most colorful horror movies ever made. Ari Aster’s 2019 film that became an A24 favorite stars Florence Pugh as a young woman grieving the death of her sister and parents who invites herself on a trip to a midsummer festival at a commune with her boyfriend and his friends. But what starts as a curious and lovely trip into a tight-knit community soon turns into a nightmare as the rituals planned for this particular festival aren’t all fun and games. Pugh is incredible and Aster proves to be a master at tone as he keeps a visually restrained approach that makes the horrors all the more horrifying.

All That Breathes

HBO Max

You can watch one of the documentaries up for this year’s Best Documentary Feature Oscar on HBO Max this month, and it’s a great one. “All That Breathes” follows two brothers living in New Delhi who capture and treat birds that are dropping from the sky due to the increasing pollution. What really makes this doc soar, though, is director Shaunauk Sen’s cinematic approach to the film. Long takes, slow pans and evocative cinematography capture life in New Delhi in a transfixing way, making the emotional twists and turns all the more impactful.

The Batman

Warner Bros.

Putting a new spin on a character like Batman is incredibly difficult, but director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson accomplish this and much more in the 2022 reboot “The Batman.” The film picks up in Bruce Wayne’s second year of prowling the streets as the caped crusader, and finds him roped into an investigation into a series of killings committed by The Riddler (Paul Dano). Reeves draws from films like “Zodiac” and “All the President’s Men” to result in a process-driven (and wildly compelling) crime thriller that packs some of the most striking cinematography in the character’s history thanks to Oscar-winner Greig Fraser. And that score by Michael Giacchino is a new classic. At three hours in length this one’s quite long, but it’s the detective-driven Batman story fans have long been waiting for.

Dune

Warner Bros.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is the kind of prestige, epic sci-fi adaptation that studios rarely make, and for that alone it’s worth seeking out. Based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, the film stars Timothee Chalamet as the young Paul Atreides, a man who accompanies his family House Atreides as they’re tasked with overseeing the mining of a valuable resource on the planet Arrakis. But once they arrive, they struggle against the planet’s native population and the nefarious House Harkonnen who wants its position back at all costs. This film, gorgeously crafted, is the first half of the “Dune” story with the second half adapted in the sequel “Dune: Part Two.”

Malignant

Warner Bros.

You must be on the right wavelength to enjoy “Malignant,” but if you’re down for a horror movie that plays out with a knowing wink, this might become a new favorite. From “Aquaman” and “The Conjuring” director James Wan, the film stars Annabelle Wallis as a woman who begins to have visions of people being murdered, and when she starts digging into her past she discovers disturbing secrets – all while a killer is on the loose. This thing goes from creepy horror film to murder mystery to campy monster movie and never misses a beat, and the third act is a total blast.

Singin’ in the Rain

MGM

Quite simply one of the most joyous films ever made, there’s no way that “Singin’ in the Rain” will leave you in a bad mood. Released in 1952, the film is set against the backdrop of the transition from silent films to “talkies” and revolves around three Hollywood performers: Gene Kelly is Don Lockwood, Debbie Reynolds is Kathy Selden and Donald O’Connor is Cosmo Brown. In addition to telling a compelling Hollywood-set story, the film boasts some of the most mesmerizing musical numbers ever put to film, from the acrobatics of “Make ‘Em Laugh” to Kelly’s iconic “Singin’ in the Rain.” This is a perfect feel-good movie.

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

While filmmaker James Gunn brought a lighter sensibility to his “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel Studios, his DC film “The Suicide Squad” harkens back to the darkness of his earlier work. Not quite a sequel and not quite a reboot, the 2021 film largely stands alone as it follows the anti-hero team of Task Force X – which includes Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport – as they’re assigned to sneak into a foreign country on a top secret mission. R-rating antics abound, but there’s a surprising humanity at the center of this gloriously weird and wild superhero movie.

Spielberg

If you’re a fan of the work of Steven Spielberg, then the documentary “Spielberg” is a must-watch. The film is anchored by an interview with Spielberg himself (and his family members) as it runs through his storied career, with the filmmaker offering candid insight along the way. If you’ve ever wondered how Spielberg took the blow of “1941” or why “Catch Me If You Can” was rooted in a family secret, those answers and more are found within.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

HBO Max

At four hours in length, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is really for interested parties only, but for those with even a passing familiarity with “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman” and “Wonder Woman,” this HBO Max exclusive marks a fascinating, rich and wildly different take on “Justice League” than the one that was released in theaters in 2017. Presented in six chapters with an epilogue, everyone gets more story this time around, and it’s for the better. Cyborg (Ray Fisher) provides some emotional heft; Superman (Henry Cavill) actually gets some depth; and Ben Affleck’s Batman gets more to do than half-heartedly pull together a Justice League. This film is director Zack Snyder’s unfiltered vision for better and for worse, and that includes some major teases for sequels that never came to fruition, plenty of violence and lots of slow motion. And honestly? It’s good.

No Sudden Move

HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max original film “No Sudden Move” is a heck of a crime thriller. Set in 1954 Detroit, it stars Don Cheadle as a gangster short on cash who wants to leave town, and who reluctantly agrees to do a job that immediately goes sideways. He’s then on the run with a fellow gangster played by Benicio Del Toro, trying to figure out who he can trust and discovering who’s behind it all. The script by Ed Solomon brilliantly weaves a twist-filled story with thematic resonance, as the film uses historical context to add to the complexity of its plot and characters.

2001: A Space Odyssey

MGM

If you’re looking to watch a sci-fi classic that may or may not make your head hurt a little bit, try Stanley Kubrick’s masterful 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The epic adventure takes place in the year 2001 (then the future) and follows a crew that’s sent to Jupiter after a mysterious monolith is discovered on Earth. Aboard the ship is a computer named HAL that wreaks havoc on the mission. This is one of the most visually stunning and perplexing films of all-time – a true work of art that’s open to various forms of interpretation by the time you reach the end of the journey.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

New Line Cinema

With the holiday season comes plenty of vacation time, and if you’re in for a really long binge-watch, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will do the trick. Peter Jackson’s epic trio of J.R.R. Tolkein adaptations remain some of the most accomplished achievements in the history of moviemaking, as this fantastical tale of a young hobbit who sets out to save the world as he knows it is crafted with ingenuity and passion to spare. Whether it’s your first or fifth time to Middle-earth, it’s a journey well worth taking. As a bonus, HBO Max offers both the theatrical versions and the richer extended versions available to stream.

