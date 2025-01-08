The best new casino sites in 2025

The best new casino sites in the UK attempt to build on existing offerings while introducing fresh ideas, exciting games and plenty of bonuses, especially for new customers.

As with any gambling sites, it is important to select the best online casino for you based on your own personal preferences, ensuring you get value for money as well as a range of games and offers to enjoy.

At The Independent, we strive to deliver impartial and reliable insights for our readers, so I’ve undertaken a comprehensive review of the top new operators in the casino industry.

When ranking the best new casinos I took into account not only the details of their welcome bonus but also the overall gaming experience. I ensured every site is certified by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and offers secure payment options, plus a strong library of high-quality games too.

The new casinos I’ve picked out have been recommended for a variety of reasons - strong sign up bonuses, free spins, loyalty points, cashback deals, game variety - there is something to suit every type of casino player here.

Read on to find the perfect new UK casino for you with my comprehensive guide to the best new casino brands on the market right now.

How I rate new casinos

I have been testing out new casino sites for several months now for The Independent, and through my experience I have been able to build up a lot of notes on which products excel in certain areas and which ones fall short.

I set high standards for the new casinos and measured them up against the most established online casinos, and each of the recommended sites on this page can genuinely hold their own against the likes of MrQ, LeoVegas, Grosvenor and many other top casino brands.

I took into account each new casino’s slots library, live casino package, welcome bonus, wagering requirements and ongoing promotions - among other things - in order to arrive at my recommendations

Furthermore, I also made note of the practicalities of the websites and casino apps, double-checking payment method options and mobile compatibility. I also used the UKGC guidelines for assistance in choosing sites and deals that had licensing you and I can trust.

The best new casino sites at a glance The best new casino site can be broken down into main categories: Best for slots – BetMGM

Best for live casino – Bally Casino

Best for roulette – Buzz Casino

Best for blackjack – Winlandia

Best for drops and win – PricedUp

Best for welcome bonus – Neptune Play

Best new online casino UK for slots: BetMGM Casino

BetMGM is my favourite new UK casino for slots. The site launched in the UK in 2023, having established a formidable reputation in the USA – there are several new UK casino sites, but BetMGM in particular has brought an outstanding calibre of casino product to the UK.

BetMGM offers the best variety out of new operators, and even beats the slot libraries available at many of the established casino brands in the UK.

Over 20 slot game providers work with BetMGM to give customers a huge catalogue of options, offering different types of slot themes and prizes, from low wagers to high stakes – for more information on slot games, you can checkout our guide to the types of slots offered on UK slot sites.

BetMGM has a wide range of slots despite only launching in the UK in 2023 (BetMGM)

Customers can expect a complete platform when using BetMGM, with plenty of offers for new and existing customers, including prize draws. There are some limits on free to play games, but overall the customer experience is certainly a positive one.

The BetMGM casino bonus for new customers gives newcomers 100 free spins after playing through a first deposit of at least £10.

While the overall product has been a success on these shores, there have been some early teething issues surrounding withdrawal times and the withdrawal process itself, as well as a limited selection of payment methods.

Pros Cons Huge variety of slot games from trusted developers Limited payment methods Good value in welcome bonus Some reports of slow withdrawals and a difficult withdrawal process Efficient on both desktop site and app

Best new UK casino for live casino: Bally Casino

Bally Casino is another brand that has made a name for itself in the US, though again they have made a significant impact since bringing their product to the UK. This is particularly true of their live casino.

Bally Casino delivers a huge range of live betting options, from the classic casino games such as blackjack and roulette, to other options including Monopoly Big Baller and Texas Hold’Em, which I particularly enjoyed on their app.

Bally Casino stands out for the quality of their live casino experience, and at times it’s almost as if you’re in a brick-and-mortar venue in Las Vegas.

I found the Bally Casino live experience to be of the highest standard (Bally Casino)

Bally’s roulette product is exceptional, and you’re never short of options for betting in live rooms. This is also the case with blackjack and baccarat.

Promotions are widely available, and new customers can claim a welcome bonus worth 30 free spins using the promo code BALLYINDO2024, which is still valid at the time of writing.

There are a few navigation issues in terms of using the site, and the welcome offer provides less value than the other new casino sites in the industry, but other than that Bally offers a complete package for those wanting to try a new UK casino experience.

Pros Cons Famous, trusted brand worldwide Less value in the welcome offer Offers great live casino options Less variety in terms of payment methods Plenty of promotions for existing customers

Best new online casino UK for roulette: Buzz Casino

Buzz Casino was launched in 2023, and although it is fairly new on the scene, users can expect high quality for all of its games, but their roulette site is particularly impressive.

Buzz Casino offers numerous options for roulette betting for customers of all budgets and experience.

I came across basic options such as 101 Roulette, or if users prefer to use themes, Age of Gods Roulette is among the games available. It has a high RTP (Return to Player) rate for several games, including 98.65 per cent for their French roulette game.

I found 31 different roulette variations on Buzz Casino (Buzz Casino)

Buzz Casino could do with adding the same level of depth to their blackjack product, although it remains solid, and overall the usability and functionality of the site and app are impressive. In addition, customer support is readily available through live chat.

The main blemish to the Buzz Casino product is that the company can take up to 48 hours to process withdrawals, so I don’t consider them to be a particularly fast withdrawal casino. In addition, their customer support options aren’t in operation 24/7.

Nevertheless, for players looking among new casino sites for roulette, Buzz Casino is definitely top of my list.

Pros Cons Many options for roulette Customer support options aren’t 24/7 Solid offerings for other games Withdrawal times can be up to 48 hours Mobile-friendly user interface

Best new online casino UK for blackjack: Winlandia

Winlandia is the best port of call for customers looking for a new online casino that specialises in blackjack. Although it is a high-quality site for all casino games – including slots and other table games – users are spoilt for choice when it comes to using Winlandia’s blackjack site.

While the site could carry more options for alternative games, I counted over 60 versions of blackjack available across this new UK casino, with both automated and live versions on offer. These are available for users of all budgets, whether you are a high roller or prefer playing for low stakes.

I found the ‘popular’ tab particularly useful on Winlandia (Winlandia)

Using the ‘popular’ tab you can find all games that are often played by other users, with blackjack featuring prominently. The search bar is also available to find all variations of blackjack.

Winlandia’s new UK casino site is impressive overall, offering sound navigation and usability for all games. I found no glitches or issues with speed while using the website. However, the lack of an iOS app is disappointing.

As a plus, Winlandia gives users the chance to test out free-to-play games before committing real money online. This is a firm commitment to responsible gambling and is notable when compared to some other new casino sites.

Pros Cons High number of options for blackjack A bit limited on alternative games Smooth, efficient running on desktop No iOS app yet Strong commitment to safer gambling

Best new UK casino for Drops and Wins: PricedUp

PricedUp offers the best Drops and Wins experience among new casino sites. Drops and Wins offer customers the chance to earn additional payouts on top of their winnings.

These slot games offer a risk-reward for customers depending on their chosen option. PricedUp stands out with its wide variety of Drops and Wins slots, with customers potentially also qualifying for high casino payouts if successful.

PricedUp offers around 85,000 daily prizes across a range of tournaments and prize drops, while players can win a share of a £2m monthly prize pool through Drops and Wins games. Drops and Wins games only require an opt-in, which is a major boost for all customers.

PricedUp has an impressive range of Drops and Wins slots (The Independent)

PricedUp uses various providers, including Pragmatic Play, for their Drops and Wins games, which can easily be found through the dedicated Drops and Wins tab on their casino page. Titles include notable games in the slots sector such as Big Bass Bonanza, Wild West Gold and Book of Fallen.

Perhaps the only negatives are that payments take between two to five days to reach your account, and there are fewer promotions for existing customers.

That said, PricedUp is one of the best new casino sites in the UK and it’s certainly worth your time to investigate their Drops and Wins section.

Pros Cons Huge range of Drops and Wins from trusted providers Withdrawal times of up to five days Large variety in alternative games Limited promotions for existing customers Site is easy to navigate Welcome offer is not great value

Best new online casino UK for welcome bonus: Neptune Play

Neptune Play is the best new UK casino for sign up bonuses. Customers can claim 25 bonus spins on their Book of Dead slot game, along with a matched deposit casino bonus up to £200. The minimum deposit is £10, which will appeal to those on a small budget.

I found Neptune’s overall product to be one of the best on the market, offering a great all-round package for customers of all experience and budgets. Promotions are readily available for both new and existing customers, from Daily Spin frenzy to Drops and Wins.

Neptune offers a wide range of casino games for such a new site (Neptune)

Seasonal offers are also on hand – look out for these promotions in dedicated sections of the site or app.

Among the cons of the site are the lack of any app offering and the absence of 24/7 customer support.

However, if you’re looking to hit the ground running on one of the best new casino sites that is also a low minimum deposit casino, Neptune Play provide the perfect platform for new starters and enough offers to keep you satisfied long into the future.

Pros Cons Good value in welcome offer No 24/7 customer support Good variety of games from reliable developers No app offering yet Wide range of payment options

Best new online casino UK for slingo: Buzz

Known as one of the best bingo sites, Buzz have recently extended their offering into other areas of casino gaming, including the relatively new phenomenon of slingo.

Slingo is a growing casino game that combines elements of slots and bingo, where players spin reels to match numbers on a bingo-style grid, aiming to complete lines for rewards.

I found a massive 64 different slingo options on Buzz (Buzz Casino)

It’s available to play on Buzz, who, as mentioned above, launched their new UK casino in 2023 and have taken plenty of their experience and expertise from the bingo industry with them into their overall casino product.

The latest Buzz Casino welcome offer rewards new customers with 200 bonus spins after a first deposit of £10, while it’s easily to navigate between their slingo, bingo and other casino sections.

Pros Cons Good amount of free spins in welcome offer No 24/7 customer support Good variety of different games from reliable developers Limited withdrawal options Highly rated app

New UK Casino No Deposit Bonus of the Week

Slots n’Play

We love the fact that Slots n’Play are currently offering new players 25 no-wager extra spins as part of their welcome package, meaning that you can keep whatever returns you land when you play at this licensed casino. Make sure you enter promo code INDY2024 when you register an account to make sure you’re in line to receive this excellent offer. The bonus code is still valid despite appearing out of date.

They’re also one of the best online casinos to enjoy a Daily Spin Frenzy where you can log into your account and get up to 50 spins every day. I also like the Drops & Wins offer through Pragmatic Play along with the Wilde Legends Tournament and 75k Haunted Vault which is currently available.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements placed on casino bonuses should be considered before signing up or opting in to an offer from a new casino.

These requirements can be the difference between a compelling casino bonus and one that fails to provide value. So always read the terms and conditions when committing to a new casino sign up bonus and other new casino offers found under the promotions section.

But, how exactly do wagering requirements work? Well, for example, if you signed up for Pub Casino and took full advantage of their 100 per cent casino bonus up to £100, you’d have to wager those bonus funds 40x. That’s £100 x 40, so £4,000 in bonus funds before you can make a withdrawal, which is by no means a small amount of credit to turn over in a specified period of time and sometimes only on games chosen by the casino.

It’s important to note as well that if you try to make a withdrawal before completing these wagering requirements you can put yourself at risk of losing the bonus funds altogether. I suggest prioritising casino offers with low wagering requirements, or none at all, where possible. You’ll typically find favourable wagering requirements at the best payout casinos.

How I evaluate new casino sites UK

As mentioned above, I have set criteria for evaluating the best new casino sites, but here are the finer factors The Independent are duty-bound to consider when ranking and reviewing a new UK casino.

Licensing & regulation

To reiterate, I ensured that all of other recommended new UK casino sites are licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, ensuring that customer data is secure and that the new casino can legally operate in the UK. The presence of a valid UKGC licence is non-negotiable.

Security measures

In addition to licensing, each casino must use the latest security software and measures to keep user data and details safe. Examples of relevant measures include SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Welcome bonus

New customers should be rewarded with a good welcome bonus when signing up to new UK casino sites online.

Variety of games

Customers should have access to a wide variety of games across the new UK casino, whether automated or live casino options. Blackjack, roulette and baccarat should be available in a range of formats and game types for all users.

Usability

How easy is the new online casino UK site to use? I only recommend new casino sites and apps that offer sound usability and functionality across the board, whether you’re using the desktop site, Apple or Android app or mobile browser.

Payout rates

When recommending casinos, I check that their games have a reasonable volatility and RTP, and chances for users to win fairly. This also applies to house edge in table games such as blackjack (with that in mind, you may wish to check out our guide on ‘what is RTP’ before selecting a slot site, for example).

Payment methods

Users should have access to a variety of payment options to reflect modern transactions. Bank transfers and debit cards are staples, but I want to ensure that newer methods are available too, such as e-wallets or Apple Pay casinos. Furthermore, pay by mobile casino sites are also marked up for payment variety.

Reputation

Gambling sites are judged by their reputation and impressions after using them. For example, new casino sites are forging their way in the UK, but Bally and BetMGM already had strong reputations in the US before launching in the UK recently.

Customer support

My recommended casinos should run several customer support options, including live chat, email and phone lines, each of which will ideally be monitored 24/7.

Promotions

Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free to play games, free bets on live casino and prize draws among others.

Responsible gambling

New UK casino sites should take responsible gambling seriously, with a range of support methods in place to aid users that require assistance. Deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion should all be on hand at the very least – I have only recommended new online casino UK sites that actively promote socially responsible gambling and provide the revleant tools for it.

What are the advantages of a new UK casino?

Best new casino sites tip: Make sure to do thorough research before signing up for a new casino site.

The main advantage of new casino sites is that they offer a more innovative package than many of the established operators.

For example, new casino sites will often come on the scene with a fresh approach to casino games, and perhaps new game providers. They combine these games with updated usability features and good customer offers to both attract and retain users.

Perhaps the most obvious advantage, then, is that new casino sites offer customers good welcome bonuses to entice them towards their brand, and these offers can continue if you become a regular user.

In addition, new casino sites often have new looks and more modern betting sites compared to older established brands. Sleek designs, such as those on Buzz Casino, mean that overall user experience is enhanced.

Disadvantages of using new casino sites UK

Nevertheless, new casino sites do come with some disadvantages compared to their older competitors.

The main one is a lack of experience – despite offering shiny new mobile casino apps and user interfaces, occasionally the general product is not as fine-tuned as it is for established operators in the business.

In relation to this, there are sometimes fewer customer support options, with many only offering email, which can be slow-paced in terms of getting a resolution. In addition, payment options may not be as plentiful as established operators.

These are all elements to consider, although the best new casino sites certainly manage to avoid many of these blemishes.

What payment options are available on a new online casino UK?

Best new casino sites tip: Remember that many welcome offers only accept qualifying deposits made by debit card. Always check the T&Cs.

New casino sites offer a variety of methods for depositing and withdrawing funds from their account.

These reflect the modern day approach to banking and transactions online, giving customers a breadth of options. Here are the best ways to deposit and withdraw funds from new casino sites.

Debit card

The most commonly used method is debit card, which often must be used if a customer wants to take advantage of welcome offers for new casino sites. It is simple to use, with a wide range of possible deposit values, though it isn’t always the fastest method for withdrawing winnings depending on the new UK casino. Alternatively, Paysafecard casinos allow prepaid cards that permit players to make secure deposits without linking a debit card.

Bank transfer

This is a solid and reliable approach. These are easily accessible and trustworthy, although slightly dated. Given the processess involved both deposits and withdrawals will take more time than other payment options.

E-wallets

Skrill casinos and similar providers like Neteller are popular in the UK, and they provide a good selection of funding options and various added security measures, as well as VIP options for regular users and fast withdrawals. However, they usually aren’t accepted as part of welcome offers and some can charge commission.

PayPal

PayPal casino sites are becoming increasingly popular and are more widely accepted than other e-wallets and offer similar perks to Neteller and Skrill casinos. PayPal transactions are straightforward and can be processed almost instantly for both deposits and withdrawals, using your password or even touch/face ID. Deposits made with PayPal like other e-wallets may not qualify for the welcome offer.

Gamble responsibly at new casino sites UK

Best new casino sites tip: Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

New casino sites can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget from the second you sign up for a new UK casino. The same applies if you’re signing up to new betting sites or poker sites, or any form of gambling site for that matter.

Always have a budget in mind and stick to it – remember to never chase your losses either. It’s also important not to get carried away by casino offers or free bet offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

For those struggling with addiction or reckless playing, you can reach out for support and address your issue head-on, whether you’re losing control on new casinos, new slot sites, betting apps or bingo sites - they all offer ways of limiting your spend.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by new casino sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

New casino sites UK: Summary

I’ve outlined the best new casino sites on the market that are regulated by the UKGC, and have broken them down into individual categories based on their strengths, using my own stringent criteria, as I know that customers need to be well-informed before they pick their new UK casino site.

What the best new UK casino is really depends on your personal preference – there is no definite ‘best’ option, though some new casino sites offer a range of services that can set them apart, including bespoke tools to aid responsible gambling practices.

However you like to play, just remember to do your due diligence, read all terms and play responsibly.

FAQs on new casino sites UK

Are new online casinos safe to use?

Yes. The Independent only recommend new casino sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This ensures that new casino sites comply with safe and secure measures along with responsible gambling practices.

Can new casino sites cheat?

No, UK-licensed new online casinos are regulated and use RNGs (Random Number Generators) to ensure fair game outcomes. Always choose UKGC-licensed casinos for secure play.

What are the best new casino sites UK?

I have recommended the best new casino sites in my detailed review above. I’ve highlighted the strengths of the top operators in several categories, including slot sites, blackjack, roulette and live casino.

Can you get bonuses from a new UK casino?

New online casinos offer a range of casino bonuses. Neptune Play is one of the best new online casinos for providing value to their new customers with its welcome bonus worth up to £200.

Can you play at new casino sites UK on mobile devices?

Yes. Most new casino sites have quality mobile casino apps available for players to wager on the go. BetMGM are one of the standout operators for mobile gambling with an excellent app.

What payment methods do new UK casino sites accept?

New UK casino sites typically offer a variety of payment methods, including debit cards (Visa/Mastercard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller), prepaid cards (Paysafecard), and bank transfers. Some new casino sites may also double up as Apple Pay casino sites or pay by phone bill casino sites.

