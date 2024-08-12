The Best Outfits From the Closing Ceremony, From Phoenix’s Celine to Billie Eilish’s Ralph Lauren

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics had plenty of “wow” moments—Tom Cruise rappelling from the roof of France’s national stadium to collect the Olympic flag being one of them—but there were some standout fashion moments, too.

LVMH enlisted its respective fashion houses to dress the headliners at Sunday’s historic event, with the resulting threads representing the height of Gallic glitz and glamor. The French luxury conglomerate is a premium partner of the games, and its maisons have been omnipresent in Paris: Chaumet designed the Olympic medals, Louis Vuitton made the trunk for the Olympic torch, and Berluti crafted uniforms for the 1,500 French athletes. Dior also dressed Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Aya Nakamura for the opening ceremony. Even more brands were in the spotlight at the closing ceremony.

Zaho de Sagazan in Louis Vuitton.

French singer Zaho de Sagazan kicked things off performing Edith Piaf’s “Sous le Ciel de Paris” in the Tuileries Garden, wearing a dramatic Louis Vuitton look comprising a black bodysuit, a two-tone silk skirt, and a pair of black leather Jazz derby shoes. French swimmer Léon Marchand, who won four gold medals and one bronze this year, then carried the torch from the cauldron to the Stade de France while sporting a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo with a monogrammed silk shirt, a black silk tie, and black leather Major loafers.

Léon Marchand in Louis Vuitton.

In the stadium, French rock band Phoenix wore stylish outfits by Celine as they performed hits such as “Lisztomania” and “1901” to the 80,000-strong crowd. French tenor Benjamin Bernheim belted out “Hymn to Apollo” in an extravagant Dior ensemble and French singer-songwriter Yseult also rocked Dior couture as she delivered the Claude François classic “My Way” to close the show.

Phoenix in Celine.

As mentioned, Tom Cruise executed a very Hollywood-esque stunt part-way through the ceremony, flying in to grab the flag and then fleeing on a motorcycle. The broadcast then switched to a pre-taped segment that showed the Mission Impossible star delivering the flag to Los Angeles. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre then performed live at the handover celebration on Venice Beach. (L.A. will host the Olympics in 2028.) Eilish was fittingly decked out in a preppy Ralph Lauren look (pictured top), as was her brother and music producer Finneas. The iconic American designer created all the uniforms for Team USA this year and will no doubt be the sartorial star of the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

