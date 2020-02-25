The Best Work Pants For Women Of All Shapes and Styles

Finding the best work pants for women can be a tedious task. From the fit and appropriateness to the comfort and flexibility for your day to day job duties, finding the perfect pair to suit your needs can be difficult. With so many different styles and wavering price tags attached, it’s hard to know if the pants you think are perfect will actually hold up to your daily schedule. And although fashion may be ever changing, what you find comfortable does not have to be.

Fortunately, Woman’s Day has taken some of the work out of the search for you. So, whether you’re looking for a pant style that’s more pull on or one that will be flattering for your tummy, here are a few size inclusive, office appropriate work pants that you may want to add to your wardrobe. (And don’t worry — these work pants won’t cost an entire pay check.)