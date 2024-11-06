The Best Photos From the 2024 Election Day

A voter works on her ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, in Simi Valley, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2024. Credit - Chris Pizzello—AP Photo

As Americans settle in at home to watch the results of the 2024 Presidential Election unfold, TIME’s photo editors are following images from photographers across the country.

From the early hours as the first polls opened, to the late night anticipation of results streaming in, photographers across the United States are capturing a visual chronicle of Election Day. While navigating the repetitive scenes of voting lines and election night watch parties, they attempt to find compelling images as the evening rolls on.

Below is a selection of the strongest and most striking images from this Election Day, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are essentially tied in the polls.

The photographs capture the anxieties, uncertainty, and excitement of a day like no other.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walks over to hug former first lady Melania Trump as their son Barron Trump, left, after delivering remarks to supporters at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024.Jeff Roberson—AP
Trump supporters gather at Trump Tower to celebrate the 2024 Presidential Elections in New York, on Nov. 5, 2024.Fatih Aktas—Anadolu/Getty Images
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the Democratic National Committee, departs after speaking during an election night event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2024.Al Drago—Bloomberg/Getty Images
A screen announces former President Donald Trump's win at his Election Night Watch Party in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 6.David Butow for TIME
Empty seats seen at the end of the evening at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 5.Gabriella Demczuk for TIME
Supporters of former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump monitor election results on a phone near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.Giorgio Viera—AFP/Getty Images
A supporter reacts to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC.Charly Triballeau—AFP/Getty Images
Attendees cheer during an election night event for Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fl.Hiroko Masuike—The New York Times/Redux
Attendees at the Election Night Watch Party for former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 5, 2024.David Butow for TIME
Supporters react while watching results during the Election Night rally for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Howard University, in Washington, D.C.Elizabeth Frantz—Reuters
A supporter looks at merchandise for sale ahead of an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Fl.Julia Demaree Nikhinson—AP Photo
Attendees dance during an election night event for Vice President Kamala Harris', the Democratic presidential nominee, at Howard University in Washington.Cheriss May—The New York Times/Redux
Members of the media work at the venue of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Mohatt—Reuters
Attendees react during an election night event for Vice President Kamala Harris', the Democratic presidential nominee, at Howard University in Washington D.C.Ruth Fremson—The New York Times/Redux
An American flag is raised at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME
US Representative Gabby Giffords wears a pin in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz at the Arizona State University polling location on Election Day in Tempe, Arizona.Rebecca Noble—AFP/Getty Images
Poll worker Marion Jordan-Mcfarlane helps guide voters to get their ballots at a busy polling site in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Seth Wenig—AP Photo
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, center, speaks to members of the media outside a polling location for the Presidential election at the Mandel Community Center in Palm Beach, Fla.Josh Ritchie—Bloomberg/Getty Images
People attend a watch party at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, as the Empire State Building is seen in the background, in New York City.Andrew Kelly—Reuters
Women with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sit together ahead of an election night event held by Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brandon Bell—Getty Images
People cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election on Election Day at Bayfield County's Cable Community Center polling location in Cable, Wis. Erica Dischino—Reuters
Supporters of former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Election Day.Giordio Viera—AFP/Getty Images
People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, in Reno, Nev.Godofredo A. Vasquez—AP Photo
The headstone of Susan B. Anthony is covered in "I voted" stickers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Lauren Petracca—AP Photo
Members of the media prepare for the evening at the Election Night Watch Party for former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.David Butow for TIME
Voters mark their ballots inside the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home polling location in San Francisco.David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots at the P.S. 256 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Yuki Iwamura—AP Photo
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz.Andres Leighton—AP Photo
Three-year-old Zayn sits on his father's shoulders as he votes at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn in Mich.David Goldman—AP
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru.Martin Mejia—AP Photo
Kamala Harris drops by a phone bank event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Election Day in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik—Getty Images
In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day. NASA/AP
Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz. Matt York—AP
Dogs brought to the polling location in Dixville Notch, N.H., the tiny town that hosts a traditional first-in-the-nation vote, just after midnight on Election Day. Twelve minutes after midnight, at least in Dixville Notch, the general election ended in a tie: three votes for Kamala Harris, and three for Donald Trump. <span class="copyright">Ryan David Brown—The New York Times/Redux</span>

