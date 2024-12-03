The Best Photos of the Royal Family at the Qatari State Banquet

This week, King Charles is hosting the fourth state visit of his reign, welcoming Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani, on a two-day visit. The first, featuring a visit from South Africa's President Ramaphosa, was in November 2022; the second, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, was in November 2023; and the most recent, in honor of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, was this past June.

On the first evening of a state visit, a state banquet traditionally takes place in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. Tonight was no different: the British royals welcomed the Qataris in glamorous fashion. While Kate Middleton was in attendance this morning at the ceremonial welcome, she skipped the state banquet. And vice versa, Queen Camilla—who is recovering from pneumonia—wasn't present this morning, but joined for the banquet. For the occasion, Camilla wore Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik tiara for the first time.

Here, see all the best photos of the British royals at the state banquet celebrating Qatar:

You Might Also Like