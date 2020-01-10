The Best Places to Go Skiing in Switzerland

Welcome to the birthplace of alpine winter tourism. St. Moritz, touted as the ski resort “on top of the world,” has deep roots in skiing. The resort opened in 1864, built one of the first Swiss lifts in 1935, and has hosted the Winter Olympics twice—in 1928 and 1948. Located in upper Engadine, this high-end ski destination begins at an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet and only increases as you reach the tops of its surrounding peaks. Join the hoards of well-heeled Swiss and international jet-setters who visit St. Moritz looking to enjoy the good life.

Stats: With 56 lifts giving you access to 87 runs, you won’t get bored easily. Pay between roughly $68 and $84 per adult day pass and experience nearly 220 miles of runs.

Where to eat and drink nearby: From Patrizier Stuben Swiss classics at the oldest farmhouse in town to celebrity chef Nobu’s Japanese-Peruvian fusion at La Coupole-Matsuhisa, Badrutt’s Palace hosts the area’s best places to eat and drink—and the modern-day jet-setters who come to try them out. Set in a 17th-century farmhouse, Talvo by Dalsass serves nature-inspired dishes with a Mediterranean twist.

Where to stay: Treat yourself to the extravagance of Badrutt’s Palace, the place where your sheets are warmed with hot water bottles each night—and where Alfred Hitchcock once spent his honeymoon. (It also has one of the most tranquil spas in the world.)