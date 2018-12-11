The Best Places to Go Snow Tubing In and Near New York This Winter

From Best Products

Tubing beats sledding any day: You get carried up by the lift, and the lanes are longer than any local hill in your neighborhood. If you've never been, you're missing out. Good thing there are a bunch of tubing parks around New York that are definitely worth checking out this winter. See our top picks below!

Photo credit: Facebook @mountpeter More

Location: Warwick, New York

Bring the whole family to Mount Peter for a fun time this winter. You'll be zooming down the hill in their fast tubes. They even offer a "Little Tikes Tubing Play Area" that has a tiny hill for the young ones to join in on the fun.

Photo credit: Campgaw Ski Area More

Location: Mahwah, New Jersey

Tube down the hill as many times as you want for a full 2 hours. You can even have your birthday party here! They also offer skiing and snowboarding lessons to learn the basics.

Location: Hunter, New York

Hunter Mountain calls themselves the largest snow tubing park in New York State. The 1,000-foot-long lanes will have you racing to the finish with your friends. After you tire out from racing, grab a few bites from the snack bar and warm up by the fire pit.

Photo credit: Mountain Creek Tubing Park More

Location: Vernon, New Jersey

You can race down one of the 30 side-by-side lanes at Mountain Creek. There are several lifts to get you up quickly and racing back down the hill. Be prepared to catch a little air when you hit some of the small bumps on the way down!