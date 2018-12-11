The Best Places to Go Snow Tubing In and Near New York This Winter

Brian Murray, Jr.
Tubing beats sledding any day: You get carried up by the lift, and the lanes are longer than any local hill in your neighborhood. If you've never been, you're missing out. Good thing there are a bunch of tubing parks around New York that are definitely worth checking out this winter. See our top picks below!

Mount Peter Ski Area

Photo credit: Facebook @mountpeter

Location: Warwick, New York

Bring the whole family to Mount Peter for a fun time this winter. You'll be zooming down the hill in their fast tubes. They even offer a "Little Tikes Tubing Play Area" that has a tiny hill for the young ones to join in on the fun.

Campgaw Mountain Ski Area

Photo credit: Campgaw Ski Area

Location: Mahwah, New Jersey

Tube down the hill as many times as you want for a full 2 hours. You can even have your birthday party here! They also offer skiing and snowboarding lessons to learn the basics.

Hunter Mountain

Location: Hunter, New York

Hunter Mountain calls themselves the largest snow tubing park in New York State. The 1,000-foot-long lanes will have you racing to the finish with your friends. After you tire out from racing, grab a few bites from the snack bar and warm up by the fire pit.

Mountain Creek Tubing Park

Photo credit: Mountain Creek Tubing Park

Location: Vernon, New Jersey

You can race down one of the 30 side-by-side lanes at Mountain Creek. There are several lifts to get you up quickly and racing back down the hill. Be prepared to catch a little air when you hit some of the small bumps on the way down!

Big Boulder

Location: Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania

You won't have to worry about long lines. At Big Boulder, there are 15 tubing chutes. They even have a Sunday night special, where you can tube until you tucker out, between 4 to 8 p.m. for only $20.

Montage Mountain

Photo credit: Facebook @montagemtn

Location: Scranton, Pennsylvania

The 10 chutes that Montage Mountain offers their visitors are packed with dips and peaks for added fun. You can even go at night, thanks to lights that keep the tracks lit. It's a whole different experience in the evening that makes this place worth a visit.

