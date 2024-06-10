The best poetry books of 2024 so far

June : Poems 2016-2024 by JH Prynne

There’s a squib by James Fenton that runs “Jeremy Prynne, Jeremy Prynne, isn’t your oeuvre rather thynne?” It was already a hostage to fortune in 2001, when Fenton composed it – Prynne’s oeuvre was expanding slowly but steadily, a short text every other year or so. The collected Poems of 2015 ran to a hefty 688 pages, the work of 30 years. Now, in a massive new volume collecting some 36 recent pamphlets, this has been more than doubled.

J H Prynne’s work is difficult, but (unlike the work of many other difficult poets) it is not at all cryptic. There’s no sense of meaning being withheld or obscured; nothing cries out for elucidation. It doesn’t mean, in that sense, at all, and if instead of getting annoyed by it you allow yourself to be swept away, it is buffeting and exhilarating, not at all like any other poetry in the world. Instead of being cryptic it’s resistant, undercutting sentence by sentence or word by word anything you could find to say about it.

Prynne taught at Cambridge for many years, and part of his work’s strangeness might be traced back to the Practical Criticism element of the English syllabus there, brought in by I A Richards, which involves analysing anonymised poems from any genre or era. “Stock responses”, critical clichés or ready-made opinions were Richards’s particular bugbear, and Prynne’s poetry is Teflon to them; more than any other poetry I know, when you read Prynne you are on your own.

At its best it is like being given a back-door key into the language. Here’s the opening to “Inshore Horizon”:

On line beside the sea quietly, once is enough

to match up to relish famous skies, the harbour

clear and evenly displayed. Flowers of sulphur,

salt caught in sunlight shone across dark lift

canopies, distant voices indistinct…

The gorgeous lyric voice combines with shimmery grammatical uneasiness – there are several possible resolutions of the grammar, depending on whether “canopies” is noun or verb. More often, syntax is no guide at all, and the lines jump spark-like from word to word: “Bit brittle bract ruffle backup, chieftain tic / fat chance advance blind guess invested” is a typical beginning. The connections are sonic rather than syntactic – at his most obscure Prynne still moves at a tearing pace, there is no sense of wallowing.

Like the work of other modernist poets, all Prynne’s work has involved collage in one form or another, often of ­elements too small to be detected. (Bloodaxe’s recent edition of Prynne’s long 1983 poem The Oval Window carefully elucidates all its sources: they include Times editorials, programming manuals, textbooks on optics and articles from the Cambridge Evening News.)

This practice is continued throughout the more recent work, but there are also many echoes and borrowings that the lay reader will find more familiar. Nursery rhymes, especially, have become central; in the 2020 collection Orchard, featur­ing 25 poems each named after a different fruit, “Here we go round the mulberry bush” gets quarried and transformed:

ripe to shake to fallen spread here go round

bush like tree way, foolhardy off

piste silken sleeve woven mull sheen

motile mulatto mercy be eristic fit

cold and frosty, trusty merry ultimate

branch age seize rich colourant fool

Other poems Prynne-ify “The Owl and the Pussycat”, the ballad of “Molly Malone”, and (memorably and unexpectedly) “Just One Cornetto”. A whole book, 2021’s Snooty Tipoffs, is made up of improvised rhymes, lullabies and children’s songs – all of which are both recognisably Prynne’s work and could be enjoyed by very young readers. I’ve tested some of the lullabies on my own daughter with great success.

As with the earlier Poems, this is a book that rewards many different directions of approach. “The way, forward step-fast, / hand by clue in hand”, he writes; “step-fast”, I think Prynne’s own coinage, conjoins “quick-step” and “steadfast” (pivoting on the English contranym “fast”, meaning both rapid and fixed): we are moving forward quickly, but with our hearts in it. And “...hand by clue in hand” is likewise two phrases grafted together, “hand in hand” and “by clue”, “clue” with its original meaning of “ball of thread”, the thread that led Theseus out of the labyrinth.

The whole sentence, the final sentence of the final poem of the 2018 collection Or Scissel, gives an account of how to read what’s come before: to move forward through it wholeheartedly and rapidly, without getting bogged down, in communion with the author while at the same time working our way out of something; the same author who built the labyrinth has at least given us the thread. JC

John Clegg’s latest poetry collection is Aliquot. Poems 2016-2024 is published by Bloodaxe at £35 in hardback, and £30 in paperback. To order your copy call 0808 196 6794 or visit Telegraph Books

May : The Strongbox by Sasha Dugdale

There has been so much recent poetry inspired by ancient Greece that I’ve wondered whether there’s anything left to say about the myths at all. Alice Oswald’s Nobody (2019) drew on her beloved Homer; Anne Carson’s H of H Playbook (2021) was a wildly inventive translation of Euripides’s Herakles; Fiona Benson’s Ephemeron (2022) deftly retold the Minotaur myth.

I always approach these collections with some trepidation. I’m not so clued up on the myths, and fit into a trend Andrew Motion has said he’s noticed in his students: that as the years go by, he increasingly has to explain what a poem’s classical references meant.

It’s a relief, then, that Sasha Dugdale doesn’t expect readers to have an encyclopaedic knowledge of Homer. Like her last collection, 2020’s Deformations, her sixth volume The Strongbox is heavily inspired by Greek mythology, but draws on easily recognisable figures (Helen, Paris, Cassandra), and with playfulness, not impenetrability. It’s an ambitious work, with 14 sections ranging from reimaginings of Helen of Troy to the rape of Europa by Zeus.

That 14-part structure isn’t as much of a “strongbox” as it looks on the contents page: the narrative thread keeps threatening to escape. “Narrative appals me,” Dugdale writes, “To lay such details out in print / I want to let it wander off the page / But it can only be as it is.”

She has fun with transposing mythological characters to our modern world; the Fates become “three old women” weaving by the “shapeshifting beam of the telly”, while a retelling of the myth of Persephone slips from beautiful lyricism – “Let me exist underground with the iris / slowly opening my pale hands” – to tabloid-esque headlines: “THE DOWNFALL OF A DIVA … DARK TRUTH A MOTHER HID FROM THE WORLD.”

Mythic: The Rape of Europa (pictured in Jacopo Amigoni's painting) inspired a poem in Sasha Dugdale's The Strongbox - Bridgeman

The first section, “Anatomy of an Abduction”, however, feels directly drawn from our world. “With the sun / appearing over the plane wing”, an abducted girl bears strong resemblance to the Isis bride Shamima Begum, “sitting bolt upright / phrasebook on her lap”. As she tries to get inside the girl’s head, Dugdale’s off-rhymes (thanks/phalanx, marriage/hostage) have an appropriately violent feel in the mouth:

did she offer prayers of thanks

did she pass between childhood

and marriage

like a hostage

thrown from one phalanx

onto the sand.

In her academic life, Dugdale is a translator of Russian and Ukrainian literature, and the “troops” and “drones” that follow feel particularly close to our current moment.

Other sections are more absurd, often told in the form of playscripts: Helen recounts to Paris her dreams; Hermes washes up in our world and is spoken to by a trippy, Keatsian “pair of livid lips”; Menelaus and his wife Helen have an odd arithmetic class. It’s all part of Dugdale’s rejection of narrative as the only means to tell a story, but this experiment might occasionally lose some readers. She pulls off the point better when she directly addresses it, as when an am-dram group gathers in the second section, this “early stage in the rehearsal process”, to decode the first.

Dugdale is at her best when she writes about memory and déjà vu, “the aching sense … Like water / she has been here before”. What if, The Strongbox asks, all our mistakes are just iterations of previous stories, and women like Begum are in some sense successors of Helen? Consider this one beautiful stanza:

And is remembering merely the sudden exposure

of a dream? As when the border guard drags film

from the camera’s body—is recall

the fatal undoing of the sealed?

Such philosophical questions can only be asked sparingly. Another poet might have tried to unify the disparate parts of this collection by deploying more of them, but it’s good that Dugdale didn’t. There can only be a few echoes before a poem becomes lost in its own reverberating cave. It’s this restraint and carefulness that makes Dugdale’s work as strong as its title. LT

April : The Palace of Forty Pillars by Armen Davoudian

Isfahan – currently in the news as the target of Israeli missile strikes – is home to some of Iran’s greatest architectural jewels, among them the misleadingly named “Palace of 40 Pillars”. It has only half that many. The other 20 are an optical illusion, reflections floating in the lake it faces.

There’s a similar architectural sleight-of-hand to Armen Davoudian’s first book. The contents page lists 20 poems, but the title-poem turns out to contain 20 sonnets all on its own – and some of the best I’ve read in quite some time. The book is filled with mirrors and doubles, recurring images (swans abound), divided halves and unusual perspectives.

It’s a reflective collection in every sense; Davoudian looks back on his childhood in Iran, his Armenian family’s history, and a sexual awakening, from the distance of his new life in America. One sonnet begins by describing his grandfather in Iran, before a poignant shift in perspective reveals that he’s only looking at a framed photo: “I mist the glass and clean / away last summer’s promise to return / the coming summer. I’m always going back / on going back.”

Yes, a bunch of who-I-am-and-where-I-come-from poems: so far, so typical for a debut. But as with all good poetry, what matters isn’t so much what is said as how it’s said. And here the how perfectly matches the what, through the formal devices Davoudian deploys, both in his stanzaic forms – the rubaiyat, the ghazal – and line-by-line, where half-rhymes and subtle metrical effects show a good ear that’s only matched by his good nose. (“Saffron Rice” wryly contrasts the “rosewater” worn by a group of “eligible girls” with “the mulish reek / of stiff-necked single young men gangling // over the tittering crowd for O a glimpse / of that one’s ankle”).

The first sonnet from the “Forty Pillars” sequence begins:

Twenty pillars drip into the pool

their likenesses, where the likeness of a boy

wavers among the clouds, eyeing the boy

who’s waiting for another. All is dual:

two rows of roses frame the pool, in twos

the swans glide, each on another’s breast, then fuse

in a headless embrace.

Isn’t there something wickedly audacious about rhyming “boy” with “boy”? The reflection in the water becomes an exact repetition, while the image of one boy looking at another echoes his poems elsewhere about same-sex desire. Throughout, there’s a sense of wanton pleasure in language. Just listen to the line he summons up to describe walking on a Persian rug: “Redundant roses kiss our sockless feet.”

In one sonnet, his car-mechanic father “bends under the open hood, comes up // twenty years younger in another shop.” Davoudian’s not above nicking a good move, in this case from Seamus Heaney. It’s a nod to “Digging”, a

Chehel Sotoun, Iran's 'Palace of Forty Pillars', inspired Armen Davoudian's book - Universal Images Group via Getty Images

nd Heaney’s father: “His straining rump among the flowerbeds / Bends low, comes up twenty years away”.

Davoudian wears his literary loves on his sleeve. Heaney is joined in his personal pantheon by the sometimes dandyish, sometimes devastating formalism of James Merrill (he replicates the intricate stanza-form of Merrill’s “The Black Swan”); the 20th-century ghazals of Mehdi Hamidi Shirazi (he translates one); and late Auden, who here shares a page, perhaps for the first time, with Osama bin Laden (Davoudian mentions both in a sonnet about “my ill-matched countries”).

One breathless cover-blurb calls this book “formally radical”, which is ridiculous. Aside from the odd gimmick (such as a lipogram written using only the letters of the word “pomegranate”), what’s striking is how un-radical it is. Davoudian writes almost exclusively in traditional metres. The opening poem adopts a form you’d have been more likely to find poets using in Donne’s day: quatrains of rhyming couplets, alternating between three-, four- and five-beat iambic lines in a fixed pattern. Out of the 30 or so poetry collections published this April which I’ve leafed through so far, Davoudian’s is the only one making hay with metrical patterns in this way.

Why is this so rare? Perhaps there’s some kind of stigma attached to it. “Form has become such a bête noire that I don’t even like calling it that,” Davoudian has said. He prefers the term “music”. A generation ago, it was a cliché that America – Land of the Free – was by necessity Land of the Free Verse, too. But that’s changing: you couldn’t make a list of great poets living in the US today that omitted the form-fixated Shane McCrae and Terrance Hayes.

'All is dual': Armen Davoudian, author of The Palace of Forty Pillars - Matthew Langsburgh

Here on the Telegraph Poetry Desk – turn left at the washrooms, ignore the mice – we often receive letters asking why, or sometimes “why oh why”, poetry “doesn’t rhyme and keep a beat any more”. Those correspondents might be pleased to learn that much of the best recent poetry does. Rhyme, complex fixed forms such as the sonnet corona, and the unkillable iambic pentameter are making a minor comeback – and, intriguingly, particularly in the work of poets with one foot in another land or language.

You can add Davoudian’s name to a list that includes AE Stallings (American, writing in Greece) and Kayo Chingonyi (born in Zambia, writing in England). In his gentler, Heaneyish moments, Davoudian’s style has much in common with Zaffar Kunial, whose work nods to his parents’ regional dialects (English Midlands and Pahari-Potwari).

Davoudian previously wrote in Farsi, and has published a book of translations from Persian. In one sonnet, he recalls his younger self finding a sensual, even sexual enjoyment in a bilingual facing text (another kind of mirror-image): “When I close the book, two tongues touch.” Poets can sometimes be insular creatures, so it’s always refreshing to find one reading and writing across cultures, open to other perspectives. In a 2022 interview, Davoudian said:

Every poetic tradition is bound to tie itself up in ridiculous parochial debates that just pass you by, decade by decade. You know, ‘Is it morally alright to write in other people’s voices, or use similes, or write in metre?’ And then you read in another tradition, and it often turns out these are not questions essential to the art. They seem that way from the inside, but they’re not. TFS

Tristram Fane Saunders’s debut poetry collection is Before We Go Any Further. The Palace of Forty Pillars is published by Corsair at £10.99. To order your copy call 0808 196 6794 or visit Telegraph Books

March : After You Were, I Am by Camille Ralphs

If there’s one art form which ought to be proudly out of step with the zeitgeist it is poetry. I might go further and call this a duty: stripped of commercial concerns, poetry is at its best when it pursues the artist’s vision as idiosyncratically as possible. Still, in debates about the state of poetry, we often hear from a loud faction of authoritarian formalists who are only happy when attacking contemporary verse for its lack of discipline or metric principle, even while their own work tends towards moralistic doggerel. It’s refreshing, then, to encounter in Camille Ralphs a boldly formalist technician whose poetry is innovative, whose phrasing sings. Ralphs is exceptionally skilled in prosody, but it’s worn lightly, or outweighed by an urgent artistry.

It’s a rare debut collection today that dares to be difficult, to be theologically complex, to be theological at all. Yet After You Were, I Am showcases an ambition, seriousness and wit that make it strangely timeless – one feels it could have been published in any era and be worthy of a readership.

Its first section, “Book of Common Prayers”, rewrites canonical devotions from sources as diverse as Job, St Augustine and Rumi, and does so with a rare panache and integrity. A poem titled “after Mechthild of Magdeburg” takes off from the 13th-century German mystic’s rhapsodic ode to the Almighty, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more seamless and beautiful combination of neologism and anachronism:

O arch as high as Maslow’s hierarchy, O I-wide-eye, surround-soundness of

oh what’s happened this time, yet O timeless bigtime, day that lasts forever and a day,

O, you, beforehand of all forehands

I’m in awe of the effect, not so much a collage as an entirely new creation in reaction to the old.

'It’s hard to save the world from everyone who wants to save the world': Camille Ralphs - Faber

What sets this work apart is that Ralphs manages to be irreverent and reverent at the same time; alive to the fact that we can’t really have one without the other. If the wordplay is something of a motif it never becomes tired – and wordplay was, after all, good enough for the Metaphysicals. For Ralphs, a pattern of speech is a pattern of thought is a pattern of being. Her poems crack words open, spoonerising and subverting our proverbs and buzz-phrases to ask: what are we really saying? A careful and stricken theology emerges, perhaps best summed up in “after St Francis of Assisi”: “cursed are we who know it’s hard to save the world from everyone who wants to save the world.”

The middle section, “Malkin”, dramatises the 1612 Pendle witch trials in a series of lyrical monologues. The narrative of condemnation and murder by the state comes through in terrifying fragments of speeches under duress, with period-appropriate inconsistencies of spelling and syntax, a wild language yet to crystallise:

I felt the valleys shrunc to gutters cloggd

wth sky I saw a hare uneating embers

in th tumbledown of darck and the rains spalling

the Heavens as I stolle a littl lamb

It’s impeccably researched, and avoids familiar territory or historical cosplay in favour of a layered, linguistic intensity. “Malkin” is about rumour, calumny, the exploitation of the weak to curry favour with the whims of those in power. Ralphs doesn’t point out crass parallels in our own time, and doesn’t need to: the voices of the dead (all of our voices, in time) persist in our supposedly rational age. We cannot deny our place in historical atrocities because they’re part of why we’re here; they’re in our dictionaries, our language, our thought. “Oh what’s happened this time”, indeed.

The collection concludes with “My Word”, a jaw-dropping evocation of Dr John Dee, chief astrologer to Queen Elizabeth I, drawing on his own “spiritual diary” of his somewhat quixotic mission to discover the true Word. Again, this is challenging stuff (I expect the most erudite reader will still be thankful for the notes), but intellectually generous enough to show us a good time in recreating an era of gravely serious magic, when metaphysical ambition had a place in the civil service: “he who knew annihilation’s knothing, in a daisy is the daye’s eye, / flattened”. It’s impossible to do it justice in less than a dissertation, but – as with this whole collection – I expect to be re-reading it for years to come. LK

Luke Kennard’s poetry collections include Cain and Notes on the Sonnets. After You Were, I Am is published by Faber at £12.99. To order your copy for £10.99 call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

February : Wrong Norma by Anne Carson

The literary world – well, the bit of it on X/Twitter – had a small conniption recently. One American poet claimed that another’s unrhymed, unmetered sonnets were “not poetry”, merely “prose”. According to the site, their spat drew the attention of a quarter of a million people, far more than will ever buy either writer’s books.

Why does the “Is this a poem?” debate still get people so worked up? Everyone agrees Anne Carson is a poet – to some, the greatest living poet – and her poetry is often in prose. In 40 years of publications, she has consistently answered “yes, both” to either/or questions: fiction or nonfiction, prose or verse, translation or original writing. Her books include verse novels, a poem-essay on Proust, a comic-book version of a Greek tragedy, and a bundle of pamphlets designed to fall out of their box onto the floor in a random order.

Now comes Wrong Norma: reassuringly book-shaped on the outside, 200 pages of uncategorisable “pieces” on the inside, united only by the fact they’re all somehow uncompromisingly intelligent while being effortlessly readable, and – a word critics don’t often use about Carson – fun.

“The pieces are not linked. That’s why I’ve called them wrong,” Carson is quoted as saying on Wrong Norma’s back cover. (Weird, an author who blurbs herself.) “Not linked” is either a fib or a failing. Ideas and characters recur in a way that’s intriguing if by design – it must be – but would be unthink­ably sloppy if by mistake. “Eddy”, in an early short story of that name, feeds his pet crow toast, and analyses bloodstains professionally. So, too, does the unnamed narrator seeking revenge on gangsters in “Thret” – a blackly comic study in unease. (Martin McDonagh should film it.) Surely he’s Eddy. Then again, the chap in “Thret” is paranoid, and it’s a story filled with doubles, so who knows?

'Grief is deeply and horribly humorous but we’re not supposed to say so': Anne Carson - Beowulf Sheehan/PEN American Center/Writer Pictures/Jonathan Cape

“An Evening with Joseph Conrad” begins with the poet seeing a man in an elevator who looks a bit like Conrad. Its four pages name-drop (among others) Hardy, Euripides, “the Gorkys”, Eugene Lyons, Goethe, Freud, the poet HD, Achilles and Lacan, who’s quoted in French. This should be insuffer­able, but miraculously isn’t. What sticks with you aren’t the allusions, but the warm, thoughtful voice, and the witty phrasemaking – ­Conrad’s “virtuosic goatee”, congregants in church “sat packed like teeth”, piles of sliced bread “as white as its own piety”.

There’s some sombre work here, including a powerful piece about Faisal bin Ali Jaber, a Yemeni engineer whose law-abiding relatives were killed in 2012 by US drone strikes. (Carson keeps returning to his case; she published a poem about him in The Telegraph last year.) But there’s also a silly streak. “Lecture on the History of Skywriting” is narrated by the sky, who picks up the phone to Beckett’s Godot (“Rusty” to friends, and those friends include Yoko Ono). The silliness doesn’t always gel: in “Getaway”, a woman’s “weekend getaway” takes place inside a honey­comb, a surreal conceit that feels patched-on, rather than fully integrated into the piece.

But Carson’s jokes aren’t just jokes. There’s a lightly worn authority behind them, an honesty: you can be funny and serious. “I have a sense most grief is also deeply and horribly humorous but we’re not supposed to say so.” Grief and wordplay work together in “Snow”, one of the most poignant pieces. It’s a quintessentially Carson-ish ­balance of thought and feeling. In it, she recalls struggling to write a lecture about “the idea of the university” in the week of her mother’s death. Memories of the latter blur with lecture notes, thoughts on the Bible, storytelling, etymology: “Forbidden by her doctor from her nightly glass of Armagnac she’d taken to dabbing it behind her ears. The word ‘idea’ comes from ancient Greek, ‘to see’.” Few writers are better at capturing how the mind can flit between four things at once.

“Down the road from the summer cottage of my friend Stanley Lombardo is a farm where emus and llamas graze,” Carson writes. “Llamas are stately, with an air of deep comedy, and larger than they seem.” Are these poems, stories, essays, philosophy? No – Anne Carson is a writer of llamas. TFS

Wrong Norma is published by Jonathan Cape at £14.99. To order your copy for £12.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

January : Top Doll by Karen McCarthy Woolf

On her death in 2011, at the age of 104, the reclusive heiress Huguette Clark left behind an estate worth more than $300 million – and a vast collection of dolls, one of which ended up in the hands of the poet Karen McCarthy Woolf. The latter gives it, and dozens of its big-eyed companions, a fictionalised voice in her third book, a verse novel as eccentric as Clark herself.

If you want a straight account of Clark’s life, there are biographies; Atonement’s Joe Wright is adapting one for TV. In Top Doll, Clark is only glimpsed, a silent, pitiful enigma shuffling from room to room, her elderly face disfigured by “carcinoma-nasty” (as the dolls call it). Her toys, by contrast, won’t shut up, nattering in a cacophonous mix of dialects and verse styles as they prepare for Clark’s departure for “the hospital”.

Miss Ting speaks in Jamaican patois; Lady Mamiko glides between prose and haiku; the Barbies all boast in abecedarians, a silly, irritating poetic form exactly suited to them. They’re all stock types, apart from the anxious, bossy, distractible Top Doll, simply known as “Dolly”, who pipes up in sonnets with runs of skewed half-rhyme (“chandelier” and “derrière”, “Rockefeller” and “America”), in a Franglais voice halfway between Miss Piggy and the TV meerkat: “This is maximums accurate blurbs!”

It's a Barbie world: Karen McCarthy Woolf's verse novel is narrated by dolls - Clara Molden

Well, you don’t expect verisimilitude from a bunch of mass-produced air-headed dolls. Their lives, meanwhile, include rather more sex and drugs than you might imagine, and internecine intrigue, with a tangled subplot involving double-crossing and a heist of cherry-blossom powder (used for make-up, but also snorted as dollkind’s version of cocaine). But aside from Dolly, “myopic in her loyalties” and poignantly obsessed with protecting her “maman”, their love-triangles and machinations for the powder can feel insubstantial.

Despite McCarthy Woolf’s impressive way with verse forms, the most compelling parts are prose passages narrated by a 19th-century doll, the General, which give us something resembling a plot, via his recollections of his owners’ lives, including the enslaved plantation girl for whom he was originally made, who survives sexual abuse, runs away, and eventually becomes Lt Col Custer’s cook.

Top Doll is a strange picaresque, with its main players all trapped in one New York apartment. What does it all add up to? I’m not sure, but I’ve not read anything quite like it. And to ask for more than that would be “maximum ungratefuls” – as Dolly would say. TFS

Top Doll is published by Dialogue at £20. To order your copy for £16.99, call 0808 196 6794 or visit Telegraph Books