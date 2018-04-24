Best. Reaction. Ever: Watch this Labrador City ice fisherman reel in a massive fish

A Labrador City couple made two wicked catches last week during a routine ice fishing trip on a local lake.

Rick Wheaton was the first to hit the big time, reeling in a 29 pound fish out of a relatively small hole in the ice.

He lured the fish in from the water using moose meat as bait.

"Everyone loves moose meat," said Rick Wheaton in an interview with CBC Here and Now's Anthony Germain on Tuesday.

"It was 29 pounds, 44 inches long. It was quite the fish."

His wife Bernadette Wheaton hit the big time next, jumping for joy after she pulled in a 21 pound fish.

"I caught one just after his, not much smaller, but it was pretty close," said Bernadette Wheaton.

Now, they're waiting for the 29 pound fish to finish smoking before they celebrate.

"I haven't had an opportunity to try it as of yet because it's still in the smokehouse so I'm sure it will be great," said Rick Wheaton.

Together, the two fish came to an even 50 pounds.

Not bad for a casual day on the ice! Watch video of Rick's spectacular catch in the player above.