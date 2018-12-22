The Best Red Lipsticks of All Time

M.A.C. has always been a red-lipstick expert, so it's no wonder three of its bullets made it on to this list. First is Ruby Woo. A bright cherry red with a cooling hint of blue that has seen more red carpets than Ryan Seacrest. Proof it looks amazing on every skin tone? A diverse fan club including Christina Hendricks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Priyanka Chopra, and Women’s March organizer Sarah Sophie Flicker. Before creating her own makeup line, Rihanna was so obsessed that she partnered with the brand for her own limited-edition version called Riri Woo in 2013. It sold out in three hours.

