The Best Romantic Comedies for Your Astrological Sign

What the astrologist says: "If you can get Aries off that motorbike, out of a sports car, or off the ski slopes long enough to sit on the couch and watch something, make it action all the way. Movies with adventure or love in tough situations—survival in the jungle, a war zone, etc.—will appeal. Aries is ruled by the Goddess of War, after all. They like a challenge, so a film with a heroic tale will keep Aries' attention.

What we recommend: Adventure? A heroic tale? Sounds like The Princess Bride, a fairy tale about a farmhand trying to rescue his one true love, is the right match for an Aries.