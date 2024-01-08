The best rowing machines to keep fit in 2024, recommended by elite rowers

best rowing machines of 2024

Rowing is one of the best low impact cardiovascular exercises for people of all fitness levels. But sitting on a freezing cold river at 6am in the morning is, understandably, not for everyone. Enter: rowing machines. The best rowing machines these days, including the Concept2 and Hydrow rowers below, can take your heart rate, monitor your progress and have you Boat Race ready in no time.

Okay, perhaps that’s being a little ambitious. But rowing machines are certainly a great form of exercise. Ex-Team GB athlete Mike Dostal explains: “Not only does it engage up to 86 per cent of your body’s muscle groups, it is also incredibly low impact, so it’s gentle on the joints – unlike high impact forms of exercise like running and cycling.” It’s also a time effective workout. Even 10 minutes of training will leave you out of breath and burning calories. If you’re shaping up for the new year, you might want to read our guides to the best exercise bikes, best treadmills and best home gym equipment.

We’ve tried air, water and magnetic rowers and, with the help of our experts, compiled a guide to the best at-home rowing machines on the market today. The full reviews are below but if you’re in a rush, here’s a quick look at the top five:

Best rowing machines at a glance

1. Concept2 D PM5 Rower

£990, Amazon

Best overall rowing machine

We like: the illusion of being on water

Concept2 D PM5 Rower best rowing machines

Air rower

Tracks distance, speed, strokes per minute, estimated calories, watts and heartrate with a compatible monitor

61 x 244 x 36cm

Bluetooth connectivity

Not foldable

Air rowers, which essentially use wind to create resistance, can be quite noisy but the Concept 2 Model D is about as quiet as an air rower can get. If you’ve ever been to a gym, chances are you’ve come across this rower.

“The Concept 2 is a bit expensive but for me it’s the best rower out there,” says fitness instructor Born Barikor. “I’ve done a lot of my training on it and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s easy to use, has ergonomic and comfy handles and foot straps and it’s very adjustable. It also has a very easy-to-read display. If you’ve got a bit of money to spend and you’re going to commit to it, you should go for the Concept 2.”

British Rowing master trainer Matt Gleed agrees. “The Concept2 Model D is a star buy. It’s the champion of rowing machines, picked by world champions and Olympians. The advanced monitor gives a huge choice of metrics so you can really monitor your progression with every workout you do.”

In an overwhelming win for the Concept 2 from our experts, Cardiff University rowing coach Morgan Moriarty also favours the Concept 2. He says, “It’s the most widely used one by basically every British indoor rowing competition, way better than any other at-home rowing machine.”

It’s also the sturdiest option in this list, although that does mean it’s not foldable. So you’ll need to find it a permanent spot in your spare room or garage. It does, however, separate into two if you wish to store it for a while. The Concept 2 is quiet, smooth, gives accurate data, and has wheels for transporting. A bestselling rower for a reason.

2. Hydrow Rower

£1,755, Hydrow

Best high-tech rowing machine

We like: the stylish design

Hydrow Rower best rowing machine

Magnetic rower

Tracks distance, speed, strokes per minute, estimated calories, watts, and heartrate with a compatible monitor

119 x 218 x 63cm

Bluetooth connectivity

Not foldable

Live coaching with a Hydrow subscription (from £19.49 per month)

The Hydrow Rower is the Peloton of the rowing machine world (although, in fact, Peloton have just brought out a rowing machine in the US). By that, we mean it comes with a 22-inch HD touch screen to coach you through live workouts where you can compete against others. Beware though, the Hydrow subscription does not come included with the machine.

Hydrow was founded by Bruce Smith, the ex US national team rowing coach and it’s the most high-tech on the market. It uses a patented computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism instead of chains, fans or a water tank like other machines, meaning near-silent strokes.

Ex-Team GB rower and Hydrow athlete Mike Dostal says the Live Outdoor Reality screen makes it feel like you’re actually rowing on water: “It’s an immersive and realistic experience, unlike anything else on the market,” he says, “and because you’re getting expert instruction throughout your workouts, you’re more apt to achieve proper form.”

The Hydrow Rower is a good option for beginners, anyone lacking a little motivation, and frankly, anyone who can afford the price tag. It’s not foldable, though, so check it will fit your room before investing. Hydrow also does the Hydrow Wave, which is one-third smaller.

3. WaterRower Original Series Oak rowing machine

£1,099, John Lewis

Best classic rowing machine

We like: the retro design

WaterRower Original Series Oak rowing machine best rowing machine

Water rower

Tracks distance, speed, strokes per minute, estimated calories, duration and heartrate with a compatible monitor

53 x 209 x 56cm

Bluetooth connectivity

Not foldable

Water-resistant rowing machines operate via a tank which is placed at the front and filled with water. As you pull the handles, paddles inside the tank spin, moving the water and creating the drag. There are no resistance settings, so it’s all in the muscles – row harder to feel more resistance. WaterRower, from New England, US, has been the leading brand since the 1980s.

British Rowing’s Matt Gleed is a fan of the machine. “It’s much quieter than most other rowing machines, which is great for an at-home workout,” he explains. The main sound you’ll hear is the swoosh of the water, mimicking the sound of rowing on actual water.

However, Born Barikor believes an amateur would not necessarily reap the benefits of this more expensive type of rower. “House of Cards inspired a lot of people to go and buy one,” he says (Frank Underwood, the Machiavellian protagonist of the Netflix show, was a keen WaterRower user). Barikor believes a lot of home rowers would be better served with a cheaper air rowing machine like the Roger Black model below.

Of course, that doesn’t take into account the look of the thing. The smart wooden design means that, unlike some of the clunkier metal contraptions, this rower actually looks good in your home. As an added bonus, it also easily stacks up against the wall, so it doesn’t take up much space when being used. The WaterRower is comfy and has a soft handle with a good grip. The monitor may look basic, but it provides plenty of data, like stroke rate, heart rate, total strokes, and distance.

4. Roger Black Gold Air Rower

£349, Roger Black Fitness

Best budget rowing machine

We like: the low price

Roger Black Gold Air Rower best rowing machine

Air rower

Tracks distance, speed, strokes per minute, estimated calories, distance and duration

105 x 204 x 64cm

No Bluetooth connectivity

Foldable

For Born Barikor, there’s no point shelling out for a top-of-the-range rowing machine unless you’re serious about rowing and know you’ll get a lot of use out of it. While more expensive machines are stronger, sturdier and might have better screens for tracking your progress, you can get just as fit on a cheaper model like this Roger Black Gold Air Rower.

This rowing machine comes with 12 programmes including time, distance, calories burned and watts, has an LCD screen and is foldable. It’s reasonably light, at 30kg, and much more affordable than the others on this list. That’s not to say it lacks quality. The company was started by former Olympic runner Roger Black, who knows the benefit of a proper full body work out.

According to Barikor, beginners won’t feel much difference between this and more expensive options.

5. NordicTrack RW600 rowing machine

£999, NordicTrack

Best folding rowing machine

We like: the interactive training facility

NordicTrack RW600 rowing machine best rowing machine 2024

Air rower

Tracks distance, speed, strokes per minute, estimated calories, watts, duration and heartrate with a compatible monitor

119 x 221 x 56cm

Foldable

Bluetooth connectivity

Live coaching with iFit membership (from £11 per month)

The NordicTrack is a similar idea to the Hydrow, but with a cheaper price tag and a smaller screen. On the 10-inch Smart HD screen you can stream rowing classes with personal trainers, complete a virtual outdoor row on the River Thames or other lakes and rivers around the world and see real-time stats about calories burned, number of strokes, distance rowed, timing, and the wattage at which you’re rowing.

If a row across the Thames, Lake Bled or the Atlantic Ocean don’t tickle your fancy, you can also access crossfit, yoga and other gym workouts through the screen. It’s a great option for anyone who enjoys live coaching for accountability.

It also vertically folds for easy storage and has wheels at the front for easy moving. As Mike Dostal says, “Space can often be a deciding factor when investing in fitness equipment.” This one folds down to 110 x 80 x 56cm.

Rowing machine FAQ

What to look for in a rowing machine

The size is the most important thing, according to British Rowing’s Matt Gleed. You need to be realistic about what will fit into your exercise area and you may find a foldable option like the NordicTrack best.

Cardiff University rowing coach Morgan Moriarty, meanwhile, advises looking out for smart connectivity. “A more modern one will have better software on the screen so you can connect a heart rate monitor,” he says. “It will tell you how many calories you’re burning, your speed, and how that changes over time.”

Both Matt and Morgan recommend looking for a machine with a decent warranty.

What is a rowing machine good for?

Toning, weight loss and increasing fitness levels, says fitness instructor and founder of outdoor fitness initiative Our Parks Born Barikor. “With every stroke, you’re using nine muscle groups” Born says. “That’s good whether you’re trying to burn calories or increase your fitness level. A rowing machine is also a good way to tone up with no impact on the joints – unlike running, for example.”

How to use a rowing machine

Hydrow athlete Mike Dostal cites four parts of a rowing technique, ‘the catch’, ‘the drive’, ‘the finish’ and ‘the recovery’.

The Catch - the moment you are fully compressed (or as compressed as your body will allow) The Drive - the time you spend pushing on the foot stretchers, swinging your core, and squeezing the handle towards your body The Finish - the moment that the handle is closest to your body The Recovery - the time you spend returning to the catch

What muscles does a rowing machine work?

“You’re using your big muscles – your quads, your chest, your shoulders and your biceps,” fitness instructor Born Barikor says. “You can change the grip positions to work different things. You can even do your abs, using the rowing machine almost like a Pilates reformer to do crunches. You can get a really good all-body workout from a rowing machine.”

What are the four types of rowing machines?

Water rowers, air rowers, magnetic rowers and hydraulic rowers. The amount of resistance can depend on which of the four types of rowing machine you buy. Water rowers use water tanks to provide resistance, directly simulating rowing on a boat. Air rowers, the most popular, use wind to create resistance. Magnetic rowers are more modern, using a flywheel that works against an electric brake for a quiet and more compact design. Finally, hydraulic rowers pull a lever attached to a piston and are typically more affordable.