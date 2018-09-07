The Best Running Cities for Super-Active Travelers

Running through a new city is one of the best ways to get to know it—and the best way to expand your experience past “touristy stuff” and “eating and drinking.” Jogging slows down the exploration, giving you time to take in the more than you could on a bike or in a car. It’s a special way to savor sunrises or sunsets, watch street vendors set up or wind down, explore the less-sexy but still-interesting neighborhoods. You’ll get an endorphin rush while subtly sightseeing. Here are some of the best cities for traveling runners.

Tokyo

You don’t have to stay near Tokyo’s best running routes to tackle them. The city’s subway system will get you where you need to go, and provide lockers to rent at the station to store your keys/wallet/change of clothes. “The wide sidewalk around the perimeter of the Imperial Palace is the most central and popular place to run in Tokyo 2 (in fact, in all of Japan),” says Bob Poulson of The Namban Rengo Running Club in Tokyo. “The course is accessible from Otemachi, Hibiya and Takebashi subway stations, and from the main Tokyo station. The loop, which does not cross any streets, is almost exactly 5km going through the large Sakuradamon Gate.” Don’t sleep on running along the city’s rivers, either. “The Tamagawa river has wide bike paths on both sides extending for tens of kilometers in the southern part of Tokyo.”

When to run: October to May is best.

Dubai

We’re not kidding. With diverse routes and super clean roads, Dubai is a great destination for runners, despite the intense heat that hits the emirate in the summer. “The Dubai running community never stop running though even throughout the summer,” says Tala El Ajou, running coach and founder of Run Wild Run Free. “The 14km beach track that was built specifically for runners only [has] great cushioning—you basically run for 14km along the beach with a beautiful view of the iconic Burj Al Arab.”

When to run: November-April

Paris

Left Bank, Right Bank—whichever side you choose, Paris is a metropolitan paradise for traveling runners. Make your way along the banks of the Seine River in Paris past some of the French capital’s most famous sites like the Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Jardin des Tuileries. If you want hills, head to the north of the city and challenge your hamstrings toward the Sacre Coeur. Even if you’re not on the major routes of the city, you’ll be in good company with other Parisians running through the streets.

When to run: Any non-winter months

Los Angeles

Most of Los Angeles is not runner-friendly. Stress abounds when you’re watching out for texting drivers and passing under endless freeway loops. But if you choose your route wisely, you can find some great jogging here. “Don’t miss running the Coral Tree median along San Vicente Blvd in Santa Monica, catching the sunset over the pacific as you run through the palm trees and grass in Palisades Park,” says Nike+ Run Coach, Blue Benadum. Then there’s LA on an incline. “Challenge yourself against the elevation of Ray Miller Trail as you ascend from the ocean into the mountains for a priceless view of the natural southern California landscape, yet untouched by civilization.”

When to run: Literally any time

Tel Aviv

You’ll want to throw on your running shoes and start jogging as soon as you see the residents of Tel Aviv glistening in the Mediterranean sunshine. The super fit population is active as hell, and the energy is contagious. “According to recent research more than 62% of the people in the city run regularly. You’ll definitely see it,” says Yonatan Malka, former professional triathlete and CEO of Reaction Club workplace wellness. “Yarkon Park and seaside would be the best for general runs but if you want to spice it up go in the city.” Throw on Galgalz radio to listen to Israeli hits during your workout.

When to run: Year-round, but skip June through August

New York

Running in New York goes beyond Central Park (although don’t miss running in Central Park). “New York is a great running city because there’s a lot of hidden parks, highways on each side of the island, and various bridges,” says Joe Holder, a New York-based performance and health consultant who can be found crushing miles on his star-studded Instagram account “It’s perfect. Plus there are various tracks spread throughout the city if you want to do speed work.” Holder recommends routes like taking the Manhattan bridge down through Dumbo, then linking back through Brooklyn to go over Williamsburg bridge; taking the West Side Highway up to Riverside; and running through Prospect Park. Plan your playlist accordingly. “A New York Running playlist for me includes Jay Z. He’s iconic,” Holder says.

