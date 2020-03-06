Shred comfortably this season in the best ski boots for men and women

When the lift lines open, who doesn’t want to be the first person out on the slopes, poles in hand, boots locked in, and ready for action? You yearn for that first turn through fresh powder, and your mind settles on a one-track path. At the same time, you want to be there at the end of the day, carving out the remnants of untouched snow.

Because of this desire to ski from sunup to sundown, the ski boots you sport are going to be a critical limiting factor. Comfort, stability, and warmth are essential components. Still, you’ll also need a combination of dependable support for making sharp turns through powder, plush lining for comfort, and a proper fit to help you avert rubs and hot spots. Perhaps your feet get cold? For that, maybe you would consider a heated option. To help make the process of buying new boots a breeze, here are our top picks for the best ski boots on the market.

Men’s

Beginner:

When you’re first starting, you want a forgiving ski boot that doesn’t put you in the poorhouse right off the bat. Rossignol’s

is a good option that answers the call here. With an affordable price and a soft flex, this is a great boot for beginning skiers and can help you progress quickly. The low price means you lose a few features that you will likely end up wanting later, like a heat-moldable liner and ski/walk modes, but we think this is a fair trade-off.

This said, the boots are easy to use and are comfortable even without the moldable liner. The only potential negatives we see with this boot is a basic plastic shell and a fairly generic shape, but these are compromises Rossignol had to make it order to make the boot as cheap as it is.

Intermediate:

More ambitious beginners and intermediate skiers will be better served by the

This boot has replaced the popular X-Pro for the 2019-20 season, with a slightly modified design but the same great performance as its predecessor. With a middle-of-the-road flex, the S-Pro is flexible enough to allow more confident beginners to continue to progress while giving solid intermediates the stiffness they need to navigate more challenging trails.

A whole host of features are available with the S-Pro, including a heat-moldable shell, plush liner, and adjustable flex. We recommend beginners use this early on. Build quality is also noticeably better than cheaper boots, although there’s still no walk mode which is a bit disappointing, which the X-Pro lacked too, unfortunately.

