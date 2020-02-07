The Best Ski Jackets of 2020 Will Keep You Warm and Dry on the Slopes

I’ve owned the same ski jacket for 12 years, and while I’d happily wear it for another 12, my family has convinced me that it’s officially time for an upgrade. And it turns out their concern is actually more than just an aesthetic thing: The warming material that’s used in many sport coats decomposes over time, meaning mine is much less effective at blocking frigid East Coast winds than it was in 2009. Armed with this knowledge (and with my sister’s insistence that my old coat is actually embarrassing), I set out to find the best ski jackets on the internet in 2020. All 17 of the jackets on this list are made with advanced technology that’s intended to keep you warm, dry and comfortable as you glide down the slopes, so all that’s left to decide is which style you won’t mind rocking for the next decade or so.

This double-layer style features a waterproof and windproof outer shell, in addition to an inner down jacket, which can also be worn separately. But we’d recommend rocking both jackets together, to ensure you’re warm and comfy on blustery days.

Buy it ($349; $244)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Spyder is one of the world’s largest ski specialty brands and has been an official outfitter of the US Ski Team, the Canadian Alpine Ski Team and the Jamaica Ski Team for the past ten years. So whether you’re more of a black diamond repeats kind of skier or a “Who’s down for an afternoon hot toddy and fireplace break?” kind of skier, you know you’ll be in very well trusted sleeves hands.

Buy it ($303)

Available in size 2 to 14

3. Arc’teryx Sentinel AR Jacket

Arc’teryx is a Canadian outdoor goods brand that has gained a reputation for incredibly high-quality and innovative products ever since its launch in 1989. Yes, it’s expensive, but you’ll know you’re getting a top-of-the-line jacket that will last you for years and years. Plus, the shock of neon on this pale pink number is a delightfully playful touch from such a serious brand.

Buy it ($625)

Available in sizes XS to XL

4. The North Face Superlu Insulated Jacket

The color blocking on this jacket makes it a great option for our petite friends: The lighter color draws the eye upward and hits at a flattering spot just above the hips, while the darker shade gives extra coverage and warmth to your bum and thighs (a major bonus for snowboarders of all levels) without overwhelming your frame.

Buy it ($199)

Available in sizes XS to L

5. Burton Eastfall Jacket

Lots of ’90s fashion trends have been making their way back into the zeitgeist, so why not extend that to sports gear? The combination of secondary colors and simplistic shapes on this hooded jacket are giving us major flashbacks to ’90s Nickelodeon cartoons. And while the longer length of this particular coat is specifically designed with snowboarders in mind, that shouldn’t stop skiers from hopping in on the nostalgic fun (or extra bum coverage, for that matter).

Buy it ($230)

Available in sizes XS to XL

6. Columbia Plus-Size Lay D Down II Jacket

There’s never a shortage of solid, two-tone and color-blocked ski jackets, but moody florals? Not nearly as popular. The faux-fur collar also adds an extra oomph of glamour to this otherwise very functional style—it has down fill and a metallic lining to provide extra warmth.

Buy it ($166)

Available in sizes 1X to 3X

7. Marmot Slingshot Jacket

If you’re the type of person who is prone to accidentally spilling her chili lunch all down her jacket, we suggest looking for a machine-washable style, like this pretty blue waterproof and water-repellent number from Marmot. You’ll never have to worry about lingering stains (or stinky gear) ever again.

Buy it ($228)

Available in sizes XS to L

8. Columbia Plus-Size Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket

Another machine-washable, two-layer jacket with a removable inner lining, this Columbia coat is an excellent option for anyone working with an under-$100 budget. Cherry red not your color? Don’t worry, this jacket also comes in black or dark blue (though they’re just a little more expensive).

Buy it ($93)

Available in sizes 1X to 3X

9. Obermeyer Jette Jacket

Obermeyer was founded more than 65 years ago by one of the very first ski instructors in Aspen, Colorado. Since then, the brand has focused entirely on high-quality clothing and gear for skiers and snowboarders, so you can take on whiteout conditions and bluebird days without worrying about your gear letting you down.

Buy it ($299)

Available in sizes 2 to 16

10. Helly Hansen Motionsista Lifaloft Jacket

Hey, if Helly Hansen is good enough for the US Olympic Alpine Ski Team, then it’s probably good enough for your weekend at Stratton. In fact, the Norwegian brand has become popular among competitive skiers of all levels, with all its products designed to minimize wind resistance and give you a super smooth ride down the mountain, whether that means a bunny slope or a mogul-covered trail.

Buy it ($375)

Available in sizes XS to XL

11. Goldbergh Kohana Ski Jacket

There will be no risk of your friends and family losing sight of you on the slopes in this highlighter-yellow topper. The slightly cropped cut makes this a particularly good option for petite skiers or those with a shorter torso who don’t love the look or feel of an oversize winter coat.

Buy it ($540)

Available in sizes 2 to 10

12. Perfect Moment

If you really want to pop against all that white snow, you could slip into this loud and proud houndstooth print. Yeah, you can also get a pair of matching slim-fit snow pants. As you might imagine, Perfect Moment is all about combining fashion-forward design elements (like rainbow-hued intarsia sweaters and criss-cross stripes on a wrap puffer) with technically advanced fabrics to create a line full of high-quality mountain-ready gear that would also look at home outside Fashion Week.

Buy it ($540)

Available in sizes XS to L

13. Roxy Torah Bright Summit Snow Jacket

The bomber cut and sporty stripes give off major varsity jacket vibes, while the tropical flowers read more like a SoCal surfer. Either way, we’re head over heels for this unexpected duo—and the fact that the elastic hem won’t let snow get under your jacket.

Buy it ($320)

Available in sizes S to XL

14. Patagonia Triolet Jacket

Pastel hues are one of winter 2020’s biggest trends, so why not incorporate those shades into your sportswear? This pistachio green in particular won’t feel dated after a few ski seasons and also avoids the look of an overly sweet Easter basket.

Buy it ($399)

Available in sizes XS to XL

15. 66 Degrees North Thorsmork Parka

No, this coat does not come cheap, but it might be the only winter coat you’ll ever need. It was designed to withstand Icelandic winters in comfort and style. So if you take most of your ski vacations in places where the temperatures tend to hover around zero degrees (hello, northern Vermont), this is an excellent investment to make.

Buy it ($775)

Available in sizes XS to XL

16. L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Down Jacket

Most down jackets become fairly useless when wet (which is why most ski jackets come with a waterproof shell layer), but not this L.L.Bean number. It’s made with DownTek insulation, which is designed to keep you warm and remain fluffy and light even after an encounter with slush or rain.

Buy it ($169; $124)

Available in sizes XXS to 3X

17. Montec Dune W Ski Jacket

This pullover-style coat is designed to keep you nice and dry even if you find yourself taking a tumble or two into the snow. But don’t worry about becoming overheated—there are multiple ventilation zippers at the neck, armpits and sides to ensure you stay comfortable even as you warm up.

Buy it ($209)

Available in sizes XXS to XL

