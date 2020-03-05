Easily haul your winter gear with the best ski racks and snowboard carriers

Whether you’re road-tripping for a ski vacation or only heading to your local hill, you need a way to properly transport your skis and snowboards. Throwing them in the backseat is rarely the best option — they take up space, melt snow on the seats and force the person sitting in the back to contort their body into yoga-like poses to accommodate the pile of gear.

Instead, opting for a reliable set of ski racks is the best way to safely and conveniently haul your gear. To help wade through the sea of available options, we compiled a list of the best ski racks on the market (these work for snowboards, too), as well as a few extra things to keep in mind when shopping.

With a load capacity for up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards,

is equipped with a useful slide-out feature that allows you to access it from both sides of your car. This means you won’t have to stretch over the car or run back and forth from one side to the other while loading your gear. Plus, it extends away from the vehicle so you’ll never get hosed with a spray of rooftop snow when removing your skis.

Each rack arm is covered in soft scratch-free rubber grips that hold your gear firmly in place without leaving any marks. Best of all, Thule’s One-Key system allows you to swap out the lock cores and use a single universal key for all accessories, meaning if you ski in the winter and surf or kayak in the summer, you won’t have to juggle separate sets of keys.

A cargo box is a fantastic alternative to a standard rack if you want to have extra space outside your rig to throw in boots, jackets, helmets, or other gear.

is the largest of the series, accommodating a whopping 10 sets of skis in its 21 cubic feet of space. It has a dual-sided opening and an ultra-strong SuperLatch to guarantee the lid won’t fly open, sending your gear flying across the highway.

The shape of the box is also highly aerodynamic with a shape that minimizes its impact and reduces the sound of wind whipping through the sides. If the 21 seems a bit on the large side, the Carbonite is also available in smaller sizes.

