Sail through the powder (and the crud) with the best skis for 2020

There are tons of options out there when it comes to skis — too many, we’d argue. This makes it exceptionally hard to pick as each brand has its distinct advantages and disadvantages, and all of them think they’re doing it the right way.

We wanted to help you decide what your next ski will be, so we spent quite a bit of time looking at options from a host of manufacturers, both well known and new to the scene. In this initial early-season list, we’ve focused on our top picks — the ones we’re most confident you’ll like. Now all you’ll need is your goggles and helmet, and you’ll be ready to hit the slopes.

Best beginner skis

Rossignol Experience 76



Instead of confusing you with a bunch of options, we’ve settled on a single ski that we think is the perfect option for both men and women. The

Rossignol Experience 76

is an excellent deal because you’ll get both the ski and Rossignol’s Xpress bindings in the package for less than you’d pay for some skis alone. It’s smooth turn initiation and narrow profile helps you learn the basics quickly, while just the right amount of stiffness keeps these skis relatively stable at speed — enough that you’ll likely get a few seasons out of these before growing out of them.

The Experience 76’s mixed rocker and camber design play a part in this. The slight rocker of the tip (what Rossignol calls Air Tip) gives the skis a playful feel — yet won’t chatter at speed and make turning easy. The camber underneath the bindings will provide you with just enough edge to start working on those carved turns, essential for progression within the sport.

Men’s



Rossignol Experience 76

Women’s



Rossignol Experience 76





Best intermediate skis

Rossignol Experience 76

(Men’s)



If we had to pick one of the best intermediate skis on the market for men right now, it would likely be the

Rossignol Experience 76

While it’s going to put a dent in your pocket, these are skis you’ll likely be riding on for much of the next decade, as they are good enough to take you to the double blacks and beyond. We appreciate the camber underfoot and the slight rocker at the tip and tail, a marked departure from the fully rockered fourth generation of this particular ski. Combined with a moderate flex, these skis really can take on just about anything you might decide to throw at them.

Story continues