Best small electric cars 2024: Top 10 affordable EVs to buy

The Dacia Spring is the most affordable small electric car in our list, starting at just £14,995 (Dacia)

While the electric SUV, in all shapes and sizes, has quickly become the default choice for many, most drivers don’t need one and there’s still a thriving market for smaller electric cars. After all, the smaller an EV is, the lighter it is, the less aerodynamic drag it creates and the less energy it requires.

To help you decide which EV is best for you, we’ve rounded up our favourite small electric cars. They include the smartly designed Volvo EX30 and characterful Mini Cooper, as well as some truly affordable options from the likes of BYD and Dacia, whose Spring starts at just £15,000 – that’s cheap for any car, let alone an EV.

We’re also fans of the funky, sporty Abarth 500e, as well as the smaller-than-it-looks Jeep Avenger, which has all of the styling of a full-size off-roader, but shares its platform with cars like the Vauxhall Mokka.

Some of these small EVs don’t go quite as far as their larger relatives, but even today’s compact battery-powered cars can manage over 200 miles on a charge, and fill their batteries again reasonably quickly. And because those batteries are small, it costs even less to fill them. Read on to discover more about our 10 favourite small electric cars.

How we tested

Every car featured in this article has been driven extensively and reviewed by The Independent before its inclusion in the top 10 is considered. We test electric cars in real-world situations, including car parks and charging stations, as well as in town and city streets, country lanes, A-roads and motorways throughout the UK, and often across Europe and around the world.

To pick the best small EVs we considered their size, of course, but also their value for money, how they drive and what key features they have. This includes their battery size and range, but also their efficiency and how quickly they charge, plus an assessment of must-have features like smartphone connectivity and semi-autonomous driving technology.

The best small EV isn’t necessarily the smallest or even the most affordable. We consider a range of factors that, when combined, can elevate a car above its rivals.

The best small electric cars 2024

Best for range – Volvo EX30: From £32,850, Volvocars.com

Best for value – Dacia Spring: From £14,995, Dacia.co.uk

Best for style – Mini Cooper SE: From £30,000, Mini.co.uk

Best for families – Citroen e-C3: From £21,990, Citroen.co.uk

Best for fun – Abarth 500e: From £31,195, Abarthcars.co.uk

Volvo EX30: From £32,850, Volvocars.com

Best: For range

Volvo EX30 (Volvo)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Premium design, strong performance, good value

Cons: Touchscreen frustrations, limited rear space, short range of smaller battery

Price range: £32,850 to £42,350

Battery size: 51 kWh or 69 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 296 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.68

Maximum charging rate: 158kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.88

The Volvo EX30 is a stylish EV that proves small electric cars can still offer a great range. In this case the little Volvo has a maximum range of almost 300 miles when bought with the larger of two battery options.

Although small by Volvo standards, the EX30 is still big enough to work as a young family’s only car, and it benefits from fast charging, a premium design inside and out, and good performance even in the base model. It drives well and is properly quick if you splash out on the dual-motor version.

Read our full Volvo EX30 review

The five-seat cabin is minimal in its design, but makes good use of recycled materials to keep things interesting. Volvo has clearly spent an admittedly tight budget in the right places to keep the EX30 feeling premium. Clever storage, frameless mirrors and nicely sculpted door handles all elevate the ownership experience, but the lack of a driver display takes a bit of getting used to, since the speedometer (and the car’s entire user interface) is on the central touchscreen.

That said, the Android Automotive system works better than most, and there’s always Apple CarPlay integration if you prefer. The EX30 is an impressive small EV that offers plenty of range and the trappings of a premium badge at a competitive price.

Dacia Spring: From £14,995, Dacia.co.uk

Best: For value

(Dacia)

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Low price, clever warranty

Cons: Slow, restrictive range, small cabin

Price range: £14,995 to £16,995

Battery size: 26.8 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 140 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.4

Maximum charging rate: 30 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.57

The Dacia Spring isn’t just good value for an EV. It’s one of the cheapest new cars on sale, period. And since it’s already proven to be a smash hit in Europe, there’s no reason to think the Spring won’t do very well in the UK too.

The small battery and slow charge rate means the Spring isn’t a car well-suited to long journeys, but for a town centre runabout it could be the perfect EV for a lot of people. Charge at home – or even top it up using solar power – and the Spring will give you very cheap local motoring, whether it’s the school run, the weekly shop or as a commuter car to get you to the train station.

Read our full Dacia Spring review

Although not massive, the Spring has enough space for two adults and two children, plus the boot is big enough for a week’s worth of groceries. You shouldn’t expect plush materials in the cabin, or any extra safety tech beyond what is legally required, but there’s still a helpful amount of tech on board, especially if you go for a higher trim level. Renault-owned Dacia provides a seven-year warranty on cars services at its own dealerships.

In a world that has quickly become accustomed to spending at least £30,000 on even a small EV, the Dacia Spring offers fantastic value for money.

Mini Cooper SE: From £30,000, Mini.co.uk

Best: For style

Mini Cooper SE (Mini)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Fun to drive, revamped interior, attractive OLED touchscreen

Cons: Limited range in Cooper E guise, slow charging, steep software learning curve

Price range: £30,000 to £34,500

Battery size: 36.6 kWh or 49.2 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 182 to 249 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.2 to 4.4

Maximum charging rate: 75 to 95 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.64

Ever since the British brand was relaunched by BMW at the start of the century, the Mini Cooper has been known for providing style and fun in a compact package at a premium price. That same recipe holds true for the latest model, which starts at £30,000 but packs a high-quality interior that’s more spacious than ever (despite the car being no larger than its predecessor), and with a healthy dose of high-end tech.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with the all-new infotainment system, which runs on a striking, circular OLED touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. The user interface has a fairly steep learning curve, but persevere and you’ll soon enjoy the characterful little Cooper.

Read our full Mini Cooper SE review

The new electric Mini is as fun to drive as ever, with extra performance if you pay for the pricier Cooper SE, and an improved range of up to 249 miles. All that fun comes at a cost though, as the ride is quite firm, the rear seats are still best reserved for children on longer journeys, and at just 75 kW the charge rate of the entry-level Cooper E isn’t what it should be, especially given the price. That said, if you understand the Cooper’s limits when it comes to range and charge speed, this is a seriously fun EV that’s loaded with character.

Citroen e-C3: From £21,990, Citroen.co.uk

Best: For families

(Citroen)

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Value for money, cabin space

Cons: Iffy cabin plastics

Price range: £21,990 to £23,690

Battery size: 45 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 199 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.6

Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.90

The Citroen e-C3 stands for everything we like about small, affordable cars. Not only is it a relatively cheap EV, but that affordability comes without any obvious trade-offs. It’s just a sensible, practical and comfortable small car that just so happens to be electric, and is terrific value all at the same time.

Only the incredibly low price of the Dacia Spring can undercut the Citroen. And for that extra cash – but remember, it’s still comfortably under £25,000 – you get more range, much quicker charging (quicker than a Mini Cooper), and a roomy cabin.

Read our full Citroen e-C3 review

We found the e-C3 to be really comfortable around town, yet quick enough when required. And while the interior materials aren’t particularly luxurious, there’s enough space for four adults – more so than the smaller Dacia – and a decent boot, too.

Citroen has sensibly kept the e-C3 lineup nice and simple, with just two options to consider. Our pick would be the more modest Plus specification, which comes with all the kit you’d need yet costs just under £22,000. That represents fantastic value for any car of this size, let alone an EV.

Jeep Avenger: From £34,999, Jeep.co.uk

Best: For SUV styling

Jeep Avenger (Jeep)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Characterful design, easy to drive, well priced

Cons: Small in the second row, feels slightly underpowered, cheap interior plastics

Price range: £34,999 to £38,899

Battery size: 54 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.0

Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.71

It might look like a big, off-roading 4x4 but the Avenger is actually pretty small. Instead of a mud-plugging SUV it’s a compact city car with bags of character and Tonka toy styling that fans of the Jeep brand will love. It shares the same electric platform as the Peugeot e-2008, Vauxhall Mokka and Citroen e-C4, but clothes it in a body that is distinctly Jeep, and even capable of a little bit of light off-roading, despite only being front-wheel-drive. If you need more, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Avenger will be along later.

We like the practicality of the Avenger, inside and out. The interior has plenty of thoughtful storage options and there’s a decent amount of tech in flagship Summit trim level, including wireless phone charging and LED lights all round.

Read our full Jeep Avenger review

A quoted range of up to 250 miles should be enough for most drivers, and at 100 kW the Jeep charges fairly quickly for a car that starts at about £35,000. Although cleverly designed, the interior has slightly too many hard and scratchy plastics to be perfect. It’s also a bit cramped in the second row, and can feel a little underpowered on quicker roads.

That said, we’re still big fans of the Avenger’s characterful design, how easy it is to drive – it really is one of those cars that puts a smile on your face after just a few miles behind the wheel – and the sub-£40,000 price tag.

Abarth 500e: From £31,195, Abarthcars.co.uk

Best: For fun

Abarth 500e (Abarth)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Fun to drive, funky looks

Cons: Cramped cabin, limited range

Price range: £31,195 to £38,195 (after grant)

Battery size: 42.2 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 150-164 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.6

Maximum charging rate: 84 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.92

Although not an objectively great electric car on paper – you can blame the slow charging speed, cramped cabin and small battery for that – the Abarth 500e has a sense of fun that few EVs can match.

It comes from the performance division of Fiat and is available in hard-top and convertible forms – the latter still a rarity with its ability to provide open-air EV motoring. It has more power than the Fiat, with enough punch to feel quick and chassis modifications that make it more responsive in the corners, but without ruining comfort.

Read our full Abarth 500e review

Those changes aside, the Abarth is still physically very similar to the Fiat 500e, so the rear seats remain cramped and clamouring into them is still a faff. It’s also fairly range-limited, at about 150 miles if you’re careful, and the charge speed isn’t great for speedy top-ups.

But we challenge you not to smile when you’re behind the wheel, thanks to the Abarth’s ramped up performance, funky styling and artificial sound generator that all help give it a cheeky, playful character that few EVs can get close to. The new Mini Cooper E is a worthy rival and has extra cabin space, but it costs more.

BYD Dolphin: From £26,195, BYD.com

Best: For kit

BYD Dolphin (BYD)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Well-equipped, decent range, spacious and nicely designed interior

Cons: Active model is underpowered, relatively slow charging, forgettable exterior design

Price range: £26,195 to £31,695

Battery size: 44.9 to 60.4 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 195 to 265 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.9 to 4.08

Maximum charging rate: 65 to 88 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.69

Vying with Tesla for the title of world’s largest electric car maker, Chinese firm BYD recently brought its Dolphin to the UK. This is a compact but surprisingly well-equipped five-door family car with a good range and a price that starts just over £25,000. The exterior styling is on the forgettable side, but the interior is nicely designed, with good use of soft fabrics to make it feel less spartan than some rivals, and an attention-grabbing display that rotates electronically between portrait and landscape.

There’s a good amount of kit included as standard, but we recommend you pay the extra £1,000 for the Boost trim option, as the entry-level Active feels a little underpowered.

Read our full BYD Dolphin review

The Dolphin rides well and is pleasant to drive, with more refinement than you might expect from a car at this price range. It’s far from sporty, of course, but for the vast majority of buyers that doesn’t matter one bit. The larger battery of the Comfort and Design trims takes the claimed range up to a truly impressive 265 miles, but fairly slow charging means you’ll see no more than 88 kW when you plug into a public charger.

Inside you’ll find more rear legroom than in an electric Mini Cooper or Vauxhall Corsa, and every version of Dolphin comes with electrically-adjustable front seats. Plus there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, so you can spend less time dealing with BYD’s fiddly infotainment system.

Renault Zoe: From £29,995, Renault.co.uk

Best: For used buy

Renault Zoe (Renault)

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Easy to drive, good range, excellent second-hand value

Cons: Poor crash safety rating, cramped rear seats, slow charge speed

Price range: £29,995 to £31,995 (when new)

Battery size: 52 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 245 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.6

Maximum charging rate: 46 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.50

Although no longer in production, the Renault Zoe is a good compact EV with an impressive range and a good amount of kit when treated to the top trim level by its first owner. Some models include heated seats and a rear view camera, while all second-generation examples come with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Late examples with the larger 52 kWh battery had a claimed range of over 200 miles, giving them plenty of real-world stamina. The Zoe charges fairly slowly, however, with a 10-80 percent top-up likely to take around 50 minutes, since its charge rate is limited to 46 kW.

Read our full Renault Zoe review

A second-hand Zoe might not be enough as your only car, but if you need a second vehicle for school runs, supermarket shops and train station commutes, the little Renault represents fantastic value, with used examples now starting at under £4,000. Even much newer models are now around the £10,000 mark.

All that lets the Zoe down is a crash safety rating that was downgraded late in the car’s life, partially owing to its lack of modern crash-avoidance technology.

Ora 03: From £31,995, GWMora.co.uk

Best: For range

Ora 03 (Ora)

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Great deals makes it super-cheap, funky looks, well made

Cons: No fast charging, small boot, fussy ride

Price range: £31,995 to £34,995

Battery size: 48 kWh to 63 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 260 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.77

Maximum charging rate: 64 kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.83

Briefly known as the Ora Funky Cat, the 03 might have lost the most distinctive name of any EV on sale, but it’s still a strong option when it comes to well-priced electric cars. The £32,000 price tag only tells part of the Ora 03’s story, since it can be picked up for just £130 a month.

We’re drawn to the Ora’s funky design – although be warned, as it’s actually quite a big larger than it looks in photos – and we found it to be well made during our test drive.

However, while it’s an EV that will make a lot of sense to many drivers on a budget, the Ora 03 doesn’t offer fast charging, and is limited to a maximum charge rate of just 64 kW, so it isn’t best suited to longer journeys with speedy pit stops. We also feel the 03 has a small foot and the fide can feel fussy over uneven road surfaces.

Peugeot e-208: From £28,200, Peugeot.co.uk

Best: For quality

Peugeot e-208 (Peugeot)

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Smart interior, good energy efficiency, decent value

Cons: ‘Marmite’ ergonomics, average range, tight back-seat space

Price range: £28,200 to £32,850

Battery size: 50 to 51 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.9 to 4.4

Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.57 to £1.77

Although it has been around since 2019, a recent update has kept the e-208 looking fresh. It’s a smart-looking compact EV with a nice interior, good energy efficiency (you can thank the compact size for that) and decent value.

Some drivers might be unsure about the Peugeot ergonomics, complete with the brand’s compact steering wheel and angular cabin surfacing, but we think it gives the e-208 a smart, distinctive style.

Read our full Peugeot e-208 review

The e-208’s battery range is pretty good, and especially so with the newer 51 kWh option; with that you’ll see 200 miles or so in real-world conditions, which should be enough for many drivers and is great for a compact car like this. Of equal importance is how the Peugeot supports charging speeds of up to 100 kW – well above some of its similarly-sized rivals, and more even than the latest generation of pricier Mini Cooper SE.

Despite its advancing years (in EV terms, at least) the e-208 still feels fresh, thanks to its bold interior that gives the driver a feelgood factor that’s sometimes hard to find in this sector of the market. We also found it easy and enjoyable to drive, and it feels right at home in any urban setting.

Verdict: The best small electric cars

Our favourite small electric car right now is the Volvo EX30. The car looks fantastic and will give every owner the feeling that they’re behind the wheel of a premium car. It pairs lovely Scandinavian design with a well-resolved ride, great build quality and a good range, with fast charging too.

Although the dual-motor version is properly quick – the quickest Volvo production car ever, in fact – we strongly suggest readers go for the single-motor car, but make sure they upgrade to the bigger battery for a claimed range of almost 300 miles. In the real world that’ll be more like 200 to 250, but that’s still impressive for the small Volvo. The little EX30 isn’t perfect; we wish it had physical controls for steering wheel and mirror adjustment, but the rest of the technology works very well, thanks to Google’s Android Automotive operating system.

Second and third places goes to the Dacia Spring and Mini Cooper respectively. The former is seriously cheap at just £15,000, while the latter is packed full of character.