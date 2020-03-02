The best sports bras for DDD and above, according to reviewers

Shopping for sports bras when you have a cup size of DDD or above can be a serious headache. Many brands only carry sports bras from sizes A to C, and you can forget about low and medium support sports bras because the girls are going to need a lot more cushioning than that. It’s trendy to wear bralettes and crop tops at the gym nowadays, but that doesn’t work for larger chested ladies. After eliminating so many options, sometimes the remaining sports bras for DDD and up are more functional than fabulous.

If you’re larger chested, you have to be extra particular when it comes to shopping for a sports bra. The best sports bras for DDD and above should have built-in cups that keep your breasts separated for extra support. Look for a design with a hook and eye closure and wide, cushioned straps. It’s ideal to snag a sports bra that’s customized to the dimensions of your rib cage and cup size, too. Many sports bras are sized from XS to XL, but this approach can be limited when it comes to finding the perfect fit.

It can feel like a Herculean task to find a sports bra that lets you run, jump and dance to your heart’s content when you’ve got a large bust. Breast discomfort is actually a leading barrier to physical activity for women, according to a recent study from the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. Women with larger breasts are working out less frequently and less vigorously than their smaller chested counterparts, the study showed. But with the right sports bra, larger chested ladies can still reap the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Brands like Wacoal, Natori, Chantelle and Glamorise have perfected sports bras going up to a size K. These brands recognize the extra care that’s needed for a more supportive sports bra, including bounce control and wide, padded straps. The resulting designs are both cute and comfortable for all your workout needs.

Grab a new sports bra (or several) for your next sweat session. You’ll feel amazing as you pound the pavement in one of these top-rated designs. Below are the 16 best sports bras for DDD and above.

Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra

Macy's More

Shop it! $68, macys.com

Wacoal High Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Nordstrom More

Shop it! $72, nordstrom.com

Story continues