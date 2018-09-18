This Best Supporting Actress Nominee Just Won Most Dazzling Hair at the Emmy Awards

This Best Supporting Actress Nominee Just Won Most Dazzling Hair at the Emmy Awards

Zazie Beetz took to the red carpet at tonight's Emmy Awards with her high-impact updo finished in a bedecked hair clip that matched to her Ralph Lauren gown.

From her Emmy-nominated role on Atlanta to her stint as Marvel antihero Domino in Deadpool 2, it's become evident that Zazie Beetz packs an It factor that's entirely her own. Which is likely why, when readying for this evening's Emmy Awards red carpet, Beetz embraced a look that celebrated her natural beauty, with her statement making curls thrown up into a glamorous updo that took cues from her bejeweled Ralph Lauren gown.

A shoulder-encasing draping of bauble-encrusted fabric inched upward to adorn Beetz's neck, the dress's radiant nature making the case for an appropriately resplendent hairstyle, executed by in-demand artist Lacy Redway. Beetz conceded, pinning her Afro into a combed-back coif marked by braids that snaked across the crown and a collective of diffused, brushed up kinks left unrestrained at back, the effect at once regal and iconoclastic—a winning red carpet combination. But the detail most worthy of a double-take? An ornamental hair clip, the impeccably-placed cluster of gemstones styled to play up the light-catching effect of dress and earrings alike. Just add a luminous complexion, and you have a high-shine beauty approach worthy of a speedily-rising star.

See All the Celebrity Arrivals From the Emmy Awards 2018:

Emmy Awards 2018: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Elisabeth Moss in custom Vera Wang

Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent

Logan Shroyer in Saint Laurent

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Rhea Seehorn

Eric Bana

Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli

Larry David

Brian Tyree Henry

Ann Dowd

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

Jonathan Van Ness

Stefani Robinson

Natalie Morales

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

Kirsten Dunst in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Stephen Colbert

Deon Cole

Erika de la Cruz

Zazie Beetz in Ralph Lauren Collection

Sara Bareilles in Adeam

Tracy Morgan

Edgar Ramirez

Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad Couture

Niles Fitch

Alison Brie

Susan Kelechi Watson

Chrissy Metz in custom John Paul Ataker

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell

Edie Falco

Kumail Nanjiani

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Nathalie Emmanuel in Anita Ko

Kit Harington

Maya Rudolph in Simone Rocha

Alison Sudol

Natasha Lyonne

Sarah Paulson

Connie Britton in Sachin & Babi

Vanessa Kirby in Tom Ford

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in Calvin Klein by Appointment

David Harbour

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Tina Lifford

Tracey Ullman

Marin Hinkle

Karamo Brown

Amy Sedaris in Adam Selman

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad Couture and John Legend in Gucci

Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham

Megan Mullally

Judith Light in Michael Kors Collection

Emilia Clarke in Dior Haute Couture

Betty Gilpin in Vera Wang

Sarah Silverman

Sandra Oh

Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co

Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano and with Jordan Alexander jewelry

Joey King in Zac Posen

Allison Janney

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture and Edie Parker

James Corden and Julia Carey

Amanda Peet

Marcus Scribner

Sydelle Noel in Antonio Grimaldi and with H.Stern jewelry

Sadie Sink

Elisa Perry

Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin in Tom Ford

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford

Constance Wu

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Gwendoline Christie

Tiffany Haddish in Prabal Gurung

Poppy Delevingne in in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

O-T Fagbenle in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Q'orianka Kilcher

Letitia Wright in Pamella Roland

Caleb McLaughlin in Louis Vuitton

Aidy Bryant in Tanya Taylor

Darren Criss in John Hardy

Peter Mackenzie

Max Minghella

Yvonne Strahovski

Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera

Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli

RuPaul Charles in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Hannah Zeile in custom Blumarine

Finn Wolfhard in Saint Laurent

Mandy Moore in custom Rodarte

Tina Fey in Elie Saab

Felicity Huffman

Natalia Dyer in Dolce & Gabbana

Marsai Martin

Lakeith Stanfield in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Alexis Bledel in Delpozo

Heidi Klum

Dakota Fanning in Dior Haute Couture

Sterling K. Brown in Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin shoes and with Chopard jewelry

Noah Schnapp in Fendi

Gaten Matarazzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Kristen Bell in Solace London and Missoni

Issa Rae in Vera Wang

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Dolce & Gabbana

Miles Brown

Yvonne Orji

Trevor Noah in custom Musika and Christian Louboutin shoes

Madeline Brewer in Brock

Michelle Wolf

Amanda Crew in Rasario and Sam Edelman shoes and Suzanne Cryer

Justin Hartley with Chopard jewelry

Ellie Kemper in J.Mendel

