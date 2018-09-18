This Best Supporting Actress Nominee Just Won Most Dazzling Hair at the Emmy Awards

From her Emmy-nominated role on
Atlanta to her stint as Marvel antihero Domino in Deadpool 2, it's become evident that Zazie Beetz packs an It factor that's entirely her own. Which is likely why, when readying for this evening's Emmy Awards red carpet, Beetz embraced a look that celebrated her natural beauty, with her statement making curls thrown up into a glamorous updo that took cues from her bejeweled Ralph Lauren gown.
A shoulder-encasing draping of bauble-encrusted fabric inched upward to adorn Beetz's neck, the dress's radiant nature making the case for an appropriately resplendent hairstyle, executed by in-demand artist Lacy Redway. Beetz conceded, pinning her Afro into a combed-back coif marked by braids that snaked across the crown and a collective of
diffused, brushed up kinks left unrestrained at back, the effect at once regal and iconoclastic—a winning red carpet combination. But the detail most worthy of a double-take? An ornamental hair clip, the impeccably-placed cluster of gemstones styled to play up the light-catching effect of dress and earrings alike. Just add a luminous complexion, and you have a high-shine beauty approach worthy of a speedily-rising star. Henson in Giambattista Valli Photo: Getty Images More Larry David Photo: Getty Images More Brian Tyree Henry Photo: Getty Images More Ann Dowd Photo: Getty Images More Penelope Cruz in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Jonathan Van Ness Photo: Getty Images More Stefani Robinson Photo: Getty Images More Natalie Morales Photo: Getty Images More Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas Photo: Getty Images More Kirsten Dunst in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Stephen Colbert Photo: Getty Images More Deon Cole Photo: Getty Images More Erika de la Cruz Photo: Getty Images More Zazie Beetz in Ralph Lauren Collection Photo: Getty Images More Sara Bareilles in Adeam Photo: Getty Images More Tracy Morgan Photo: Getty Images More Edgar Ramirez Photo: Getty Images More Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad Couture Photo: Getty Images More Niles Fitch Photo: Getty Images More Alison Brie Photo: Getty Images More Susan Kelechi Watson Photo: Getty Images More Chrissy Metz in custom John Paul Ataker Photo: Getty Images More Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More Edie Falco Photo: Getty Images More Kumail Nanjiani Photo: Getty Images More Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Photo: Getty Images More Nathalie Emmanuel in Anita Ko Photo: Getty Images More Kit Harington Photo: Getty Images More Maya Rudolph in Simone Rocha Photo: Getty Images More Alison Sudol Photo: Getty Images More Natasha Lyonne Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Paulson Photo: Getty Images More Connie Britton in Sachin & Babi Photo: Getty Images More Vanessa Kirby in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Matt Smith and Claire Foy in Calvin Klein by Appointment Photo: Getty Images More David Harbour Photo: Getty Images More Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Photo: Getty Images More Tina Lifford Photo: Getty Images More Tracey Ullman Photo: Getty Images More Marin Hinkle Photo: Getty Images More Karamo Brown Photo: Getty Images More Amy Sedaris in Adam Selman Photo: Getty Images More Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad Couture and John Legend in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham Photo: Getty Images More Megan Mullally Photo: Getty Images More Judith Light in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Emilia Clarke in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Betty Gilpin in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Silverman Photo: Getty Images More Sandra Oh Photo: Getty Images More Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co Photo: Getty Images More Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano and with Jordan Alexander jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Joey King in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Allison Janney Photo: Getty Images More Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture and Edie Parker Photo: Getty Images More James Corden and Julia Carey Photo: Getty Images More Amanda Peet Photo: Getty Images More Marcus Scribner Photo: Getty Images More Sydelle Noel in Antonio Grimaldi and with H.Stern jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Sadie Sink Photo: Getty Images More Elisa Perry Photo: Getty Images More Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Photo: Getty Images More Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Photo: Getty Images More Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Constance Wu Photo: Getty Images More Ryan Michelle Bathe Photo: Getty Images More Gwendoline Christie Photo: Getty Images More Tiffany Haddish in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Poppy Delevingne in in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Photo: Getty Images More O-T Fagbenle in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Photo: Getty Images More Q'orianka Kilcher Photo: Getty Images More Letitia Wright in Pamella Roland Photo: Getty Images More Caleb McLaughlin in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Aidy Bryant in Tanya Taylor Photo: Getty Images More Darren Criss in John Hardy Photo: Getty Images More Peter Mackenzie Photo: Getty Images More Max Minghella Photo: Getty Images More Yvonne Strahovski Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images More Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More RuPaul Charles in Calvin Klein by Appointment Photo: Getty Images More Hannah Zeile in custom Blumarine Photo: Getty Images More Finn Wolfhard in Saint Laurent Photo: Getty Images More Mandy Moore in custom Rodarte Photo: Getty Images More Tina Fey in Elie Saab Photo: Getty Images More Felicity Huffman Photo: Getty Images More Natalia Dyer in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Marsai Martin Photo: Getty Images More Lakeith Stanfield in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Photo: Getty Images More Alexis Bledel in Delpozo Photo: Getty Images More Heidi Klum Photo: Getty Images More Dakota Fanning in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Sterling K. Brown in Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin shoes and with Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Noah Schnapp in Fendi Photo: Getty Images More Gaten Matarazzo in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Kristen Bell in Solace London and Missoni Photo: Getty Images More Issa Rae in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Miles Brown Photo: Getty Images More Yvonne Orji Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Noah in custom Musika and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Madeline Brewer in Brock Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Wolf Photo: Getty Images More Amanda Crew in Rasario and Sam Edelman shoes and Suzanne Cryer Photo: Getty Images More Justin Hartley with Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Ellie Kemper in J.Mendel Photo: Getty Images More See the videos.