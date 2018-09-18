This Best Supporting Actress Nominee Just Won Most Dazzling Hair at the Emmy Awards

Zazie Beetz took to the red carpet at tonight's Emmy Awards with her high-impact updo finished in a bedecked hair clip that matched to her Ralph Lauren gown.

From her Emmy-nominated role on Atlanta to her stint as Marvel antihero Domino in Deadpool 2, it's become evident that Zazie Beetz packs an It factor that's entirely her own. Which is likely why, when readying for this evening's Emmy Awards red carpet, Beetz embraced a look that celebrated her natural beauty, with her statement making curls thrown up into a glamorous updo that took cues from her bejeweled Ralph Lauren gown.

A shoulder-encasing draping of bauble-encrusted fabric inched upward to adorn Beetz's neck, the dress's radiant nature making the case for an appropriately resplendent hairstyle, executed by in-demand artist Lacy Redway. Beetz conceded, pinning her Afro into a combed-back coif marked by braids that snaked across the crown and a collective of diffused, brushed up kinks left unrestrained at back, the effect at once regal and iconoclastic—a winning red carpet combination. But the detail most worthy of a double-take? An ornamental hair clip, the impeccably-placed cluster of gemstones styled to play up the light-catching effect of dress and earrings alike. Just add a luminous complexion, and you have a high-shine beauty approach worthy of a speedily-rising star.

